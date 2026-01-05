أعلنت الشرطة النمساوية، أمس (الأحد)، العثور على قنبلة يدوية عند مدخل مبنى قريب من كنيس يهودي في العاصمة فيينا، ما استدعى تدخلاً أمنياً عاجلاً في المنطقة.
تفكيك سريع
وأوضحت الشرطة أن خبراء المفرقعات تعاملوا فوراً مع القنبلة التي وُجدت في حي ليوبولدشتات، ليتبين لاحقاً أنها خالية من أي مواد متفجرة، كما أن جهاز التفجير فيها غير صالح للاستخدام.
لا دلائل
وأكد متحدث باسم الشرطة أنه بناءً على المعلومات المتوفرة حتى الآن، لا توجد أي صلة مباشرة بين القنبلة والكنيس الواقع في شارع تيمبلجاسه، ولا مؤشرات على وجود دوافع معادية للسامية وراء الحادث.
تحقيقات مفتوحة
وأشار المتحدث إلى أن مكتب مكافحة التطرف في البلاد تم إخطارُه بالواقعة، فيما لا تزال التحقيقات جارية لكشف ملابسات الحادث والجهة المسؤولة عنه.
واقع الجالية اليهودية
وبحسب مكتب الإحصاء الوطني، يُقدَّر عدد اليهود المقيمين في النمسا بنحو 5 آلاف شخص.
كما أظهر استطلاع أجرته وكالة الاتحاد الأوروبي للحقوق الأساسية عام 2023 أن 73% من اليهود النمساويين يرون أن معاداة السامية تمثل مشكلة كبيرة، وهي نسبة أقل من المتوسط الأوروبي البالغ 84%.
The Austrian police announced yesterday (Sunday) that they found a hand grenade at the entrance of a building near a Jewish synagogue in the capital, Vienna, which necessitated urgent security intervention in the area.
Quick dismantling
The police clarified that bomb disposal experts immediately dealt with the grenade found in the Leopoldstadt district, later determining that it was free of any explosive materials and that the detonating device was not functional.
No evidence
A police spokesperson confirmed that based on the information available so far, there is no direct connection between the grenade and the synagogue located on Templgasse, nor are there any indications of anti-Semitic motives behind the incident.
Open investigations
The spokesperson noted that the country's counter-extremism office has been informed of the incident, while investigations are still ongoing to uncover the circumstances of the incident and the responsible party.
The reality of the Jewish community
According to the National Statistics Office, the number of Jews residing in Austria is estimated to be around 5,000 people.
A survey conducted by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights in 2023 showed that 73% of Austrian Jews view anti-Semitism as a significant problem, which is lower than the European average of 84%.