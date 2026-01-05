أعلنت الشرطة النمساوية، أمس (الأحد)، العثور على قنبلة يدوية عند مدخل مبنى قريب من كنيس يهودي في العاصمة فيينا، ما استدعى تدخلاً أمنياً عاجلاً في المنطقة.

تفكيك سريع

وأوضحت الشرطة أن خبراء المفرقعات تعاملوا فوراً مع القنبلة التي وُجدت في حي ليوبولدشتات، ليتبين لاحقاً أنها خالية من أي مواد متفجرة، كما أن جهاز التفجير فيها غير صالح للاستخدام.

لا دلائل

وأكد متحدث باسم الشرطة أنه بناءً على المعلومات المتوفرة حتى الآن، لا توجد أي صلة مباشرة بين القنبلة والكنيس الواقع في شارع تيمبلجاسه، ولا مؤشرات على وجود دوافع معادية للسامية وراء الحادث.

تحقيقات مفتوحة

وأشار المتحدث إلى أن مكتب مكافحة التطرف في البلاد تم إخطارُه بالواقعة، فيما لا تزال التحقيقات جارية لكشف ملابسات الحادث والجهة المسؤولة عنه.

واقع الجالية اليهودية

وبحسب مكتب الإحصاء الوطني، يُقدَّر عدد اليهود المقيمين في النمسا بنحو 5 آلاف شخص.
كما أظهر استطلاع أجرته وكالة الاتحاد الأوروبي للحقوق الأساسية عام 2023 أن 73% من اليهود النمساويين يرون أن معاداة السامية تمثل مشكلة كبيرة، وهي نسبة أقل من المتوسط الأوروبي البالغ 84%.