A tragic murder shook one of the villages in Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate, after a foul smell emanating from one of the houses led to the revelation of a human tragedy that claimed the lives of an elderly woman and her son, in an incident that sparked widespread sadness and shock.

The security authorities received a report from the residents regarding an unusual smell coming from the home of a housewife, aged 65, living with her 34-year-old son. Immediately, a security force was dispatched to the location of the report, where they broke down the door after failing to communicate with the occupants.

Upon inspecting the place, the forces found the bodies of the mother and her son inside the house, and the preliminary examination revealed the presence of cuts and multiple stab wounds, most of which were concentrated in the neck area, suggesting they had been assaulted with a sharp object.

The bodies were transferred to the morgue of Kafr El-Sheikh General Hospital, under the supervision of the Public Prosecution, which initiated investigations and ordered the necessary legal procedures, while assigning the criminal investigation department to intensify inquiries to uncover the circumstances of the incident and apprehend the perpetrators.

As part of the investigations, the security forces intensified their presence around the site of the incident, began examining nearby surveillance cameras, and listened to the statements of neighbors and eyewitnesses in search of any leads that could lead to the culprits.