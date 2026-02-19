The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (245) shelter bags to families affected by floods and rains in Idlib Governorate in the Syrian Arab Republic the day before yesterday, benefiting (245) families, as part of the Saudi aid distribution project for the brotherly Syrian people.

This comes as an extension of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist needy and affected groups around the world.