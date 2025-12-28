أعلنت بريطانيا، اليوم (الأحد)، توقيع عقد مشترك للشراء مع ألمانيا بقيمة 52 مليون جنيه إسترليني (نحو 70 مليون دولار)، يهدف إلى اقتناء مدفعية متقدمة مثبتة على مركبات مدرعة، قادرة على الإطلاق أثناء الحركة وإصابة أهداف على مسافة تزيد عن 70 كيلومتراً (44 ميلاً).
وفي بيان صادر عن وزارة الدفاع البريطانية، أوضحت أن الصفقة ستزود الجيش البريطاني بنموذج تجريبي مبكر للقدرات من نظام RCH 155، إضافة إلى توفير وحدتين لألمانيا لإجراء الاختبارات عليهما.
مدفع هاوتزر مثبت على مركبات مدرعة.
مواصفات النظام RCH 155
يُصنع النظام من قبل مجموعة KNDS الفرنسية - الألمانية وشركة راينميتال الألمانية، وهو مثبت على مركبة بوكسر المدرعة 8x8، كما يتميز بقدرته على إطلاق 8 قذائف في الدقيقة أثناء الحركة، ويعمل بطاقم مكون من شخصين فقط بفضل التحميل الآلي والتحكم عن بُعد.
ويصل مداه إلى 700 كيلومتر دون الحاجة إلى إعادة التزود بالوقود، مما يتيح تنفيذ عمليات «أطلق واهرب» بسرعة فائقة مما يجعله الأول عالمياً في الإطلاق أثناء التنقل لتجنب نيران العدو المضادة.
ويستخدم النظام RCH 155 مدفعاً عيار 155 ملم L/52 مشتقاً من نظام PzH 2000، مع قدرة على إصابة أهداف متحركة ودقة عالية، وهو مصمم لمواجهة التهديدات الحديثة مثل الرادارات المضادة للمدفعية.
أهمية الصفقة الاستراتيجية
يبني العقد على اتفاق التعاون الدفاعي الموقع في أبريل 2024 بين بريطانيا وألمانيا، الذي يهدف إلى تطوير مشترك لـRCH 155 كمنصة إطلاق نار متحركة للجيش البريطاني، ليحل محل المدافع القديمة AS-90 التي تبرعت بها بريطانيا لأوكرانيا، أما ألمانيا، فقد طلبت أخيراً 84 وحدة في صفقة بقيمة 1.2 مليار يورو، مع إطار لـ500 وحدة، وتخطط لتوسيع الإنتاج ليشمل حلفاء آخرين.
وتستمد الصفقة دروساً من الحرب في أوكرانيا، إذ أصبحت المدفعية المتحركة السريعة ضرورية للبقاء في ساحات المعارك الحديثة، وتُعد أوكرانيا هي أول مستخدم للنظام، إذ طلبت 54 وحدة، ويُتوقع أن يعزز هذا التعاون قدرات الناتو في مواجهة التهديدات الشرقية.
ويمثل هذا التعاون خطوة مهمة نحو تعزيز القدرات الدفاعية الأوروبية المشتركة في ظل التوترات الجيوسياسية.
Britain announced today (Sunday) the signing of a joint purchase agreement with Germany worth £52 million (around $70 million), aimed at acquiring advanced artillery mounted on armored vehicles, capable of firing on the move and hitting targets at a distance of over 70 kilometers (44 miles).
In a statement issued by the British Ministry of Defense, it clarified that the deal will provide the British Army with an early prototype of the capabilities of the RCH 155 system, in addition to supplying two units to Germany for testing.
Specifications of the RCH 155 System
The system is manufactured by the French-German KNDS group and the German company Rheinmetall, and it is mounted on the Boxer 8x8 armored vehicle. It features the ability to fire 8 shells per minute while on the move, and it operates with a crew of only two thanks to automated loading and remote control.
Its range reaches 700 kilometers without the need for refueling, allowing for rapid "shoot and scoot" operations, making it the world's first in firing while moving to avoid enemy counter-fire.
The RCH 155 system uses a 155 mm L/52 cannon derived from the PzH 2000 system, with the capability to hit moving targets with high accuracy, and it is designed to counter modern threats such as counter-battery radars.
Importance of the Strategic Deal
The contract builds on the defense cooperation agreement signed in April 2024 between Britain and Germany, which aims for the joint development of the RCH 155 as a mobile fire platform for the British Army, to replace the old AS-90 artillery pieces that Britain donated to Ukraine. Germany has recently requested 84 units in a deal worth €1.2 billion, with a framework for 500 units, and plans to expand production to include other allies.
The deal draws lessons from the war in Ukraine, as rapid mobile artillery has become essential for survival on modern battlefields. Ukraine is the first user of the system, having requested 54 units, and this cooperation is expected to enhance NATO's capabilities in facing eastern threats.
This collaboration represents an important step towards strengthening joint European defense capabilities amid geopolitical tensions.