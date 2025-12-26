In a political message that reflects the strength of the regional alliance, the United Arab Emirates welcomed the efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance security and stability in Yemen, affirming that these moves represent direct support for the interests and aspirations of the Yemeni people towards stability and development.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, in a statement reported by the official news agency "WAM," that Abu Dhabi values the pivotal Saudi role in supporting Yemen, considering that what Riyadh is doing falls within its fraternal responsibility and its commitment to restoring stability and achieving the legitimate aspirations of Yemenis.

The UAE emphasized its full commitment to supporting everything that would enhance security and development in Yemen, asserting that the stability of Yemen is a fundamental element in the security and prosperity of the region, and reflects the importance of joint Gulf action in facing regional challenges.