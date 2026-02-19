The sky over the Earth during the blessed month of Ramadan in the year 1447 AH will witness a series of consecutive astronomical phenomena, in a scene awaited by enthusiasts of observation and lovers of contemplation in space, where planetary conjunctions blend with the moment of the spring equinox in a celestial tableau rich with events.

The head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, explained that the celestial phenomena will begin today, Thursday, February 19, with a striking scene represented by the alignment of the crescent moon with the planets Saturn, Mercury, and Venus in an arc shape above the western horizon after sunset, in an apparent proximity that creates a captivating visual display observable with the naked eye in clear skies.

He indicated that the most prominent event occurs in the middle of the month with the "Lunar" full moon on March 3, coinciding with a total lunar eclipse not visible in the Kingdom and the Arab world, while it appears as a penumbral eclipse in some areas of the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates, noting that a total eclipse occurs when the full moon passes into the Earth's shadow, causing the fully covered parts to turn a dark red color in the areas where the phenomenon is fully observed, while other parts acquire faint color gradations, making this phenomenon one of the most significant astronomical events of the year due to the successive light changes on the moon's disk.

He pointed out that the spring equinox occurs on March 20, when the length of the night and day is approximately equal, announcing the beginning of the spring season astronomically in the Northern Hemisphere.

He clarified that Ramadan will be relatively quiet in terms of meteor showers, with no bright comets visible to the naked eye, although some comets such as 88P/Howell and C/2024 E1 (Verzchos) may be observed through telescopes, while the comet C/2026 A1 (Maps) is expected to reach noticeable brightness after Eid al-Fitr.

He emphasized that following the phases of the moon during the month provides an ideal opportunity to observe shadows and terrain on its surface, along with the possibility of viewing variable stars and deep-sky objects using telescopes, in addition to observing the passage of the International Space Station, a striking scene that can be seen with the naked eye at specific times, adding a scientific and aesthetic dimension to the nights of Ramadan that attracts the passion of followers of the world of astronomy.