جددت المجر على لسان وزير الخارجية بيتر سيارتو انتقاداتها إلى المسؤولين الأوروبيين، بالتزامن مع اجتماع قادة الدول الأوروبية، اليوم (الإثنين) في بروكسل.
واعتبر وزير الخارجية المجري أن قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي يسعون إلى جر القارة بأكملها إلى حرب مع روسيا. ولفت إلى أنهم يحاولون مجددا عرقلة المفاوضات لحل النزاع في أوكرانيا.
وأضاف سيارتو أن الأمر نفسه حدث بعد المحادثات الروسية الأوكرانية في إسطنبول، عام 2022، وبعد اجتماع رئيسي روسيا فلاديمير بوتين، والولايات المتحدة دونالد ترمب، في ألاسكا في 15 أغسطس 2025.
وقال في تصريحات لقناة «إم 1»، إن الأوروبيين والمسؤولين في بروكسل يسعون إلى عرقلة محادثات السلام، ويقومون الآن بأعمال استفزاز بشكل شبه مكشوف. وأعلن أن المجر تعتزم «البقاء خارج ذلك»، مؤكدا استعداده لمواجهة أي استفزاز خلال اجتماع مجلس الشؤون الخارجية للاتحاد الأوروبي في بروكسل، قائلاً: «لن نسمح بالتأكيد بجر المجر إلى الحرب».
وكان رئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان وجه انتقادات إلى بعض السياسات والمواقف الأوروبية تجاه الكرملين.
ورفض وقف إمدادات الطاقة الروسية إلى بلاده، وعرض استضافة قمة بين الرئيسين الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ونظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين من أجل بحث وقف الحرب في أوكرانيا. وانتهج أوربان منذ توليه السلطة سياسة الانفتاح الشرقي، التي تهدف لتحقيق التوازن بين الغرب وروسيا ودول أخرى مثل الصين وتركيا.
