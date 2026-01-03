قال نائب وزير الخارجية اليمني مصطفى أحمد النعمان: إن أكبر خطأ ارتكبه رئيس المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي عيدروس الزبيدي هو استعداء السعودية والاقتراب من حدودها، مؤكدا أن الزبيدي «سيدفع ثمناً باهظاً على ذلك».


وأعلن أن المجلس الانتقالي بتمرده أصبح كياناً محظوراً، داعياً إياه إلى التوقف عن استخدام المليشيات، وشدد على أن المعركة الجارية لن تستمر طويلاً.


من جانبه، أكد وكيل وزارة الإعلام اليمنية فياض النعمان أن قوات «درع الوطن» ستحقق أهدافها في أقرب وقت، ودعا المجلس الانتقالي إلى الانسحاب من مطار الريان بمدينة المكلا عاصمة محافظة حضرموت، من أجل تجنب التصعيد.


وكانت المكونات السياسية للمحافظات الجنوبية في اليمن أعلنت مساء أمس (الجمعة)، رفضها القاطع لما أقدم عليه رئيس المجلس الانتقالي من إجراءات «أحادية» بشأن القضية الجنوبية.


وانتقدت تنصيب الزبيدي نفسه ممثلاً ومتحدثاً باسم الجنوب، مقصياً الكثير من المكونات والشخصيات الجنوبية الأخرى. وطالبت رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي رشاد العليمي بعقد مؤتمر شامل، لكافة المكونات و الشخصيات الجنوبية للجلوس على طاولة الحوار؛ من أجل إيجاد تصور شامل للحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية وبما يلبي تطلعات الجنوبيين المشروعة.


وجاءت التصريحات بعد انطلاق عملية «استلام المعسكرات» وتقدم قوات درع الوطن في محافظة حضرموت وسيطرتها على الخشعة وتقدمها نحو مدينة سيئون، واستعدادها لدخول المكلا الساحلية.