كذب الفريق المشترك لتقييم الحوادث، اليوم (الإثنين)، الادعاء بقيام قوات التحالف باستهداف قريتي «بني زيلع» و«زيلع» بمديرية «ميدي» بمحافظة «حجة» بتاريخ (27 / 09 / 2015م).

وصدر عن الفريق المشترك لتقييم الحوادث بياناً فيما يلي نصه:

فيما يتعلق بما رصده الفريق المشترك لتقييم الحوادث في تقرير فريق الخبراء المعني باليمن الصادر بتاريخ (26 / 01 / 2016م)، المتضمن أنه بتاريخ (27 / 09 / 2015م) استهدفت غارات جوية قريتي «بني زيلع» و«زيلع» القريبة من الحدود اليمنية السعودية، (لم يرد ضمن الادعاء إحداثي لموقع الادعاء).

قام الفريق المشترك لتقييم الحوادث بالبحث وتقصي الحقائق عن وقوع الحادثة، وبعد اطلاعه على جميع الوثائق بما في ذلك أمر المهام الجوية، جدول حصر المهام اليومي، إجراءات تنفيذ المهمة، تقارير ما بعد المهمة، زيارة أعضاء الفريق المشترك لمراكز العمليات والوحدات الميدانية ذات العلاقة، الصور الفضائية، قواعد الاشتباك لقوات التحالف، مبادئ وأحكام القانون الدولي الإنساني وقواعده العرفية، وبعد تقييم الأدلة؛ تبيّن للفريق المشترك أن قريتي «بني زيلع» و«زيلع» تقعان بالجزء الشمالي الشرقي من مديرية «ميدي» بمحافظة «حجة».

بدراسة المهام الجوية المنفذة من قبل قوات التحالف بتاريخ (27 / 09 / 2015م) وهو التاريخ الوارد في الادعاء، تبيّن للفريق المشترك أن قوات التحالف لم تنفذ أي مهام جوية على قريتي «بني زيلع» و«زيلع».

بدراسة المهام الجوية المنفذة من قبل قوات التحالف لليوم السابق واليوم اللاحق للتاريخ الوارد بالادعاء، تبين للفريق المشترك التالي:

1- بتاريخ (26 / 09 / 2015م) قبل التاريخ الوارد في الادعاء بيوم، لم تنفذ قوات التحالف أي مهام جوية على مديرية «ميدي».

2- بتاريخ (28 / 09 / 2015م) بعد التاريخ الوارد في الادعاء بيوم، لم تنفذ قوات التحالف أي مهام جوية على مديرية «ميدي».

في ضوء ذلك؛ توصل الفريق المشترك لتقييم الحوادث إلى عدم قيام قوات التحالف باستهداف قريتي «بني زيلع» و«زيلع» في مديرية «ميدي» بمحافظة «حجة» بتاريخ (27 / 09 / 2015م)، كما ورد بالادعاء.