أعلنت السلطات الروسية اليوم (الأحد) فرض قيود مؤقتة على حركة الطيران في عدد من مطارات العاصمة موسكو، عقب هجوم واسع شنه الجيش الأوكراني باستخدام الطائرات المسيّرة، واستهدف عدة مناطق داخل الأراضي الروسية، في تصعيد جديد للأزمة المستمرة بين موسكو وكييف.
وأوضحت وزارة الدفاع الروسية في بيان أن «أنظمة الدفاع الجوي تمكنت من تدمير 111 طائرة مسيّرة أوكرانية خلال الساعات الثلاث الماضية فوق عدد من المناطق الروسية، من بينها 19 طائرة مسيّرة تم إسقاطها فوق مقاطعة موسكو».
من جهتها، أفادت وكالة الطيران المدني الروسية (روسافياتسيا) في بيان بأن مطار فنوكوفو الدولي بالعاصمة موسكو فرض قيوداً مؤقتة على وصول ومغادرة الرحلات الجوية، مشيرة إلى أن هذه الإجراءات تأتي لضمان سلامة الملاحة الجوية.
وأضافت الوكالة أن قيوداً مماثلة كانت قد فرضت في وقت سابق على مطار شيريميتيفو، مع استمرار تنسيق حركة الرحلات مع الجهات المختصة، محذرة المسافرين من احتمال إجراء تعديلات على جداول بعض الرحلات، وداعية إلى متابعة آخر المستجدات عبر لوحات معلومات الرحلات الإلكترونية بالمطارات.
وأعلن سيرغي سوبيانين عمدة موسكو عبر تطبيق «تيلغرام» أنه بحلول مساء أمس رُصدت 19 طائرة مسيّرة أوكرانية كانت تحلق باتجاه العاصمة، مؤكداً أن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الروسية تعاملت معها وأسقطتها.
وتتهم موسكو القوات الأوكرانية بتنفيذ هجمات يومية باستخدام طائرات مسيّرة تستهدف منشآت مدنية داخل روسيا، فيما تؤكد أن ردها العسكري يقتصر على ضرب المنشآت العسكرية وشركات الصناعات الدفاعية الأوكرانية باستخدام أسلحة دقيقة من الجو والبحر والبر، إلى جانب الطائرات المسيّرة.
The Russian authorities announced today (Sunday) the imposition of temporary restrictions on air traffic at several airports in the capital, Moscow, following a large-scale attack launched by the Ukrainian army using drones, targeting several areas within Russian territory, marking a new escalation in the ongoing crisis between Moscow and Kyiv.
The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified in a statement that "air defense systems managed to destroy 111 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions in the past three hours, including 19 drones that were shot down over the Moscow region."
For its part, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) stated in a statement that Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow has imposed temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of flights, noting that these measures are in place to ensure the safety of air navigation.
The agency added that similar restrictions had previously been imposed at Sheremetyevo Airport, with flight operations continuing to be coordinated with the relevant authorities, warning travelers of the possibility of adjustments to the schedules of some flights, and urging them to follow the latest updates via the electronic flight information boards at the airports.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced via the Telegram app that by last night, 19 Ukrainian drones were detected flying towards the capital, confirming that Russian air defense systems dealt with them and shot them down.
Moscow accuses Ukrainian forces of carrying out daily attacks using drones targeting civilian facilities within Russia, while asserting that its military response is limited to striking military facilities and Ukrainian defense industry companies using precise weapons from air, sea, and land, in addition to drones.