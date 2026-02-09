هزّت جريمة قتل مأساوية إحدى قرى محافظة كفر الشيخ، بعدما قادت رائحة كريهة منبعثة من أحد المنازل إلى كشف فاجعة إنسانية راحت ضحيتها سيدة مسنة ونجلها، في واقعة أثارت حالة واسعة من الحزن والذهول.
وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية قد تلقت بلاغاً من الأهالي بشأن انبعاث رائحة غير طبيعية من منزل تقيم فيه ربة منزل تبلغ من العمر 65 عاماً، برفقة نجلها البالغ 34 عاماً. وعلى الفور، انتقلت قوة أمنية إلى محل البلاغ، إذ تم كسر باب المنزل بعد تعذر التواصل مع قاطنيه.
وبتفقد المكان، عثرت القوات على جثتي الأم ونجلها داخل المنزل، وتبين من المعاينة الأولية وجود إصابات قطعية وطعنات متفرقة، تركز معظمها في منطقة الرقبة، ما يرجح تعرضهما لاعتداء باستخدام أداة حادة.
وجرى نقل الجثمانين إلى مشرحة مستشفى كفر الشيخ العام، تحت تصرف النيابة العامة التي باشرت التحقيقات، وأمرت باتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، مع تكليف أجهزة البحث الجنائي بتكثيف التحريات لكشف ملابسات الواقعة وضبط مرتكبيها.
وفي إطار التحقيقات، كثفت الأجهزة الأمنية تواجدها بمحيط موقع الحادثة، وبدأت في فحص كاميرات المراقبة القريبة، والاستماع إلى أقوال الجيران وشهود العيان، بحثاً عن أي خيوط قد تقود إلى الجناة.
وخيمت أجواء من الصدمة والحزن على أهالي القرية عقب اكتشاف الجريمة، وسط ترقب لما ستسفر عنه التحقيقات، ومطالبات بسرعة كشف الحقيقة وتقديم المسؤولين عن الواقعة إلى العدالة.
A tragic murder shook one of the villages in Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate, after a foul smell emanating from one of the houses led to the revelation of a human tragedy that claimed the lives of an elderly woman and her son, in an incident that sparked widespread sadness and shock.
The security authorities received a report from the residents regarding an unusual smell coming from the home of a housewife, aged 65, living with her 34-year-old son. Immediately, a security force was dispatched to the location of the report, where they broke down the door after failing to communicate with the occupants.
Upon inspecting the place, the forces found the bodies of the mother and her son inside the house, and the preliminary examination revealed the presence of cuts and multiple stab wounds, most of which were concentrated in the neck area, suggesting they had been assaulted with a sharp object.
The bodies were transferred to the morgue of Kafr El-Sheikh General Hospital, under the supervision of the Public Prosecution, which initiated investigations and ordered the necessary legal procedures, while assigning the criminal investigation department to intensify inquiries to uncover the circumstances of the incident and apprehend the perpetrators.
As part of the investigations, the security forces intensified their presence around the site of the incident, began examining nearby surveillance cameras, and listened to the statements of neighbors and eyewitnesses in search of any leads that could lead to the culprits.
A atmosphere of shock and sadness enveloped the village residents following the discovery of the crime, amid anticipation of what the investigations would reveal, and calls for a swift uncovering of the truth and bringing those responsible for the incident to justice.