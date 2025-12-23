The Commander of the Lebanese Army, General Rodolphe Haikal, announced that the army is nearing the completion of the first phase of its plan regarding the control of weapons.



Haikal explained that the leadership has begun conducting a comprehensive and precise assessment in preparation for moving to the subsequent phases based on the field data and the existing conditions.



General Haikal's remarks came during an extraordinary meeting he held today (Tuesday) in Yarzeh, attended by the leadership staff, unit commanders, operational battalion leaders, and several officers, which was dedicated to presenting the security and political developments amid the exceptional phase that Lebanon is going through, especially in light of the ongoing Israeli assaults.



The Commander of the Army affirmed that the military institution continues to carry out its missions in various Lebanese regions, particularly in the south, despite limited resources, noting that the army's commitment to its duties has contributed to enhancing the trust of brotherly and friendly countries in it, and in the continuation of international support allocated to it.



He pointed out that the military units have carried out precise and dangerous missions during the past phase without this negatively affecting their morale, in cooperation with the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement and UNIFIL, and with solidarity from the local residents.



He also touched upon his recent visit to France, affirming that the professional performance of the Lebanese Army received clear appreciation, despite repeated Israeli attempts to cast doubt on its role and doctrine.



He concluded by emphasizing that enhancing the army's capabilities is the essential entry point to ensure the security of the Lebanese people and defend sovereignty, considering that supporting the military institution remains a necessary condition for Lebanon's stability.