وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول (245) حقيبة إيوائية على الأسر المتضررة من السيول والأمطار في محافظة إدلب بالجمهورية العربية السورية، استفادت منها (245) أسرة، ضمن مشروع توزيع المساعدات السعودية للشعب السوري الشقيق.

ويأتي ذلك امتدادًا للجهود الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الفئات المحتاجة والمتضررة حول العالم.