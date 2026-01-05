The Austrian police announced yesterday (Sunday) that they found a hand grenade at the entrance of a building near a Jewish synagogue in the capital, Vienna, which necessitated urgent security intervention in the area.

Quick dismantling

The police clarified that bomb disposal experts immediately dealt with the grenade found in the Leopoldstadt district, later determining that it was free of any explosive materials and that the detonating device was not functional.

No evidence

A police spokesperson confirmed that based on the information available so far, there is no direct connection between the grenade and the synagogue located on Templgasse, nor are there any indications of anti-Semitic motives behind the incident.

Open investigations

The spokesperson noted that the country's counter-extremism office has been informed of the incident, while investigations are still ongoing to uncover the circumstances of the incident and the responsible party.

The reality of the Jewish community

According to the National Statistics Office, the number of Jews residing in Austria is estimated to be around 5,000 people.

A survey conducted by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights in 2023 showed that 73% of Austrian Jews view anti-Semitism as a significant problem, which is lower than the European average of 84%.