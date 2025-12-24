أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف، أن روسيا ستقوم بصياغة موقفها بشأن مسار التسوية في أوكرانيا استناداً إلى المعلومات التي قدمها المبعوث الرئاسي الروسي كيريل دميترييف في تقرير مفصل إلى الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين حول نتائج محادثاته الأخيرة في الولايات المتحدة.


استمرار التواصل بين الجانبين


وقال إن الولايات المتحدة تدرك جيداً موقف روسيا ومعاييرها الأساسية المتعلقة بالتسوية في أوكرانيا، مؤكداً استمرار التواصل بين الجانبين عبر القنوات القائمة.


وأضاف أن جميع المعايير الرئيسية للموقف الروسي من أي تسوية محتملة في أوكرانيا معروفة جيداً للولايات المتحدة، لافتا أن موسكو ستواصل الاتصالات مع واشنطن في المستقبل القريب.


تجميد جبهات القتال


وكان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي أعلن أن المسودة الأخيرة من الخطة لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا تجمّد جبهات القتال عند خطوط التماس الحالية، لكنها تمهّد الطريق لانسحاب كييف من مناطق معيّنة وإقامة مناطق منزوعة السلاح.


وأفاد بأن موسكو تدرس الخطة المكوّنة من عشرين بندا والتي اتفق عليها مفاوضون أمريكيون وأوكرانيون، مشيرا إلى أنه يتوقع ردّا روسيا عليها الأربعاء.


فيما يستبعد أن يتخلى الكرملين عن مطالبه المرتبطة بالأراضي، مع إقرار زيلينسكي بوجود نقاط في المقترح لا يوافق عليها، يبدو أن كييف نجحت في تعديل الخطة مقارنة بالمقترح الأصلي المكوّن من 28 بندا الذي امتثل إلى العديد من المطالب الأساسية لروسيا.


الانسحاب من دونيتسك


وطالبت الخطة الأصلية أوكرانيا بالانسحاب من نحو 20% من إجمالي مساحة منطقة دونيتسك التي ما زالت تحت سيطرتها، وبالاعتراف بالأراضي التي تحتلها موسكو على أنها روسية. وحُذف من الخطة الأخيرة أيضا شرط يلزم كييف بالتخلي قانونيا عن مسعاها للانضمام إلى حلف شمال الأطلسي (ناتو)، رغم أن الولايات المتحدة شددت مرارا على أنها لن تسمح بانضمام أوكرانيا إلى التحالف العسكري الغربي.


وقال زيلينسكي في إطار حديثه عن الخطة الأخيرة «في مناطق دونيتسك ولوغانسك وزابوريجيا وخيرسون، سيتم اعتماد خط انتشار القوات في تاريخ هذا الاتفاق عمليا كخط التماس».


وأضاف «ستجتمع مجموعة عمل لتحديد إعادة الانتشار اللازمة للقوات لإنهاء النزاع، إضافة إلى تحديد معايير المناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة المستقبلية».


وكشف زيلينسكي تفاصيل الخطة للصحفيين أثناء مؤتمر عقد في كييف الثلاثاء ونُشرت وقائعه صباح الأربعاء.


ويبدو بأن الخطة تمهّد لخيارات كانت أوكرانيا مترددة بشأنها وتتمثل بسحب قواتها وإقامة مناطق منزوعة السلاح، لكنها تؤخرها.


وقال زيلينسكي: «نحن في وضع حيث يريد منا الروس الانسحاب من منطقة دونيتسك بينما يحاول الأمريكيون إيجاد طريقة للمضي قدما. وأضاف يبحثون عن منطقة منزوعة السلاح أو منطقة اقتصادية حرة، أي صيغة قادرة على إرضاء الطرفين».


منطقة منزوعة السلاح


واقترحت أوكرانيا بأن تكون مدينة إنيرهودار التي تحتلها روسيا وتشرف على محطة زابوريجيا للطاقة النووية، منطقة منزوعة السلاح.


وذكر زيلينسكي بأنه سيتعيّن على أي خطة تنص على سحب كييف لقواتها أن تطرح للاستفتاء في أوكرانيا. وقال «منطقة اقتصادية حرة. إذا كنا سنناقش ذلك، فعلينا أولا طرح المسألة للاستفتاء».


وتنص الخطة على إدارة أمريكية-أوكرانية-روسية مشتركة لمحطة زابوريجيا التي تحتلها القوات الروسية. وأفاد زيلينسكي بأنه لا يرغب بأي إشراف روسي على المنشأة.