كشف وزير الدفاع الفنزويلي، الجنرال فلاديمير بادرينو لوبيز، عن سقوط عدد كبير من أفراد الفريق الأمني الخاص بالرئيس نيكولاس مادورو خلال العملية العسكرية الأمريكية التي انتهت باعتقاله ونقله خارج البلاد، دون الإفصاح عن حصيلة دقيقة للضحايا.

اختطاف جبان

وفي بيان متلفز، وصف بادرينو العملية بأنها «اختطاف جبان» للرئيس الدستوري نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس، متهماً القوات الأمريكية بقتل «معظم الحراس الأمنيين» المكلّفين بحمايته، إضافة إلى سقوط مدنيين خلال الاقتحام.

استنفار عسكري شامل

وأكد وزير الدفاع أن القوات المسلحة الوطنية وُضعت في حالة استنفار كامل في جميع أنحاء البلاد، بهدف «حماية السيادة الوطنية والدفاع عن الدستور»، مشدداً على رفض أي وجود أجنبي على الأراضي الفنزويلية.

ترتيبات داخلية طارئة

وأعلن بادرينو دعمه تعيين نائبة الرئيس ديلسي رودريغيز رئيسة مؤقتة للبلاد، داعياً إلى الإفراج الفوري عن مادورو وزوجته، ومحذراً من أن فنزويلا ستقاوم ما وصفه بـ«العدوان الإمبريالي» بكل الوسائل المتاحة، كما أشار إلى التوجه لتعيين جمعية وطنية جديدة اعتباراً من يوم الإثنين.

واشنطن تبرر العملية

في المقابل، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تنفيذ عملية عسكرية «واسعة النطاق» شملت ضربات جوية باستخدام صواريخ ومروحيات قتالية استهدفت مواقع في كاراكاس ومناطق حضرية أخرى، أعقبتها عملية اقتحام خاصة أسفرت عن اعتقال مادورو وزوجته ونقلهما جواً إلى نيويورك.

وبرر ترمب العملية باتهامات موجهة لمادورو، مؤكداً أن الولايات المتحدة ستتولى إدارة شؤون فنزويلا مؤقتاً إلى حين «انتقال عادل للسلطة».

صدمة دولية

وأثار الحدث ردود فعل دولية واسعة؛ إذ أدانت روسيا والصين وعدد من دول أمريكا اللاتينية العملية باعتبارها «انتهاكاً للسيادة»، فيما أعربت الأمم المتحدة عن «قلق بالغ» ودعت إلى تحقيق مستقل. في المقابل، رحّب بعض قادة المنطقة، بينهم مسؤولون في الأرجنتين، بالخطوة واعتبروها نهاية لحكم مادورو.