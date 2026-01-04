في واقعة مأساوية هزت مدينة بنها بمحافظة القليوبية المصرية، أقدم طالب بالصف الثالث الثانوي على قتل صديقه البالغ من العمر 17عاماً، بدافع الغيرة من تفوقه الدراسي.
ووفقاً للتحقيقات الأولية، فقد استدرج المتهم (محمود) ضحيته (محمد ياسر) في ساعة متأخرة من الليل، إلى منزل تحت الإنشاء، وطعنه بالسكين حتى الموت بلا رحمة.
وبعد بلاغ أسرة المجني عليه بتغيبه، باشرت الأجهزة الأمنية البحث، وتم العثور على جثمان محمد داخل المنزل المشار إليه، وبجواره أداة الجريمة، فيما أقرّ المتهم بارتكاب الواقعة.
وكشفت التحريات أن دافع الجريمة كان الغيرة من تفوق الضحية الدراسي، على الرغم من سمعته الطيبة والتزامه الديني وهدوئه بين زملائه.
وأشار أحد جيران الضحية محمد عاطف إلى أن المتهم توجه بنفسه إلى مركز الشرطة واعترف بارتكاب الجريمة، وأرشد عن مكان الجثمان، مؤكداً الفاجعة التي أصابت الأهالي بالصدمة.
واستمرت النيابة العامة في التحقيق للوقوف على ملابسات الحادثة بالكامل، واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق المتهم.
In a tragic incident that shook the city of Benha in the Qalyubia Governorate of Egypt, a third-year secondary student killed his 17-year-old friend out of jealousy over his academic success.
According to initial investigations, the accused (Mahmoud) lured his victim (Mohamed Yasser) late at night to an under-construction house, where he stabbed him to death mercilessly.
After the victim's family reported him missing, security forces began searching and found Mohamed's body inside the mentioned house, along with the murder weapon, while the accused confessed to committing the crime.
Investigations revealed that the motive for the crime was jealousy over the victim's academic excellence, despite his good reputation, religious commitment, and calm demeanor among his peers.
One of the neighbors of the victim, Mohamed Atef, indicated that the accused went to the police station himself and confessed to the crime, guiding them to the location of the body, confirming the tragedy that left the community in shock.
The public prosecution continued its investigation to fully understand the circumstances of the incident and to take the necessary legal actions against the accused.