رفض الكرملين تقديم أدلة على ما قال إنه هجوم أوكراني بالمسيرات استهدف مقراً لإقامة الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين في منطقة نوفغورود، لافتاً إلى أن الجيش هو الذي يتولى هذا النوع من التحقيقات.


وألمح الكرملين، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ‍ إلى أن الهجوم الأوكراني من شأنه أن يدفع روسيا لتشديد موقفها بشأن اتفاق سلام محتمل لإنهاء الحرب.


من جانبها، أفادت كييف بأنّ موسكو لم تقدّم «أدلة معقولة» على اتهامها لها بشنّ هجوم بطائرات مسيّرة على مقر إقامة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين.


وكتب وزير الخارجية الأوكراني، أندري سيبيغا، في منشور على منصة إكس، «مرّ يوم تقريباً ولم تقدّم روسيا أي دليل معقول على اتهاماتها لأوكرانيا بشنّ هجوم مزعوم على مقر إقامة بوتين. ولن تفعل ذلك، لأنّه لا يوجد أي دليل. لم يقع مثل هذا الهجوم».


ورفض الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير ⁠زيلينسكي الاتهامات الروسية ووصفها بأنها «جولة أخرى من الأكاذيب»، تهدف إلى تبرير المزيد من الهجمات ضد بلاده وإطالة أمد الحرب.


وكان المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، قال للصحفيين: «هذا العمل الإرهابي يهدف إلى إفشال عملية التفاوض، ستكون النتيجة الدبلوماسية ‍تشديد الموقف التفاوضي لروسيا الاتحادية».


وأعلن أن الجيش الروسي يعرف كيف ومتى يرد. وأضاف «نرى ‌أن زيلينسكي نفسه يحاول ⁠إنكار ذلك، والعديد من وسائل الإعلام الغربية التي تساير نظام كييف بدأت ⁠في نشر فكرة أن هذا لم يحدث... هذا ادعاء مجنون تماما».


وأحجم ‌بيسكوف عن الإفصاح عن مكان وجود بوتين وقت وقوع الهجوم، موضحاً أنه في ضوء الأحداث الأخيرة ينبغي عدم الكشف عن ‍مثل هذه التفاصيل.


ورداً على سؤال عما إذا كان لدى روسيا دليل مادي على الهجوم بالطائرات المسيرة، رد بيسكوف مؤكداً أن الدفاعات الجوية أسقطت المسيرات لكن مسألة الحطام هي ‌من اختصاص وزارة الدفاع.


وقال: «لا أعتقد أنه يجب أن تُقدم أية أدلة عن تنفيذ هجوم ضخم كهذا بالمسيرات التي أُسقطت بفضل العمل المنسق جيداً لنظام الدفاع الجوي».