حذر رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (الثلاثاء)، من خطورة الإجراءات الأحادية التي تتجه إلى فرض أمر واقع، وخلق سلطة موازية بالقوة.


ودعا العليمي في لقاءين منفصلين أحدهما مع رئاسة هيئة التشاور والمصالحة والآخر و وزارة الخارجية والبعثات الدبلوماسية، دعا الجميع بما في ذلك المجتمع الدولي، إلى العمل من أجل منع انزلاق اليمن نحو صدام داخلي جديد، سيكون المستفيد الأول منه الحوثي وشبكات الإرهاب، والفوضى المتخادمة معها.


حماية اليمن من الانزلاق


وأكد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، على الدور المحوري لهيئة التشاور والمصالحة باعتبارها أحد أعمدة التوافق الوطني التي أنشأها إعلان نقل السلطة لمساندة مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، و حماية الشراكة، ومنع انزلاق البلاد إلى مزيد من الفوضى، لافتاً إلى أن الدور المعول على الهيئة في هذه اللحظة الدقيقة التي تتطلب مسؤولية جماعية، ورؤية تتجاوز ردود الفعل، إلى جانب بناء أدوات حاكمة لحماية مؤسسات الدولة، وردع تقويض الشراكة القائمة بين القوى الوطنية المناهضة لمشروع الحوثي.


وجدد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي رفضه القاطع لأي إجراءات أحادية، أو مساعٍ لفرض أمر واقع خارج إطار التوافق الوطني، والمرجعيات الحاكمة للمرحلة الانتقالية، معتبراً أن هذا المسار يمس جوهر المهمات التي أنشئت من أجلها هيئة التشاور، وفي مقدمتها صون التوافق القائم على كافة المستويات.


وأوضح أن الخطر لا يكمن فقط في الإجراء الأحادي ذاته، بل في محاولة تحويل الشراكة السياسية إلى أداة تعطيل، واستخدام مؤسسات الدولة غطاءً لتمرير مشاريع خارج التوافق.


إفراغ مجلس القيادة وهيئاته من مضمونه


وحذر الرئيس اليمني من أن التهاون مع هذا المسار سياسيًا ومؤسسيًا، سيؤدي إلى إفراغ مجلس القيادة وهيئاته المساندة من مضمونه التوافقي، وبالتالي تهديد المركز القانوني للدولة، وإعادة إنتاج الصراع داخل الشرعية بشكل أكثر خطورة.


وأشار إلى أن هيئة التشاور جزء أصيل من منظومة حماية الشرعية، وهي ملزمة بموجب إعلان نقل السلطة بالوقوف ضد أي سلوك يقوّض التوافق القائم، ومرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية.


وجدد العليمي التأكيد على عدالة القضية الجنوبية وأن معالجتها مسؤولية وطنية مشتركة، لكنه حذر من أن تحويلها إلى ذريعة لإجراءات أحادية من شأنه تقويض فرص الحل، وإضعاف التعاطف الإقليمي والدولي معها، وإعادتها من مسارها السياسي الآمن، إلى مسار تصادمي.


وقال العليمي «هيئة التشاور مطالبة بتأكيد أن القضية الجنوبية محمية بالمرجعيات، واستمرار التوافق القائم، لا بالقوة، أو اختزالها في طرف واحد، مبيناً أن المصالح العليا لليمن اليوم تتمثل في الحد من المعاناة، والحفاظ على وحدة القرار، واستمرار الدعم الإقليمي والدولي، وحماية مسار التعافي الاقتصادي، ومنع عزل الشرعية أو إضعافها. العليمي يلتقي وزارة الخارجية والبعثات الدبلوماسية

العليمي يلتقي وزارة الخارجية والبعثات الدبلوماسية


بيانات تقسيم اليمن


في الوقت ذاته، أوضح العليمي لوزارة الخارجية والبعثات الدبلوماسية أن إجراءات المجلس الانتقالي الأحادية بلغت مرحلة أخطر هذا الأسبوع، بدفع مؤسسات وأجهزة الدولة لإصدار بيانات تؤيد تقسيم البلاد، وتبني مواقف سياسية عليا ليست من اختصاصها، بما يهدد وحدة القرار، والمركز القانوني للدولة.


وأكد رئيس مجلس القيادة، عدم القبول تحت أي ظرف كان، أن تتحول الشراكة السياسية إلى تمرد على الدولة، أو محاولة فرض واقع بالقوة، مشدداً بالقول: «إن المواقف السياسية العليا، يحددها مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، ومؤسسات الدولة المختصة، وعلى رأسها وزارة الخارجية في نطاق عملها، وليس أي جهة تنفيذية عبر بيانات، أو اصطفافات».


وأشار إلى أن مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية واضحة فيما يتعلق بالتوافق القائم، وفي المقدمة إعلان نقل السلطة واتفاق الرياض، وما تضمنه من صلاحيات تمثيل الدولة وإدارة السياسة الخارجية، وآلية اتخاذ القرار، وحماية وحدة البلاد، وسلامة أراضيها.


خطر الانقسام على الاتفاقيات الدولية


واستعرض الرئيس اليمني تداعيات هذه الانقسامات على الشراكات الحكومية القائمة مع المجتمع الدولي في مجالات خفر السواحل، ومكافحة التهريب، وأمن الممرات البحرية، والتدريب وبناء القدرات، موضحاً أن هذه الشراكات تقوم على شرط أساسي، هو وجود دولة واحدة بقرار واحد.


واعتبر أن أي ازدواج في القرار، أو سلطات موازية من شأنه أن يخلق ارتباكاً قانونياً، وسياسياً للشركاء، وقد يفتح باب تعليق برامج أو إعادة تقييم تعاون، كما جرى مع صندوق النقد الدولي.


ووجه رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي بتحصين مؤسسات الدولة إدارياً من خلال ضبط المخاطبات، ومنع تسييس الوزارات والمؤسسات السيادية والخدمية، كما وجه باتخاذ مسار قانوني واضح ضد أي تجاوزات تمس وحدة القرار، أو تسيء للمركز القانوني للدولة.