Britain announced today (Sunday) the signing of a joint purchase agreement with Germany worth £52 million (around $70 million), aimed at acquiring advanced artillery mounted on armored vehicles, capable of firing on the move and hitting targets at a distance of over 70 kilometers (44 miles).

In a statement issued by the British Ministry of Defense, it clarified that the deal will provide the British Army with an early prototype of the capabilities of the RCH 155 system, in addition to supplying two units to Germany for testing.

مدفع هاوتزر مثبت على مركبات مدرعة.

Specifications of the RCH 155 System

The system is manufactured by the French-German KNDS group and the German company Rheinmetall, and it is mounted on the Boxer 8x8 armored vehicle. It features the ability to fire 8 shells per minute while on the move, and it operates with a crew of only two thanks to automated loading and remote control.

Its range reaches 700 kilometers without the need for refueling, allowing for rapid "shoot and scoot" operations, making it the world's first in firing while moving to avoid enemy counter-fire.

The RCH 155 system uses a 155 mm L/52 cannon derived from the PzH 2000 system, with the capability to hit moving targets with high accuracy, and it is designed to counter modern threats such as counter-battery radars.

مدفع هاوتزر مثبت على مركبات مدرعة.

Importance of the Strategic Deal

The contract builds on the defense cooperation agreement signed in April 2024 between Britain and Germany, which aims for the joint development of the RCH 155 as a mobile fire platform for the British Army, to replace the old AS-90 artillery pieces that Britain donated to Ukraine. Germany has recently requested 84 units in a deal worth €1.2 billion, with a framework for 500 units, and plans to expand production to include other allies.

The deal draws lessons from the war in Ukraine, as rapid mobile artillery has become essential for survival on modern battlefields. Ukraine is the first user of the system, having requested 54 units, and this cooperation is expected to enhance NATO's capabilities in facing eastern threats.

This collaboration represents an important step towards strengthening joint European defense capabilities amid geopolitical tensions.