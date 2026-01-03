The Yemeni Deputy Foreign Minister Mustafa Ahmed Al-Nu'man stated that the biggest mistake made by the President of the Southern Transitional Council, Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, is antagonizing Saudi Arabia and getting close to its borders, emphasizing that Al-Zubaidi "will pay a heavy price for that."



He announced that the Transitional Council, due to its rebellion, has become a banned entity, calling on it to stop using militias, and stressed that the ongoing battle will not last long.



For his part, the Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Information, Fayyad Al-Nu'man, confirmed that the "National Shield" forces will achieve their objectives soon, and called on the Transitional Council to withdraw from Al-Riyan Airport in the city of Mukalla, the capital of Hadhramaut Governorate, in order to avoid escalation.



The political components of the southern governorates in Yemen announced last night (Friday) their firm rejection of the unilateral measures taken by the President of the Transitional Council regarding the southern issue.



They criticized Al-Zubaidi's self-appointment as a representative and spokesperson for the south, excluding many other southern components and figures. They demanded the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, to hold a comprehensive conference for all southern components and figures to sit at the dialogue table; in order to find a comprehensive vision for fair solutions to the southern issue that meets the legitimate aspirations of the southerners.



The statements came after the launch of the "Receiving the Camps" operation and the advance of the National Shield forces in Hadhramaut Governorate, their control over Al-Khasha, and their advance towards the city of Say'un, as well as their readiness to enter the coastal city of Mukalla.