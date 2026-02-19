تشهد سماء الكرة الأرضية خلال شهر رمضان المبارك لعام 1447هـ سلسلةً من الظواهر الفلكية المتتابعة، في مشهدٍ يترقبه هواة الرصد ومحبو التأمل في الفضاء، حيث تمتزج الاقترانات الكوكبية بلحظة الاعتدال الربيعي في لوحة سماوية ثرية بالأحداث.
وأوضح رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة أن الظواهر السماوية تنطلق اليوم الخميس 19 فبراير، بمشهد لافت يتمثل في انتظام هلال القمر مع كواكب زحل وعطارد والزهرة في شكل قوس فوق الأفق الغربي بعد غروب الشمس، في تقارب ظاهري يصنع لوحةً بصريةً آسرة يمكن رصدها بالعين المجردة في أجواء صافية.
وبيّن أن الحدث الأبرز يحلّ منتصف الشهر مع بدر «الخزامى» في 3 مارس متزامنًا مع خسوف كلي للقمر غير مشاهد في المملكة والعالم العربي، فيما يظهر على هيئة خسوف شبه ظل في بعض مناطق سلطنة عُمان ودولة الإمارات، مشيرًا إلى أن الخسوف الكلي يحدث عندما يمر القمر البدر داخل ظل الأرض، فتتحول الأجزاء المغطاة بالكامل إلى لون أحمر داكن في المناطق التي تشاهد الظاهرة كاملة، بينما تكتسب الأجزاء الأخرى تدرجات لونية خافتة، مما يجعل الظاهرة من أبرز أحداث العام الفلكية لما تقدمه من تغيرات ضوئية متتابعة على قرص القمر.
وأشار إلى أن الاعتدال الربيعي يحل في 20 مارس، حيث يتساوى طول الليل والنهار تقريبًا، معلنًا بداية فصل الربيع فلكيًا في نصف الكرة الشمالي.
وأوضح أن رمضان سيكون هادئًا نسبيًا من حيث زخات الشهب، دون ظهور مذنبات ساطعة بالعين المجردة، مع إمكانية رصد بعض المذنبات مثل 88P/هاويل وC/2024 E1 (فيرزخوس) عبر التلسكوبات، فيما يُتوقع أن يبلغ المذنب C/2026 A1 (مابس) سطوعًا ملحوظًا بعد عيد الفطر.
وأكد أن متابعة أطوار القمر خلال الشهر تتيح فرصةً مثالية لرصد الظلال والتضاريس على سطحه، إلى جانب إمكانية مشاهدة النجوم المتغيرة وأجرام السماء العميقة باستخدام التلسكوبات، فضلًا عن رصد مرور محطة الفضاء الدولية، وهو مشهدٌ لافت يمكن مشاهدته بالعين المجردة في أوقات محددة، مما يضفي على ليالي رمضان بعدًا علميًّا وجماليًّا يستقطب شغف المتابعين بعالم الفلك.
The sky over the Earth during the blessed month of Ramadan in the year 1447 AH will witness a series of consecutive astronomical phenomena, in a scene awaited by enthusiasts of observation and lovers of contemplation in space, where planetary conjunctions blend with the moment of the spring equinox in a celestial tableau rich with events.
The head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, explained that the celestial phenomena will begin today, Thursday, February 19, with a striking scene represented by the alignment of the crescent moon with the planets Saturn, Mercury, and Venus in an arc shape above the western horizon after sunset, in an apparent proximity that creates a captivating visual display observable with the naked eye in clear skies.
He indicated that the most prominent event occurs in the middle of the month with the "Lunar" full moon on March 3, coinciding with a total lunar eclipse not visible in the Kingdom and the Arab world, while it appears as a penumbral eclipse in some areas of the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates, noting that a total eclipse occurs when the full moon passes into the Earth's shadow, causing the fully covered parts to turn a dark red color in the areas where the phenomenon is fully observed, while other parts acquire faint color gradations, making this phenomenon one of the most significant astronomical events of the year due to the successive light changes on the moon's disk.
He pointed out that the spring equinox occurs on March 20, when the length of the night and day is approximately equal, announcing the beginning of the spring season astronomically in the Northern Hemisphere.
He clarified that Ramadan will be relatively quiet in terms of meteor showers, with no bright comets visible to the naked eye, although some comets such as 88P/Howell and C/2024 E1 (Verzchos) may be observed through telescopes, while the comet C/2026 A1 (Maps) is expected to reach noticeable brightness after Eid al-Fitr.
He emphasized that following the phases of the moon during the month provides an ideal opportunity to observe shadows and terrain on its surface, along with the possibility of viewing variable stars and deep-sky objects using telescopes, in addition to observing the passage of the International Space Station, a striking scene that can be seen with the naked eye at specific times, adding a scientific and aesthetic dimension to the nights of Ramadan that attracts the passion of followers of the world of astronomy.