في رسالة سياسية تعكس متانة التحالف الإقليمي، رحبت دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة بالجهود التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن، مؤكدة أن هذه التحركات تمثل دعمًا مباشرًا لمصالح الشعب اليمني وطموحاته نحو الاستقرار والتنمية.
وأفادت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية، في بيان نقلته وكالة الأنباء الرسمية «وام»، بأن أبوظبي تثمّن الدور السعودي المحوري في دعم اليمن، معتبرة أن ما تقوم به الرياض يندرج ضمن مسؤوليتها الأخوية وحرصها على استعادة الاستقرار وتحقيق تطلعات اليمنيين المشروعة.
وشددت الإمارات على التزامها الكامل بمساندة كل ما من شأنه تعزيز الأمن والتنمية في اليمن، مؤكدة أن استقرار اليمن يشكل عنصرًا أساسيًا في أمن المنطقة وازدهارها، ويعكس أهمية العمل الخليجي المشترك في مواجهة التحديات الإقليمية.
In a political message that reflects the strength of the regional alliance, the United Arab Emirates welcomed the efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance security and stability in Yemen, affirming that these moves represent direct support for the interests and aspirations of the Yemeni people towards stability and development.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, in a statement reported by the official news agency "WAM," that Abu Dhabi values the pivotal Saudi role in supporting Yemen, considering that what Riyadh is doing falls within its fraternal responsibility and its commitment to restoring stability and achieving the legitimate aspirations of Yemenis.
The UAE emphasized its full commitment to supporting everything that would enhance security and development in Yemen, asserting that the stability of Yemen is a fundamental element in the security and prosperity of the region, and reflects the importance of joint Gulf action in facing regional challenges.