حذر قادة عسكريون بريطانيون، من أن شبح الحرب يقترب من أوروبا، ودعوا إلى ضرورة الاستعداد لحربٍ على أعتابها، مؤكدين وجود مستوى غير مسبوق من التهديدات التي تواجه القوات المسلحة البريطانية.


على الناتو أن يستعد


ونقلت مجلة «بوليتيكو»، أمس (الجمعة)، عن نائب وزير الدفاع البريطاني أليستر كارنز، قوله في كلمة خلال إطلاق جهاز الاستخبارات العسكرية البريطانية الجديد: إن شبح الحرب يطرق أبواب أوروبا، مطالباً حلف شمال الأطلسي (ناتو) بضرورة الاستعداد للرد.


واعتبر كارنز أن أوروبا لم تعد تواجه حروباً اختيارية، بل ضرورية ستكون لها كلفة بشرية باهظة، مستشهداً بالغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا.


وعقب تقريرأصدرته لجنة الدفاع في مجلس العموم البريطاني عن استعداد بريطانيا للحرب، قال كارنز إنّ إعادة هيكلة الاستخبارات العسكرية ستساعد في ضمان أن يكون ردعنا منيعاً تماماً.


وشدد على ضرورة إقناع الشعب البريطاني بخطورة التهديدات التي تشكلها الدول المعادية، مطالباً الوزراء بالتأكد من إدراك الشعب أنّ هذه التهديدات الخارجية لها تأثيرات مباشرة على نمط حياتهم، وتكاليف معيشتهم، وأسعار المواد الغذائية، وأسعار الوقود، والإنفاق الحكومي ككل.


ارتفاع أنشطة الاستخبارات المعادية


وكان الأمين العام لحلف "الناتو" مارك روته، قال عبر خطابٍ ألقاه في برلين، الخميس: إن روسيا أعادت الحرب إلى أوروبا، ويجب أن نكون مستعدين لحجم الحرب التي عانى منها أجدادنا وأجداد أجدادنا.


من جانبه، كشف رئيس الاستخبارات الدفاعية أدريان بيرد، خلال حفل الإطلاق نفسه في قاعدة سلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني في وايتون، عن ارتفاع أنشطة الاستخبارات المعادية ضد الأفراد والممتلكات العسكرية البريطانية بأكثر من 50% خلال العام الماضي، والتي تأتي في معظمها من إيران والصين وروسيا.


وتضم قاعدة سلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني في كامبريدجشير، شرق إنجلترا، جهاز الاستخبارات الموحد الجديد، وهي بالفعل مقرّ "باثفايندر"، أكبر مركز استخباراتي لتحالف "العيون الخمس" في العالم.


وسيجمع جهاز الاستخبارات العسكرية وحدات من البحرية الملكية والجيش البريطاني وسلاح الجو الملكي، بهدف تسريع تبادل المعلومات، وفقاً لتوصيات مراجعة الدفاع الإستراتيجية لهذا العام.


ومن المقرر أن يستضيف الجهاز "وحدة مكافحة التجسس الدفاعية" الجديدة، المصممة لحماية القوات المسلحة ومعداتها وأنظمتها من التدخل الأجنبي.


ويعترف كبار المسؤولين المشرفين على إطلاق العملية البريطانية بوجود نقصٍ في تجنيد الأفراد لشغل وظائف في مجال الاستخبارات.


وقالت وزيرة شؤون المحاربين القدامى لويز ساندير جونز: نعلم خلال السنوات القليلة الماضية أن التوظيف لم يسير في الاتجاه الذي أردناه، ومن المؤكد أن تغيير هذا الوضع يمثل مهمة كبيرة بالنسبة لنا.