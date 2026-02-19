The British Buckingham Palace issued a statement today, Thursday, on behalf of King Charles III, commenting on the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles III and formerly known as Prince Andrew, by the Thames Valley Police, affirming his full and unconditional support for the authorities in enforcing the law.

King Charles's statement said: "I have learned with deep concern of the news regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the allegations of misconduct in public office. What follows now is the complete, fair, and proper process by which this matter is being investigated in the appropriate manner and by the competent authorities."

The statement added, "The authorities have our full and unconditional support and our cooperation in all its forms. Let me be clear: the law must take its course," emphasizing that he would not comment further on the ongoing case, confirming that the royal family will continue its duties and service to the people.

Serious Allegations Against the Former Prince

Earlier today, the Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles III and formerly known as Prince Andrew, who coincidentally is celebrating his 66th birthday today, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, a crime that can carry a life sentence in the United Kingdom.

The police stated in an official announcement that a man in his sixties from Norfolk was arrested today, and homes in Berkshire and Norfolk are currently being searched, including a property in Sandringham belonging to the royal family where Andrew currently resides.

The arrest came after weeks of revelations from a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files, which showed additional details about Andrew's relationship with the late American financier convicted of sex trafficking minors.

Potential allegations include that Andrew, during his time as a special trade envoy for Britain from 2001 to 2011, sent confidential or sensitive trade reports to Epstein, potentially violating laws related to misconduct in public office.

Starmer Comments

In an interview with the BBC today, Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that "no one is above the law," urging Andrew to fully cooperate and testify formally before the authorities in the UK and the US regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer stated, "Anyone with information should testify, and Prince Andrew must speak to the competent authorities in both countries," as Starmer's stance comes amid increasing political pressure on the government to ensure transparency in the case that is shaking the foundations of the royal family.