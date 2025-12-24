أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، أن روسيا ستقوم بصياغة موقفها بشأن مسار التسوية في أوكرانيا استناداً إلى المعلومات التي قدمها المبعوث الرئاسي الروسي كيريل دميترييف في تقرير مفصل إلى الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين حول نتائج محادثاته الأخيرة في الولايات المتحدة.
استمرار التواصل بين الجانبين
وقال إن الولايات المتحدة تدرك جيداً موقف روسيا ومعاييرها الأساسية المتعلقة بالتسوية في أوكرانيا، مؤكداً استمرار التواصل بين الجانبين عبر القنوات القائمة.
وأضاف أن جميع المعايير الرئيسية للموقف الروسي من أي تسوية محتملة في أوكرانيا معروفة جيداً للولايات المتحدة، لافتا أن موسكو ستواصل الاتصالات مع واشنطن في المستقبل القريب.
تجميد جبهات القتال
وكان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي أعلن أن المسودة الأخيرة من الخطة لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا تجمّد جبهات القتال عند خطوط التماس الحالية، لكنها تمهّد الطريق لانسحاب كييف من مناطق معيّنة وإقامة مناطق منزوعة السلاح.
وأفاد بأن موسكو تدرس الخطة المكوّنة من عشرين بندا والتي اتفق عليها مفاوضون أمريكيون وأوكرانيون، مشيرا إلى أنه يتوقع ردّا روسيا عليها الأربعاء.
فيما يستبعد أن يتخلى الكرملين عن مطالبه المرتبطة بالأراضي، مع إقرار زيلينسكي بوجود نقاط في المقترح لا يوافق عليها، يبدو أن كييف نجحت في تعديل الخطة مقارنة بالمقترح الأصلي المكوّن من 28 بندا الذي امتثل إلى العديد من المطالب الأساسية لروسيا.
الانسحاب من دونيتسك
وطالبت الخطة الأصلية أوكرانيا بالانسحاب من نحو 20% من إجمالي مساحة منطقة دونيتسك التي ما زالت تحت سيطرتها، وبالاعتراف بالأراضي التي تحتلها موسكو على أنها روسية. وحُذف من الخطة الأخيرة أيضا شرط يلزم كييف بالتخلي قانونيا عن مسعاها للانضمام إلى حلف شمال الأطلسي (ناتو)، رغم أن الولايات المتحدة شددت مرارا على أنها لن تسمح بانضمام أوكرانيا إلى التحالف العسكري الغربي.
وقال زيلينسكي في إطار حديثه عن الخطة الأخيرة «في مناطق دونيتسك ولوغانسك وزابوريجيا وخيرسون، سيتم اعتماد خط انتشار القوات في تاريخ هذا الاتفاق عمليا كخط التماس».
وأضاف «ستجتمع مجموعة عمل لتحديد إعادة الانتشار اللازمة للقوات لإنهاء النزاع، إضافة إلى تحديد معايير المناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة المستقبلية».
وكشف زيلينسكي تفاصيل الخطة للصحفيين أثناء مؤتمر عقد في كييف الثلاثاء ونُشرت وقائعه صباح الأربعاء.
ويبدو بأن الخطة تمهّد لخيارات كانت أوكرانيا مترددة بشأنها وتتمثل بسحب قواتها وإقامة مناطق منزوعة السلاح، لكنها تؤخرها.
وقال زيلينسكي: «نحن في وضع حيث يريد منا الروس الانسحاب من منطقة دونيتسك بينما يحاول الأمريكيون إيجاد طريقة للمضي قدما. وأضاف يبحثون عن منطقة منزوعة السلاح أو منطقة اقتصادية حرة، أي صيغة قادرة على إرضاء الطرفين».
منطقة منزوعة السلاح
واقترحت أوكرانيا بأن تكون مدينة إنيرهودار التي تحتلها روسيا وتشرف على محطة زابوريجيا للطاقة النووية، منطقة منزوعة السلاح.
وذكر زيلينسكي بأنه سيتعيّن على أي خطة تنص على سحب كييف لقواتها أن تطرح للاستفتاء في أوكرانيا. وقال «منطقة اقتصادية حرة. إذا كنا سنناقش ذلك، فعلينا أولا طرح المسألة للاستفتاء».
وتنص الخطة على إدارة أمريكية-أوكرانية-روسية مشتركة لمحطة زابوريجيا التي تحتلها القوات الروسية. وأفاد زيلينسكي بأنه لا يرغب بأي إشراف روسي على المنشأة.
The spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, announced that Russia will formulate its position regarding the settlement process in Ukraine based on the information provided by the Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev in a detailed report to President Vladimir Putin about the results of his recent talks in the United States.
Continued Communication Between the Parties
He stated that the United States is well aware of Russia's position and its fundamental criteria regarding the settlement in Ukraine, emphasizing the continued communication between the two sides through existing channels.
He added that all the main criteria of the Russian position on any potential settlement in Ukraine are well known to the United States, noting that Moscow will continue communications with Washington in the near future.
Freezing the Frontlines
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the latest draft of the plan to end the war with Russia freezes the frontlines at the current contact lines but paves the way for Kyiv to withdraw from certain areas and establish demilitarized zones.
He reported that Moscow is studying the plan consisting of twenty points, which was agreed upon by American and Ukrainian negotiators, indicating that he expects a Russian response to it on Wednesday.
While it is unlikely that the Kremlin will abandon its territorial demands, with Zelensky acknowledging that there are points in the proposal he does not agree with, it seems that Kyiv has succeeded in modifying the plan compared to the original proposal consisting of 28 points, which complied with many of Russia's fundamental demands.
Withdrawal from Donetsk
The original plan demanded that Ukraine withdraw from about 20% of the total area of the Donetsk region that it still controls and recognize the territories occupied by Moscow as Russian. The final plan also removed the requirement for Kyiv to legally abandon its pursuit of joining NATO, although the United States has repeatedly emphasized that it will not allow Ukraine to join the Western military alliance.
Zelensky stated regarding the latest plan, "In the areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson, the line of troop deployment established on the date of this agreement will practically be adopted as the contact line."
He added, "A working group will convene to determine the necessary redeployment of troops to end the conflict, in addition to defining the criteria for future special economic zones."
Zelensky revealed the details of the plan to journalists during a conference held in Kyiv on Tuesday, and its proceedings were published on Wednesday morning.
It seems that the plan paves the way for options that Ukraine has been hesitant about, which involve withdrawing its forces and establishing demilitarized zones, but it delays them.
Zelensky said, "We are in a situation where the Russians want us to withdraw from the Donetsk region while the Americans are trying to find a way forward. They are looking for a demilitarized zone or a free economic area, any formula that can satisfy both parties."
Demilitarized Zone
Ukraine proposed that the city of Enerhodar, which is occupied by Russia and oversees the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, be a demilitarized zone.
Zelensky mentioned that any plan stipulating Kyiv's withdrawal of its forces would have to be put to a referendum in Ukraine. He said, "A free economic area. If we are going to discuss that, we must first put the issue to a referendum."
The plan calls for a joint American-Ukrainian-Russian administration of the Zaporizhia plant, which is occupied by Russian forces. Zelensky stated that he does not wish for any Russian oversight of the facility.