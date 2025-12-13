British military leaders have warned that the specter of war is approaching Europe, calling for the necessity of preparing for a war on its doorstep, emphasizing the unprecedented level of threats facing the British armed forces.



NATO must prepare



The magazine "Politico" reported yesterday (Friday) that British Deputy Defense Minister Alister Carnes stated in a speech during the launch of the new British military intelligence agency that the specter of war is knocking on Europe's doors, urging NATO to be prepared to respond.



Carnes considered that Europe is no longer facing optional wars, but necessary ones that will come at a high human cost, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Following a report issued by the Defense Committee in the British House of Commons regarding Britain's readiness for war, Carnes stated that restructuring military intelligence will help ensure that our deterrence is completely robust.



He emphasized the need to convince the British public of the seriousness of the threats posed by hostile nations, urging ministers to ensure that the public understands that these external threats have direct impacts on their way of life, living costs, food prices, fuel prices, and overall government spending.



Increase in hostile intelligence activities



Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said in a speech delivered in Berlin on Thursday that Russia has brought war back to Europe, and we must be prepared for the scale of war that our ancestors and forefathers suffered.



For his part, Head of Defense Intelligence Adrian Bird revealed during the same launch event at the Royal Air Force base in Waddington that hostile intelligence activities against British military personnel and property have increased by more than 50% over the past year, primarily coming from Iran, China, and Russia.



The Royal Air Force base in Cambridgeshire, East England, houses the new unified intelligence agency, which is already the headquarters of "Pathfinder," the largest intelligence center for the "Five Eyes" alliance in the world.



The military intelligence agency will bring together units from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force, aiming to accelerate information sharing, according to the recommendations of this year's strategic defense review.



The agency is set to host the new "Defensive Counterintelligence Unit," designed to protect the armed forces and their equipment and systems from foreign interference.



Senior officials overseeing the launch of the British operation acknowledge a shortfall in recruiting individuals for intelligence roles.



Veterans Affairs Minister Louise Sanderson-Jones stated, "We know that over the past few years, recruitment has not gone in the direction we wanted, and certainly changing this situation represents a significant task for us."