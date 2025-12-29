تعهدت الولايات المتحدة بتقديم ملياري دولار مساعدات إنسانية للأمم المتحدة، في ظل استمرار إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب في خفض المساعدات الخارجية.


واعتبرت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس»، أن هذا المبلغ يمثل جزءاً ضئيلاً مما قدمته الولايات المتحدة في السابق، ولكنه يعكس ما تعتبره الإدارة «مبلغاً سخياً» يحافظ على مكانة الولايات المتحدة كأكبر مانح للمساعدات الإنسانية في العالم.


توحيد الوظائف الإنسانية


وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية في بيان، اليوم(الإثنين)، أن الاتفاق يلزم الأمم المتحدة بتوحيد وظائفها الإنسانية للحد من الأعباء البيروقراطية والازدواجية غير الضرورية والتوسع الأيديولوجي، مشددة بالقول: «الاتفاق يمثل خطوة حاسمة في جهود الإصلاح داخل الأمم المتحدة، ويوازن بين التزام الرئيس ترمب بالبقاء الدولة الأكثر سخاءً في العالم، وبين ضرورة إصلاح طريقة تمويلنا وإشرافنا وتكاملنا مع جهود الأمم المتحدة الإنسانية».


وينشئ هذا التعهد صندوقاً جامعاً توزع منه الأموال على الوكالات والجهات المعنية، وهو جزء أساسي من مطالب الولايات المتحدة بإجراء تغييرات جذرية في المنظمة الدولية، الأمر الذي أثار قلق العديد من العاملين في المجال الإنساني، وأدى إلى تخفيضات حادة في البرامج والخدمات.


ويمثل المبلغ جزءاً صغيراً فقط من التمويل الإنساني الأمريكي التقليدي للبرامج التي تدعمها الأمم المتحدة، والذي بلغ 17 مليار دولار سنوياً في السنوات الأخيرة، وفقاً لبيانات الأمم المتحدة.


وأوضح مسؤولون أمريكيون أن ما بين 8 و10 مليارات دولار فقط من هذا المبلغ كانت تبرعات طوعية، كما تدفع الولايات المتحدة مليارات الدولارات كرسوم سنوية متعلقة بعضويتها في الأمم المتحدة.


تخفيض المساعدات الغربية


وأفادت الوكالة بأن تخفيض المساعدات الغربية دفعت الملايين نحو الجوع والنزوح والمرض، وأضرت بالقوة الناعمة الأمريكية في أنحاء العالم.


وتختتم هذه الخطوة عاماً مليئاً بالأزمات للعديد من منظمات الأمم المتحدة، مثل وكالاتها المعنية باللاجئين والهجرة والمساعدات الغذائية.


وخفضت إدارة ترمب بالفعل مليارات الدولارات من المساعدات الخارجية الأمريكية، ما دفعها إلى خفض الإنفاق ومشاريع المساعدات وتسريح آلاف الموظفين، كما خفضت جهات مانحة غربية تقليدية أخرى نفقاتها أيضاً.


بدوره، أشاد مدير مكتب الأمم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية (أوتشا)، توم فليتشر بالاتفاق، مؤكداً أن الاتفاق رغم أنه جاء في لحظة من التوتر العالمي الهائل، إلا أنه الولايات المتحدة تبرهن أنها قوة إنسانية عظمى، تقدّم الأمل لشعوب فقدت كل شيء.