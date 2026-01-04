كشف وزير الدفاع الفنزويلي، الجنرال فلاديمير بادرينو لوبيز، عن سقوط عدد كبير من أفراد الفريق الأمني الخاص بالرئيس نيكولاس مادورو خلال العملية العسكرية الأمريكية التي انتهت باعتقاله ونقله خارج البلاد، دون الإفصاح عن حصيلة دقيقة للضحايا.
اختطاف جبان
وفي بيان متلفز، وصف بادرينو العملية بأنها «اختطاف جبان» للرئيس الدستوري نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس، متهماً القوات الأمريكية بقتل «معظم الحراس الأمنيين» المكلّفين بحمايته، إضافة إلى سقوط مدنيين خلال الاقتحام.
استنفار عسكري شامل
وأكد وزير الدفاع أن القوات المسلحة الوطنية وُضعت في حالة استنفار كامل في جميع أنحاء البلاد، بهدف «حماية السيادة الوطنية والدفاع عن الدستور»، مشدداً على رفض أي وجود أجنبي على الأراضي الفنزويلية.
ترتيبات داخلية طارئة
وأعلن بادرينو دعمه تعيين نائبة الرئيس ديلسي رودريغيز رئيسة مؤقتة للبلاد، داعياً إلى الإفراج الفوري عن مادورو وزوجته، ومحذراً من أن فنزويلا ستقاوم ما وصفه بـ«العدوان الإمبريالي» بكل الوسائل المتاحة، كما أشار إلى التوجه لتعيين جمعية وطنية جديدة اعتباراً من يوم الإثنين.
واشنطن تبرر العملية
في المقابل، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تنفيذ عملية عسكرية «واسعة النطاق» شملت ضربات جوية باستخدام صواريخ ومروحيات قتالية استهدفت مواقع في كاراكاس ومناطق حضرية أخرى، أعقبتها عملية اقتحام خاصة أسفرت عن اعتقال مادورو وزوجته ونقلهما جواً إلى نيويورك.
وبرر ترمب العملية باتهامات موجهة لمادورو، مؤكداً أن الولايات المتحدة ستتولى إدارة شؤون فنزويلا مؤقتاً إلى حين «انتقال عادل للسلطة».
صدمة دولية
وأثار الحدث ردود فعل دولية واسعة؛ إذ أدانت روسيا والصين وعدد من دول أمريكا اللاتينية العملية باعتبارها «انتهاكاً للسيادة»، فيما أعربت الأمم المتحدة عن «قلق بالغ» ودعت إلى تحقيق مستقل. في المقابل، رحّب بعض قادة المنطقة، بينهم مسؤولون في الأرجنتين، بالخطوة واعتبروها نهاية لحكم مادورو.
The Venezuelan Minister of Defense, General Vladimir Padrino Lopez, revealed that a large number of members of President Nicolas Maduro's security team fell during the American military operation that ended with his arrest and transfer out of the country, without disclosing an accurate toll of the casualties.
Cowardly Kidnapping
In a televised statement, Padrino described the operation as a "cowardly kidnapping" of the constitutional president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, accusing the American forces of killing "most of the security guards" assigned to protect him, in addition to civilian casualties during the raid.
Comprehensive Military Alert
The Minister of Defense confirmed that the national armed forces were placed on full alert across the country, with the aim of "protecting national sovereignty and defending the constitution," emphasizing the rejection of any foreign presence on Venezuelan soil.
Emergency Internal Arrangements
Padrino announced his support for the appointment of Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as interim president of the country, calling for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, and warning that Venezuela would resist what he described as "imperialist aggression" by all available means. He also mentioned the intention to appoint a new national assembly starting Monday.
Washington Justifies the Operation
In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the execution of a "large-scale" military operation that included airstrikes using missiles and combat helicopters targeting sites in Caracas and other urban areas, followed by a special raid that resulted in the arrest of Maduro and his wife and their air transfer to New York.
Trump justified the operation with accusations directed at Maduro, asserting that the United States would temporarily manage Venezuelan affairs until a "fair transfer of power" occurs.
International Shock
The event sparked widespread international reactions; Russia, China, and several Latin American countries condemned the operation as a "violation of sovereignty," while the United Nations expressed "grave concern" and called for an independent investigation. In contrast, some regional leaders, including officials in Argentina, welcomed the move and considered it the end of Maduro's rule.