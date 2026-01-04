The Venezuelan Minister of Defense, General Vladimir Padrino Lopez, revealed that a large number of members of President Nicolas Maduro's security team fell during the American military operation that ended with his arrest and transfer out of the country, without disclosing an accurate toll of the casualties.

Cowardly Kidnapping

In a televised statement, Padrino described the operation as a "cowardly kidnapping" of the constitutional president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, accusing the American forces of killing "most of the security guards" assigned to protect him, in addition to civilian casualties during the raid.

Comprehensive Military Alert

The Minister of Defense confirmed that the national armed forces were placed on full alert across the country, with the aim of "protecting national sovereignty and defending the constitution," emphasizing the rejection of any foreign presence on Venezuelan soil.

Emergency Internal Arrangements

Padrino announced his support for the appointment of Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as interim president of the country, calling for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, and warning that Venezuela would resist what he described as "imperialist aggression" by all available means. He also mentioned the intention to appoint a new national assembly starting Monday.

Washington Justifies the Operation

In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the execution of a "large-scale" military operation that included airstrikes using missiles and combat helicopters targeting sites in Caracas and other urban areas, followed by a special raid that resulted in the arrest of Maduro and his wife and their air transfer to New York.

Trump justified the operation with accusations directed at Maduro, asserting that the United States would temporarily manage Venezuelan affairs until a "fair transfer of power" occurs.

International Shock

The event sparked widespread international reactions; Russia, China, and several Latin American countries condemned the operation as a "violation of sovereignty," while the United Nations expressed "grave concern" and called for an independent investigation. In contrast, some regional leaders, including officials in Argentina, welcomed the move and considered it the end of Maduro's rule.