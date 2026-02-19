The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (300) food baskets in the city of Ferizaj in the Republic of Kosovo, benefiting (1,500) individuals from (300) families, as part of the "Feeding Basket 5" project in Kosovo for the year 2026.

This comes as an extension of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist those in need and affected individuals around the world.