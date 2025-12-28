أعلنت بريطانيا، اليوم (الأحد)، توقيع عقد مشترك للشراء مع ألمانيا بقيمة 52 مليون جنيه إسترليني (نحو 70 مليون دولار)، يهدف إلى اقتناء مدفعية متقدمة مثبتة على مركبات مدرعة، قادرة على الإطلاق أثناء الحركة وإصابة أهداف على مسافة تزيد عن 70 كيلومتراً (44 ميلاً).

وفي بيان صادر عن وزارة الدفاع البريطانية، أوضحت أن الصفقة ستزود الجيش البريطاني بنموذج تجريبي مبكر للقدرات من نظام RCH 155، إضافة إلى توفير وحدتين لألمانيا لإجراء الاختبارات عليهما.

مدفع هاوتزر مثبت على مركبات مدرعة.

مواصفات النظام RCH 155

يُصنع النظام من قبل مجموعة KNDS الفرنسية - الألمانية وشركة راينميتال الألمانية، وهو مثبت على مركبة بوكسر المدرعة 8x8، كما يتميز بقدرته على إطلاق 8 قذائف في الدقيقة أثناء الحركة، ويعمل بطاقم مكون من شخصين فقط بفضل التحميل الآلي والتحكم عن بُعد.

ويصل مداه إلى 700 كيلومتر دون الحاجة إلى إعادة التزود بالوقود، مما يتيح تنفيذ عمليات «أطلق واهرب» بسرعة فائقة مما يجعله الأول عالمياً في الإطلاق أثناء التنقل لتجنب نيران العدو المضادة.

ويستخدم النظام RCH 155 مدفعاً عيار 155 ملم L/52 مشتقاً من نظام PzH 2000، مع قدرة على إصابة أهداف متحركة ودقة عالية، وهو مصمم لمواجهة التهديدات الحديثة مثل الرادارات المضادة للمدفعية.

مدفع هاوتزر مثبت على مركبات مدرعة.

أهمية الصفقة الاستراتيجية

يبني العقد على اتفاق التعاون الدفاعي الموقع في أبريل 2024 بين بريطانيا وألمانيا، الذي يهدف إلى تطوير مشترك لـRCH 155 كمنصة إطلاق نار متحركة للجيش البريطاني، ليحل محل المدافع القديمة AS-90 التي تبرعت بها بريطانيا لأوكرانيا، أما ألمانيا، فقد طلبت أخيراً 84 وحدة في صفقة بقيمة 1.2 مليار يورو، مع إطار لـ500 وحدة، وتخطط لتوسيع الإنتاج ليشمل حلفاء آخرين.

وتستمد الصفقة دروساً من الحرب في أوكرانيا، إذ أصبحت المدفعية المتحركة السريعة ضرورية للبقاء في ساحات المعارك الحديثة، وتُعد أوكرانيا هي أول مستخدم للنظام، إذ طلبت 54 وحدة، ويُتوقع أن يعزز هذا التعاون قدرات الناتو في مواجهة التهديدات الشرقية.

ويمثل هذا التعاون خطوة مهمة نحو تعزيز القدرات الدفاعية الأوروبية المشتركة في ظل التوترات الجيوسياسية.