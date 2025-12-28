كشفت إحاطات أمنية عُرضت خلال اجتماع المجلس الوزاري السياسي والأمني الإسرائيلي المصغر «الكابنيت»، الذي عُقد مساء الخميس الماضي قبيل توجه رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو إلى الولايات المتحدة للقاء الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، عن موافقة ثلاث دول على طلب أمريكي بإرسال قوات للمشاركة في قوة دولية لحفظ الاستقرار في قطاع غزة.

وحسب صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» العبرية، فإن إحدى تلك الدول هي إندونيسيا، فيما لم يُذكر اسما الدولتين الأخريين، في وقت ما زال الغموض يكتنف موقف أذربيجان التي سبق أن أبدت استعدادها لإرسال قوات، لكنها أصبحت مترددة الآن بعد ضغوط تركيا عليها.

ومن بين الدول الأخرى التي ذُكرت سابقاً بوصفها دولاً محتملة لإرسال قوات؛ إيطاليا وباكستان وبنغلاديش.

**media«2637422»**

وتقول الصحيفة إنه حتى لو أعلنت الولايات المتحدة الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من وقف إطلاق النار بغزة، لتنفيذ خطة ترمب المكونة من 20 بنداً، فإن الأمر يتطلب مزيداً من الاستعدادات اللوجستية، وهذا يحتاج إلى بضعة أسابيع أخرى، حتى يكتمل العمل على الخطة، ويتم تشكيل قوة حفظ الاستقرار، ووصولها إلى قطاع غزة.

ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤول إسرائيلي رفيع المستوى قوله عقب اجتماع «الكابنيت»، إن تركيا لن تكون جزءاً من هذه القوة، مضيفاً: «لن يفرضوا علينا من لا نريده، ونحن لا نريد تركيا».

وأشار المسؤول إلى أن «الخطة الرئيسية لترمب ونتنياهو كانت تقوم على توسيع اتفاقيات أبراهام بعد انتهاء الحرب وإعادة المختطفين، أما الآن، فهي عالقة في تحدٍّ أكبر، وينصب التركيز حالياً على الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية، وما سيحدث مع القوة متعددة الجنسيات»

وقال: «سيستغرق الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية وقتاً حتى لو تمت إعادة جثة المختطف الأخير ران غفيلي، لأن القوة الدولية غير جاهزة حتى الآن، والأمريكيون يريدون أن يكون كل شيء على ما يرام حتى قبل دخول القوة».

ووفقاً للصحيفة، فإن هناك في إسرائيل تشكيكاً كبيراً في إمكانية نجاح عمل القوة الدولية وقدرتها على نزع سلاح «حماس»، لكن هناك مَن يرى ضرورة منحها الفرصة.

وتقول الصحيفة العبرية إن الإحاطات الأمنية التي قدمت لـ«الكابنيت»، تشير إلى أن «حماس» ما زالت تسلّح نفسها، وتزداد قوة، لكنها لم تستعِد قوتها كاملةً بعد.