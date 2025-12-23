أعلن قائد الجيش اللبناني العماد رودولف هيكل، أن الجيش شارف على الانتهاء من المرحلة الأولى من خطته المتعلقة بحصر السلاح.


وأوضح هيكل أن القيادة باشرت إجراء تقييم شامل ودقيق تمهيداً للانتقال إلى المراحل اللاحقة وفق المعطيات الميدانية والظروف القائمة.


كلام العماد هيكل جاء خلال اجتماع استثنائي عقده اليوم (الثلاثاء) في اليرزة، بحضور أركان القيادة وقادة الوحدات والأفواج العملانية وعدد من الضباط، خُصص لعرض التطورات الأمنية والسياسية في ظل المرحلة الاستثنائية التي يمر بها لبنان، ولا سيما في ظل استمرار الاعتداءات الاسرائيلية.


وأكد قائد الجيش أن المؤسسة العسكرية تواصل تنفيذ مهماتها في مختلف المناطق اللبنانية، وخصوصاً في الجنوب، رغم محدودية الإمكانات، لافتاً إلى أن التزام الجيش بواجباته أسهم في تعزيز ثقة الدول الشقيقة والصديقة به، وفي استمرار الدعم الدولي المخصص له.


وأشار إلى أن الوحدات العسكرية نفذت خلال المرحلة الماضية مهمات دقيقة وخطرة من دون أن ينعكس ذلك سلباً على معنوياتها، في ظل تعاون مع لجنة الإشراف على اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية واليونيفيل، وتضامن من قبل الاهالي.


كما تطرق إلى زيارته الأخيرة إلى فرنسا، مؤكداً أن الأداء المهني للجيش اللبناني حظي بتقدير واضح، رغم محاولات إسرائيلية متكررة للتشكيك بدوره وعقيدته.


وختم بالتشديد على أن تعزيز قدرات الجيش يشكل المدخل الأساسي لضمان أمن اللبنانيين والدفاع عن السيادة، معتبراً أن دعم المؤسسة العسكرية يبقى شرطاً ضرورياً لاستقرار لبنان.