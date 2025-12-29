The United States has pledged $2 billion in humanitarian aid to the United Nations, amid the ongoing reduction of foreign aid by President Donald Trump's administration.



The Associated Press reported that this amount represents a tiny fraction of what the United States has provided in the past, but it reflects what the administration considers a "generous amount" that maintains the United States' position as the largest donor of humanitarian aid in the world.



Consolidation of Humanitarian Functions



The U.S. State Department confirmed in a statement today (Monday) that the agreement requires the United Nations to consolidate its humanitarian functions to reduce bureaucratic burdens, unnecessary duplication, and ideological expansion, emphasizing: "The agreement represents a critical step in reform efforts within the United Nations, balancing President Trump's commitment to remain the most generous country in the world with the necessity to reform how we fund, oversee, and integrate with the United Nations' humanitarian efforts."



This pledge establishes a pooled fund from which money will be distributed to relevant agencies and entities, which is a key part of the U.S. demands for radical changes in the international organization, raising concerns among many humanitarian workers and leading to sharp cuts in programs and services.



The amount represents only a small portion of traditional U.S. humanitarian funding for UN-supported programs, which has reached $17 billion annually in recent years, according to United Nations data.



U.S. officials clarified that only between $8 and $10 billion of this amount were voluntary donations, while the United States pays billions of dollars in annual fees related to its membership in the United Nations.



Reduction of Western Aid



The agency reported that the reduction of Western aid has pushed millions towards hunger, displacement, and disease, and has harmed American soft power around the world.



This step concludes a year filled with crises for many United Nations organizations, such as its agencies concerned with refugees, migration, and food aid.



The Trump administration has already cut billions of dollars from U.S. foreign aid, prompting reductions in spending and aid projects and the layoff of thousands of employees, while other traditional Western donors have also reduced their expenditures.



For his part, Tom Fletcher, Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), praised the agreement, affirming that although it came at a moment of immense global tension, the United States is proving to be a great humanitarian power, offering hope to people who have lost everything.