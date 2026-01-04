The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced the issuance of two decisions to raise the localization rates in several specialized professions, as part of the ministry's efforts aimed at enhancing the participation of national talents in the labor market and providing stimulating and productive job opportunities for citizens in various regions of the Kingdom.

The first decision stipulates raising the localization rate in engineering professions to 30% with an increase in the minimum wage to 8,000 riyals in the private and non-profit sectors, in partnership with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, starting from 2025/12/31, for establishments that employ five or more workers in engineering professions, according to the approved definitions and job titles. The decision includes 46 engineering professions, among which are: (Architect, Power Generation Engineer, Industrial Engineer, Electronics Engineer, Vehicle Engineer, Marine Engineer, Health Engineer, and others), in addition to professional accreditation from the Saudi Council of Engineers, with the implementation of the decision to begin six months after the date of issuance to ensure the readiness of the targeted establishments and achieve compliance.

The second decision stated that the localization rate would be raised to 70% in procurement professions in the private sector starting from 2025/11/30, for establishments that employ three or more workers in the included professions according to the approved definitions and job titles in the unified Saudi classification of professions, which includes 12 professions, among which are: (Purchasing Manager, Purchasing Representative, Contracts Manager, Warehouse Keeper, Logistics Manager, Warehouse Manager, Tender Specialist, Purchasing Specialist, E-commerce Specialist, Market Research Specialist, Warehouse Specialist, and Supply Specialist for private labels), with the decision to take effect six months after the date of issuance to enable the targeted establishments to complete the application requirements and achieve the targeted rate.

The ministry confirmed that the two decisions come based on intensive studies of labor market needs, in line with the number of job seekers in related specialties, and with the future requirements of the procurement and engineering sectors, noting that the implementation of the two decisions would raise the quality of the work environment and increase quality job opportunities for Saudi men and women, and enhance their participation in vital sectors, including the non-profit sector.

The ministry clarified that it has published the procedural guide related to the two decisions on its website, which includes details of the targeted professions, mechanisms for calculating localization rates, and the required compliance steps, calling on all covered establishments to adhere to the application to avoid legal penalties and to benefit from the specified grace period for preparation and meeting the requirements.

The ministry indicated that private sector establishments will benefit from the package of incentives provided by the Human Resources and Social Development system, which includes support for recruitment operations, training and qualification, employment, job stability, and priority access to localization support programs and the Human Resources Development Fund “Hadaf” programs.