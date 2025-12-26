في رسالة سياسية تعكس متانة التحالف الإقليمي، رحبت دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة بالجهود التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن، مؤكدة أن هذه التحركات تمثل دعمًا مباشرًا لمصالح الشعب اليمني وطموحاته نحو الاستقرار والتنمية.

وأفادت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية، في بيان نقلته وكالة الأنباء الرسمية «وام»، بأن أبوظبي تثمّن الدور السعودي المحوري في دعم اليمن، معتبرة أن ما تقوم به الرياض يندرج ضمن مسؤوليتها الأخوية وحرصها على استعادة الاستقرار وتحقيق تطلعات اليمنيين المشروعة.

وشددت الإمارات على التزامها الكامل بمساندة كل ما من شأنه تعزيز الأمن والتنمية في اليمن، مؤكدة أن استقرار اليمن يشكل عنصرًا أساسيًا في أمن المنطقة وازدهارها، ويعكس أهمية العمل الخليجي المشترك في مواجهة التحديات الإقليمية.