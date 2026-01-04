In a tragic incident that shook the city of Benha in the Qalyubia Governorate of Egypt, a third-year secondary student killed his 17-year-old friend out of jealousy over his academic success.

According to initial investigations, the accused (Mahmoud) lured his victim (Mohamed Yasser) late at night to an under-construction house, where he stabbed him to death mercilessly.

After the victim's family reported him missing, security forces began searching and found Mohamed's body inside the mentioned house, along with the murder weapon, while the accused confessed to committing the crime.

Investigations revealed that the motive for the crime was jealousy over the victim's academic excellence, despite his good reputation, religious commitment, and calm demeanor among his peers.

One of the neighbors of the victim, Mohamed Atef, indicated that the accused went to the police station himself and confessed to the crime, guiding them to the location of the body, confirming the tragedy that left the community in shock.

The public prosecution continued its investigation to fully understand the circumstances of the incident and to take the necessary legal actions against the accused.