في واقعة مأساوية هزت مدينة بنها بمحافظة القليوبية المصرية، أقدم طالب بالصف الثالث الثانوي على قتل صديقه البالغ من العمر 17عاماً، بدافع الغيرة من تفوقه الدراسي.

ووفقاً للتحقيقات الأولية، فقد استدرج المتهم (محمود) ضحيته (محمد ياسر) في ساعة متأخرة من الليل، إلى منزل تحت الإنشاء، وطعنه بالسكين حتى الموت بلا رحمة.

وبعد بلاغ أسرة المجني عليه بتغيبه، باشرت الأجهزة الأمنية البحث، وتم العثور على جثمان محمد داخل المنزل المشار إليه، وبجواره أداة الجريمة، فيما أقرّ المتهم بارتكاب الواقعة.

وكشفت التحريات أن دافع الجريمة كان الغيرة من تفوق الضحية الدراسي، على الرغم من سمعته الطيبة والتزامه الديني وهدوئه بين زملائه.

وأشار أحد جيران الضحية محمد عاطف إلى أن المتهم توجه بنفسه إلى مركز الشرطة واعترف بارتكاب الجريمة، وأرشد عن مكان الجثمان، مؤكداً الفاجعة التي أصابت الأهالي بالصدمة.

واستمرت النيابة العامة في التحقيق للوقوف على ملابسات الحادثة بالكامل، واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق المتهم.