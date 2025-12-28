أعلنت السلطات الروسية اليوم (الأحد) فرض قيود مؤقتة على حركة الطيران في عدد من مطارات العاصمة موسكو، عقب هجوم واسع شنه الجيش الأوكراني باستخدام الطائرات المسيّرة، واستهدف عدة مناطق داخل الأراضي الروسية، في تصعيد جديد للأزمة المستمرة بين موسكو وكييف.

وأوضحت وزارة الدفاع الروسية في بيان أن «أنظمة الدفاع الجوي تمكنت من تدمير 111 طائرة مسيّرة أوكرانية خلال الساعات الثلاث الماضية فوق عدد من المناطق الروسية، من بينها 19 طائرة مسيّرة تم إسقاطها فوق مقاطعة موسكو».

من جهتها، أفادت وكالة الطيران المدني الروسية (روسافياتسيا) في بيان بأن مطار فنوكوفو الدولي بالعاصمة موسكو فرض قيوداً مؤقتة على وصول ومغادرة الرحلات الجوية، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الإجراءات تأتي لضمان سلامة الملاحة الجوية.

وأضافت الوكالة أن قيوداً مماثلة كانت قد فرضت في وقت سابق على مطار شيريميتيفو، مع استمرار تنسيق حركة الرحلات مع الجهات المختصة، محذرة المسافرين من احتمال إجراء تعديلات على جداول بعض الرحلات، وداعية إلى متابعة آخر المستجدات عبر لوحات معلومات الرحلات الإلكترونية بالمطارات.

وأعلن سيرغي سوبيانين عمدة موسكو عبر تطبيق «تيلغرام» أنه بحلول مساء أمس رُصدت 19 طائرة مسيّرة أوكرانية كانت تحلق باتجاه العاصمة، مؤكداً أن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الروسية تعاملت معها وأسقطتها.

وتتهم موسكو القوات الأوكرانية بتنفيذ هجمات يومية باستخدام طائرات مسيّرة تستهدف منشآت مدنية داخل روسيا، فيما تؤكد أن ردها العسكري يقتصر على ضرب المنشآت العسكرية وشركات الصناعات الدفاعية الأوكرانية باستخدام أسلحة دقيقة من الجو والبحر والبر، إلى جانب الطائرات المسيّرة.