The Joint Incident Assessment Team denied today (Monday) the allegation that coalition forces targeted the villages of "Bani Zail" and "Zail" in the "Medi" district of "Hajjah" governorate on (27 / 09 / 2015).

The Joint Incident Assessment Team issued a statement with the following text:

Regarding what the Joint Incident Assessment Team observed in the report of the Group of Experts on Yemen issued on (26 / 01 / 2016), which included that on (27 / 09 / 2015) airstrikes targeted the villages of "Bani Zail" and "Zail" near the Yemeni-Saudi border, (no coordinates for the alleged location were provided).

The Joint Incident Assessment Team conducted research and fact-finding regarding the incident, and after reviewing all documents including the air tasking order, the daily task list, mission execution procedures, post-mission reports, visits by team members to the relevant operations centers and field units, satellite images, the rules of engagement for coalition forces, principles and provisions of international humanitarian law and its customary rules, and after evaluating the evidence; it became clear to the team that the villages of "Bani Zail" and "Zail" are located in the northeastern part of the "Medi" district in "Hajjah" governorate.

By studying the air missions carried out by coalition forces on (27 / 09 / 2015), the date mentioned in the allegation, the Joint Incident Assessment Team found that coalition forces did not conduct any air missions over the villages of "Bani Zail" and "Zail".

By examining the air missions carried out by coalition forces on the day before and the day after the date mentioned in the allegation, the Joint Incident Assessment Team found the following:

1- On (26 / 09 / 2015), one day before the date mentioned in the allegation, coalition forces did not conduct any air missions over the "Medi" district.

2- On (28 / 09 / 2015), one day after the date mentioned in the allegation, coalition forces did not conduct any air missions over the "Medi" district.

In light of this; the Joint Incident Assessment Team concluded that coalition forces did not target the villages of "Bani Zail" and "Zail" in the "Medi" district of "Hajjah" governorate on (27 / 09 / 2015), as stated in the allegation.