وزع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية (300) سلة غذائية في مدينة فريزاي بجمهورية كوسوفو، استفاد منها (1.500) فرد بواقع (300) أسرة، ضمن مشروع «سلة إطعام 5» في كوسوفو للعام 2026.

ويأتي ذلك امتدادًا للجهود الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الفئات المحتاجة والمتضررة في جميع أنحاء العالم.