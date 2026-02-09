هزّت جريمة قتل مأساوية إحدى قرى محافظة كفر الشيخ، بعدما قادت رائحة كريهة منبعثة من أحد المنازل إلى كشف فاجعة إنسانية راحت ضحيتها سيدة مسنة ونجلها، في واقعة أثارت حالة واسعة من الحزن والذهول.

وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية قد تلقت بلاغاً من الأهالي بشأن انبعاث رائحة غير طبيعية من منزل تقيم فيه ربة منزل تبلغ من العمر 65 عاماً، برفقة نجلها البالغ 34 عاماً. وعلى الفور، انتقلت قوة أمنية إلى محل البلاغ، إذ تم كسر باب المنزل بعد تعذر التواصل مع قاطنيه.

وبتفقد المكان، عثرت القوات على جثتي الأم ونجلها داخل المنزل، وتبين من المعاينة الأولية وجود إصابات قطعية وطعنات متفرقة، تركز معظمها في منطقة الرقبة، ما يرجح تعرضهما لاعتداء باستخدام أداة حادة.

وجرى نقل الجثمانين إلى مشرحة مستشفى كفر الشيخ العام، تحت تصرف النيابة العامة التي باشرت التحقيقات، وأمرت باتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، مع تكليف أجهزة البحث الجنائي بتكثيف التحريات لكشف ملابسات الواقعة وضبط مرتكبيها.

وفي إطار التحقيقات، كثفت الأجهزة الأمنية تواجدها بمحيط موقع الحادثة، وبدأت في فحص كاميرات المراقبة القريبة، والاستماع إلى أقوال الجيران وشهود العيان، بحثاً عن أي خيوط قد تقود إلى الجناة.

وخيمت أجواء من الصدمة والحزن على أهالي القرية عقب اكتشاف الجريمة، وسط ترقب لما ستسفر عنه التحقيقات، ومطالبات بسرعة كشف الحقيقة وتقديم المسؤولين عن الواقعة إلى العدالة.