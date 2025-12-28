The Russian authorities announced today (Sunday) the imposition of temporary restrictions on air traffic at several airports in the capital, Moscow, following a large-scale attack launched by the Ukrainian army using drones, targeting several areas within Russian territory, marking a new escalation in the ongoing crisis between Moscow and Kyiv.

The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified in a statement that "air defense systems managed to destroy 111 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions in the past three hours, including 19 drones that were shot down over the Moscow region."

For its part, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) stated in a statement that Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow has imposed temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of flights, noting that these measures are in place to ensure the safety of air navigation.

The agency added that similar restrictions had previously been imposed at Sheremetyevo Airport, with flight operations continuing to be coordinated with the relevant authorities, warning travelers of the possibility of adjustments to the schedules of some flights, and urging them to follow the latest updates via the electronic flight information boards at the airports.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced via the Telegram app that by last night, 19 Ukrainian drones were detected flying towards the capital, confirming that Russian air defense systems dealt with them and shot them down.

Moscow accuses Ukrainian forces of carrying out daily attacks using drones targeting civilian facilities within Russia, while asserting that its military response is limited to striking military facilities and Ukrainian defense industry companies using precise weapons from air, sea, and land, in addition to drones.