The Kremlin refused to provide evidence of what it claimed was a Ukrainian drone attack targeting a residence of President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region, noting that the military is responsible for this type of investigation.



The Kremlin hinted today (Tuesday) that the Ukrainian attack could lead Russia to harden its stance on a potential peace agreement to end the war.



For its part, Kyiv reported that Moscow did not provide "reasonable evidence" for its accusation of launching a drone attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha wrote in a post on the X platform, "Almost a day has passed, and Russia has not provided any reasonable evidence for its accusations against Ukraine of launching an alleged attack on Putin's residence. It will not do so because there is no evidence. No such attack occurred."



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the Russian accusations, describing them as "another round of lies" aimed at justifying further attacks against his country and prolonging the war.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "This terrorist act aims to disrupt the negotiation process; the diplomatic outcome will be a hardening of the negotiating position of the Russian Federation."



He announced that the Russian military knows how and when to respond. He added, "We see that Zelensky himself is trying to deny this, and many Western media outlets that cater to the Kyiv regime have begun to spread the idea that this did not happen... This is a completely insane claim."



Peskov refrained from disclosing Putin's whereabouts at the time of the attack, explaining that in light of recent events, such details should not be disclosed.



In response to a question about whether Russia has physical evidence of the drone attack, Peskov confirmed that air defenses shot down the drones, but the issue of debris falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defense.



He said, "I don't think any evidence should be provided regarding the execution of such a massive drone attack that was thwarted thanks to the well-coordinated work of the air defense system."