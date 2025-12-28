Security briefings presented during the Israeli political and security cabinet meeting, known as the "cabinet," which took place last Thursday evening before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to the United States to meet with President Donald Trump, revealed that three countries have agreed to a U.S. request to send troops to participate in an international force to maintain stability in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Hebrew newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth," one of those countries is Indonesia, while the names of the other two countries were not mentioned. Meanwhile, there remains ambiguity regarding Azerbaijan's position, which had previously expressed willingness to send troops but has now become hesitant due to pressure from Turkey.



Among the other countries previously mentioned as potential troop contributors are Italy, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The newspaper states that even if the United States announces the transition to the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza to implement Trump's 20-point plan, it requires further logistical preparations, which will take a few more weeks to complete the plan, form the stability force, and have it arrive in the Gaza Strip.



It quoted a senior Israeli official as saying after the "cabinet" meeting that Turkey will not be part of this force, adding: "They will not impose on us those we do not want, and we do not want Turkey."

The official noted that "the main plan of Trump and Netanyahu was based on expanding the Abraham Accords after the war ends and returning the hostages. However, now it is stuck in a greater challenge, and the focus is currently on transitioning to the second phase and what will happen with the multinational force."



He said: "The transition to the second phase will take time even if the body of the last hostage, Ran Givli, is returned, because the international force is not ready yet, and the Americans want everything to be in order even before the force enters."



According to the newspaper, there is significant skepticism in Israel regarding the potential success of the international force's work and its ability to disarm "Hamas," but there are those who see the necessity of giving it a chance.



The Hebrew newspaper indicates that the security briefings provided to the "cabinet" suggest that "Hamas" is still arming itself and growing stronger, but it has not yet fully restored its strength.