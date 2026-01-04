أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية عن صدور قرارين لرفع نسب التوطين في عدد من المهن النوعية، وذلك في إطار جهود الوزارة الهادفة إلى تعزيز مشاركة الكفاءات الوطنية في سوق العمل، وتوفير فرص وظيفية محفزة ومنتجة للمواطنين والمواطنات في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

ويقضي القرار الأول برفع نسبة التوطين في المهن الهندسية إلى 30٪ مع رفع الحد الأدنى للأجور إلى 8000 ريال في القطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي، وذلك بالشراكة مع وزارة البلديات والإسكان، ابتداءً من 2025/12/31، على المنشآت التي يعمل بها (5) عاملين فأكثر من المهن الهندسية، وفق التعريفات والمسميات المهنية المعتمدة، ويشمل القرار (46) مهنة هندسية، من أبرزها: (مهندس معماري، مهندس توليد طاقة، مهندس صناعي، مهندس إلكترونيات، مهندس مركبات، مهندس بحري، مهندس صحي، وغيرها)، إضافة إلى الاعتماد المهني من الهيئة السعودية للمهندسين، على أن يبدأ تنفيذ القرار بعد (6) أشهر من تاريخ الصدور؛ لضمان جاهزية المنشآت المستهدفة وتحقيق الامتثال.

ونصّ القرار الثاني على رفع نسبة التوطين إلى 70٪ في مهن المشتريات بالقطاع الخاص ابتداءً من 2025/11/30، على المنشآت التي يعمل بها (3) عمال فأكثر من المهن المشمولة وفقًا للتعريفات والمسميات المهنية المعتمدة في التصنيف السعودي الموحد للمهن، وتشمل 12 مهنة من أبرزها: (مدير مشتريات، مندوب مشتريات، مدير عقود، أمين مستودع، مدير خدمات لوجستية، مدير مستودع، أخصائي مناقصات، أخصائي مشتريات، أخصائي تجارة إلكترونية، وأخصائي أبحاث أسواق، أخصائي مستودعات، وأخصائي توريد للعلامات التجارية الخاصة)، على أن يدخل القرار حيز النفاذ بعد (6) أشهر من تاريخ الصدور؛ وذلك لتمكين المنشآت المستهدفة من استكمال متطلبات التطبيق وتحقيق النسبة المستهدفة.

وأكدت الوزارة أن القرارين يأتيان استنادًا إلى دراسات مكثفة لاحتياجات سوق العمل، وبما يتوافق مع أعداد الباحثين عن عمل في التخصصات ذات العلاقة، ومع المتطلبات المستقبلية لقطاع المشتريات والقطاع الهندسي، مشيرة إلى أن تطبيق القرارين من شأنه رفع جودة بيئة العمل وزيادة الفرص الوظيفية النوعية للسعوديين والسعوديات، وتعزيز مشاركتهم في القطاعات الحيوية بما في ذلك القطاع غير الربحي.

وأوضحت الوزارة أنها نشرت الدليل الإجرائي الخاص بالقرارين على موقعها الإلكتروني، والذي يتضمن تفاصيل المهن المستهدفة وآليات احتساب نسب التوطين وخطوات الالتزام المطلوبة، داعيةً جميع المنشآت المشمولة إلى الالتزام بالتطبيق تفاديًا للعقوبات النظامية، والاستفادة من فترة السماح المحددة للتجهيز واستيفاء المتطلبات.

وبيّنت الوزارة أن منشآت القطاع الخاص ستستفيد من حزمة المحفزات التي تقدمها منظومة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، وتشمل دعم عمليات الاستقطاب، والتدريب والتأهيل، والتوظيف، والاستقرار الوظيفي، وأولوية الوصول إلى برامج دعم التوطين وبرامج صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية “هدف”.