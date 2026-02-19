أصدر قصر باكنغهام البريطاني بياناً، اليوم الخميس، باسم الملك تشارلز الثالث، تعليقا على إلقاء شرطة ثيمز فالي القبض على أندرو ماونتباتن-ويندسور، شقيق الملك تشارلز الثالث والمعروف سابقاً باسم الأمير أندرو، مؤكدا دعمه الكامل والمطلق للسلطات في تنفيذ القانون.

وقال بيان الملك تشارلز: «لقد علمت بأعمق القلق بخبر أندرو ماونتباتن-ويندسور وشبهة سوء السلوك في المنصب العام، ما يلي الآن هو العملية الكاملة والعادلة والسليمة التي يتم بها التحقيق في هذه المسألة بالطريقة المناسبة وعلى يد الجهات المختصة».

وأضاف البيان «تتمتع السلطات بدعمنا الكامل والمطلق وتعاوننا غير المشروط بكل أشكاله. دعوني أؤكد بوضوح: يجب أن يأخذ القانون مجراه»، مشددا على أنه لن يعلق أكثر على القضية الجارية، مؤكداً أن العائلة الملكية ستواصل واجباتها وخدمتها للشعب.

اتهامات خطيرة للأمير السابق

وفي وقت سابق من اليوم الخميس ألقت شرطة ثيمز فالي القبض على أندرو ماونتباتن-ويندسور، شقيق الملك تشارلز الثالث والمعروف سابقاً باسم الأمير أندرو، الذي يصادف اليوم عيد ميلاده الـ66، بشبهة سوء السلوك في المنصب العام، وهي جريمة يمكن أن تصل عقوبتها إلى السجن المؤبد في المملكة المتحدة.

وقالت الشرطة في بيان رسمي إن رجلاً في الستينيات من عمره من مقاطعة نورفولك تم اعتقاله اليوم، ويجري حالياً تفتيش منازل في مقاطعتي بيركشاير ونورفولك، بما في ذلك عقار في ساند رينغهام التابع للعائلة الملكية حيث يقيم أندرو حالياً.

وجاء الاعتقال بعد أسابيع من الكشف عن دفعة جديدة من ملفات جيفري إبستين، التي أظهرت تفاصيل إضافية عن علاقة أندرو بالممول الأمريكي الراحل المدان بجرائم الاستغلال الجنسي للقاصرات.

وتشمل الاتهامات المحتملة أن أندرو قام، خلال فترة عمله كمبعوث تجاري خاص لبريطانيا بين عامي 2001 و2011، بإرسال تقارير تجارية سرية أو حساسة إلى إبستين، مما يشكل انتهاكاً محتملاً للقوانين المتعلقة بسوء استخدام المنصب العام.

ستارمر يعلق

وفي مقابلة مع هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية «بي بي سي» اليوم، أكد رئيس الوزراء كير ستارمر أن «لا أحد فوق القانون»، وحث أندرو على التعاون الكامل والإدلاء بشهادته رسمياً أمام السلطات في المملكة المتحدة والولايات المتحدة بشأن علاقته بجيفري إبستين.

وقال ستارمر: «على أي شخص لديه معلومات أن يشهد، ويجب أن يتحدث الأمير أندرو إلى الجهات المختصة في البلدين»، حيث يأتي موقف ستارمر وسط ضغط سياسي متزايد على الحكومة لضمان الشفافية في القضية التي تهز أركان العائلة الملكية.