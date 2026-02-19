تشهد سماء الكرة الأرضية خلال شهر رمضان المبارك لعام 1447هـ سلسلةً من الظواهر الفلكية المتتابعة، في مشهدٍ يترقبه هواة الرصد ومحبو التأمل في الفضاء، حيث تمتزج الاقترانات الكوكبية بلحظة الاعتدال الربيعي في لوحة سماوية ثرية بالأحداث.

وأوضح رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة أن الظواهر السماوية تنطلق اليوم الخميس 19 فبراير، بمشهد لافت يتمثل في انتظام هلال القمر مع كواكب زحل وعطارد والزهرة في شكل قوس فوق الأفق الغربي بعد غروب الشمس، في تقارب ظاهري يصنع لوحةً بصريةً آسرة يمكن رصدها بالعين المجردة في أجواء صافية.

وبيّن أن الحدث الأبرز يحلّ منتصف الشهر مع بدر «الخزامى» في 3 مارس متزامنًا مع خسوف كلي للقمر غير مشاهد في المملكة والعالم العربي، فيما يظهر على هيئة خسوف شبه ظل في بعض مناطق سلطنة عُمان ودولة الإمارات، مشيرًا إلى أن الخسوف الكلي يحدث عندما يمر القمر البدر داخل ظل الأرض، فتتحول الأجزاء المغطاة بالكامل إلى لون أحمر داكن في المناطق التي تشاهد الظاهرة كاملة، بينما تكتسب الأجزاء الأخرى تدرجات لونية خافتة، مما يجعل الظاهرة من أبرز أحداث العام الفلكية لما تقدمه من تغيرات ضوئية متتابعة على قرص القمر.

وأشار إلى أن الاعتدال الربيعي يحل في 20 مارس، حيث يتساوى طول الليل والنهار تقريبًا، معلنًا بداية فصل الربيع فلكيًا في نصف الكرة الشمالي.

وأوضح أن رمضان سيكون هادئًا نسبيًا من حيث زخات الشهب، دون ظهور مذنبات ساطعة بالعين المجردة، مع إمكانية رصد بعض المذنبات مثل 88P/هاويل وC/2024 E1 (فيرزخوس) عبر التلسكوبات، فيما يُتوقع أن يبلغ المذنب C/2026 A1 (مابس) سطوعًا ملحوظًا بعد عيد الفطر.

وأكد أن متابعة أطوار القمر خلال الشهر تتيح فرصةً مثالية لرصد الظلال والتضاريس على سطحه، إلى جانب إمكانية مشاهدة النجوم المتغيرة وأجرام السماء العميقة باستخدام التلسكوبات، فضلًا عن رصد مرور محطة الفضاء الدولية، وهو مشهدٌ لافت يمكن مشاهدته بالعين المجردة في أوقات محددة، مما يضفي على ليالي رمضان بعدًا علميًّا وجماليًّا يستقطب شغف المتابعين بعالم الفلك.