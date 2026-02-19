وجه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بناءً على ما عرضه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بصرف أكثر من ثلاثة مليارات ريال معونة رمضان لمستفيدي الضمان الاجتماعي، وذلك في إطار حرص القيادة الرشيدة على تلمّس احتياجات الأسر المستفيدة، وتأمين متطلباتهم خلال شهر رمضان.

ومن المنتظر إيداع مبالغ المعونة الكريمة التي تتضمن صرف (1000) ريال للعائل و(500) ريال للتابع في الحسابات البنكية للمستفيدين بشكل مباشر خلال الساعات القادمة.

ورفع وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية المهندس أحمد بن سليمان الراجحي، الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين ولولي العهد -حفظهما الله- على هذه اللفتة الكريمة تجاه مستفيدي الضمان الاجتماعي، وتلمس احتياجاتهم خلال شهر رمضان، داعيًا الله أن يحفظ القيادة الرشيدة، وأن يجزيها خيرًا على ما تقدمه من دعم وعناية بأبنائها المواطنين.