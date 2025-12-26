The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has imposed sanctions on 20 American defense companies due to arms sales to Taiwan.



According to a statement issued by the ministry, the decision will take effect today (Friday), as reported by the Russian news agency "TASS".



The new sanctions include 20 companies and 10 executives. The list of companies affected by the sanctions, according to the statement, includes: "Northrop Grumman Systems, L3 Harris Maritime Services, Boeing in St. Louis, and others".



The list also includes companies such as "Gibbs & Cox, Advanced Acoustic Concepts, VSE, Sierra Technical Services, Red Cat Holdings, Teledrones, Recon Craft, High Point Aerotechnologies, Epiros, Dedrone Holdings, Iri-AI, Blue Force Technologies, Dive Technologies, Vantour, Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Rombus Power Inc., and Lazarus Enterprises".



The United States approved arms sales worth $11.1 billion to Taiwan this month, the largest American arms package ever for the island, which is facing increasing military pressure from China.



For its part, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that the proposed arms deal includes 8 items, including HIMARS missile systems, howitzers, Javelin anti-tank missiles, armed Altios drones, as well as spare parts for other equipment.



The U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) mentioned that the deal serves the national, economic, and security interests of the United States by supporting Taiwan's ongoing efforts to modernize its armed forces and maintain "reliable defensive capabilities".



The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its anger, as it does with all American arms sales to Taiwan, considering them to "severely undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," and calling for an end to such deals.



It is worth noting that this announcement of arms sales to Taiwan is the second under the current administration of President Trump.