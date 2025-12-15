Hungary, through the voice of Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó, renewed its criticism of European officials, coinciding with the meeting of European leaders today (Monday) in Brussels.



The Hungarian Foreign Minister stated that EU leaders are trying to drag the entire continent into a war with Russia. He pointed out that they are once again attempting to obstruct negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.



Szijjártó added that the same thing happened after the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul in 2022, and after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15, 2025.



In statements to the "M1" channel, he said that Europeans and officials in Brussels are seeking to obstruct peace talks and are now engaging in provocations that are almost overt. He announced that Hungary intends to "stay out of that," affirming its readiness to confront any provocation during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, stating: "We will certainly not allow Hungary to be dragged into war."



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has criticized some European policies and positions towards the Kremlin.



He rejected halting Russian energy supplies to his country and offered to host a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. Since taking office, Orbán has pursued an Eastern opening policy aimed at balancing between the West, Russia, and other countries such as China and Turkey.