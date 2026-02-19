The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has directed, based on what was presented by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to disburse more than three billion riyals as Ramadan aid to beneficiaries of social security. This is part of the leadership's commitment to address the needs of beneficiary families and to secure their requirements during the month of Ramadan.

It is expected that the amounts of this generous aid, which includes a disbursement of (1000) riyals for the head of the household and (500) riyals for each dependent, will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries within the coming hours.

Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Engineer Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and to the Crown Prince - may Allah protect them - for this kind gesture towards social security beneficiaries and for addressing their needs during the month of Ramadan, praying to Allah to safeguard the wise leadership and reward them for the support and care they provide to their citizens.