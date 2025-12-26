فرضت وزارة الخارجية الصينية عقوبات على 20 شركة دفاعية أمريكية بسبب مبيعات الأسلحة إلى تايوان.
ووفقاً لبيان صادر عن الوزارة، سيدخل القرار حيز التنفيذ، اليوم (الجمعة)، نقلاً عن وكالة «تاس» الروسية.
وتشمل العقوبات الجديدة 20 شركة و10 مديرين. وتضم قائمة الشركات المتأثرة بالعقوبات، بحسب البيان: «شركة نورثروب غرومان سيستمز، وشركة إل 3 هاريس ماريتيم سيرفيسز، وشركة بوينغ في سانت لويس، وغيرها».
وتشمل القائمة شركات «غيبس آند كوكس، وأدفانسد أكوستيك كونسيبتس، وفي إس إي، وسييرا للخدمات التقنية، وريد كات القابضة، وتيل درونز، وريكون كرافت، وهاي بوينت إيروتكنولوجيز، وإبيروس، وديدرون القابضة، وإيريا-آي، وبلو فورس تكنولوجيز، ودايف تكنولوجيز، وفانتور، وإنتليجنت إيبتاكسي تكنولوجي، ورومبوس باور أي إن سي، وشركة لازاروس إنتربرايزز».
ووافقت الولايات المتحدة الشهر الجاري على مبيعات أسلحة بقيمة 11.1 مليار دولار لتايوان، في أكبر حزمة أسلحة أمريكية على الإطلاق للجزيرة التي تتعرض لضغوط عسكرية متزايدة من الصين.
من جانبها، قالت وزارة الدفاع التايوانية في بيان: إن صفقة الأسلحة المقترحة تشمل 8 أصناف، منها أنظمة صواريخ هيمارس ومدافع هاوتزر وصواريخ جافلين المضادة للدبابات، وطائرات مسيرة مسلحة من طراز ألتيوس، فضلاً عن قطع غيار لمعدات أخرى.
وذكرت وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون) أن الصفقة تخدم المصالح الوطنية والاقتصادية والأمنية للولايات المتحدة من خلال دعم جهود تايوان المستمرة لتحديث قواتها المسلحة والحفاظ على «قدرات دفاعية يمكن الاعتماد عليها».
وعبرت وزارة الخارجية الصينية عن غضبها، كما هو الحال مع جميع مبيعات الأسلحة الأمريكية لتايوان، معتبرة أنها«تقوض بشدة السلام والاستقرار في مضيق تايوان»، مطالبة بإنهاء مثل هذه الصفقات.
يذكر أن هذا الإعلان عن بيع أسلحة لتايوان يعد الثاني في ظل الإدارة الحالية للرئيس ترمب.
