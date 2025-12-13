حذر قادة عسكريون بريطانيون، من أن شبح الحرب يقترب من أوروبا، ودعوا إلى ضرورة الاستعداد لحربٍ على أعتابها، مؤكدين وجود مستوى غير مسبوق من التهديدات التي تواجه القوات المسلحة البريطانية.
على الناتو أن يستعد
ونقلت مجلة «بوليتيكو»، أمس (الجمعة)، عن نائب وزير الدفاع البريطاني أليستر كارنز، قوله في كلمة خلال إطلاق جهاز الاستخبارات العسكرية البريطانية الجديد: إن شبح الحرب يطرق أبواب أوروبا، مطالباً حلف شمال الأطلسي (ناتو) بضرورة الاستعداد للرد.
واعتبر كارنز أن أوروبا لم تعد تواجه حروباً اختيارية، بل ضرورية ستكون لها كلفة بشرية باهظة، مستشهداً بالغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا.
وعقب تقريرأصدرته لجنة الدفاع في مجلس العموم البريطاني عن استعداد بريطانيا للحرب، قال كارنز إنّ إعادة هيكلة الاستخبارات العسكرية ستساعد في ضمان أن يكون ردعنا منيعاً تماماً.
وشدد على ضرورة إقناع الشعب البريطاني بخطورة التهديدات التي تشكلها الدول المعادية، مطالباً الوزراء بالتأكد من إدراك الشعب أنّ هذه التهديدات الخارجية لها تأثيرات مباشرة على نمط حياتهم، وتكاليف معيشتهم، وأسعار المواد الغذائية، وأسعار الوقود، والإنفاق الحكومي ككل.
ارتفاع أنشطة الاستخبارات المعادية
وكان الأمين العام لحلف "الناتو" مارك روته، قال عبر خطابٍ ألقاه في برلين، الخميس: إن روسيا أعادت الحرب إلى أوروبا، ويجب أن نكون مستعدين لحجم الحرب التي عانى منها أجدادنا وأجداد أجدادنا.
من جانبه، كشف رئيس الاستخبارات الدفاعية أدريان بيرد، خلال حفل الإطلاق نفسه في قاعدة سلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني في وايتون، عن ارتفاع أنشطة الاستخبارات المعادية ضد الأفراد والممتلكات العسكرية البريطانية بأكثر من 50% خلال العام الماضي، والتي تأتي في معظمها من إيران والصين وروسيا.
وتضم قاعدة سلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني في كامبريدجشير، شرق إنجلترا، جهاز الاستخبارات الموحد الجديد، وهي بالفعل مقرّ "باثفايندر"، أكبر مركز استخباراتي لتحالف "العيون الخمس" في العالم.
وسيجمع جهاز الاستخبارات العسكرية وحدات من البحرية الملكية والجيش البريطاني وسلاح الجو الملكي، بهدف تسريع تبادل المعلومات، وفقاً لتوصيات مراجعة الدفاع الإستراتيجية لهذا العام.
ومن المقرر أن يستضيف الجهاز "وحدة مكافحة التجسس الدفاعية" الجديدة، المصممة لحماية القوات المسلحة ومعداتها وأنظمتها من التدخل الأجنبي.
ويعترف كبار المسؤولين المشرفين على إطلاق العملية البريطانية بوجود نقصٍ في تجنيد الأفراد لشغل وظائف في مجال الاستخبارات.
وقالت وزيرة شؤون المحاربين القدامى لويز ساندير جونز: نعلم خلال السنوات القليلة الماضية أن التوظيف لم يسير في الاتجاه الذي أردناه، ومن المؤكد أن تغيير هذا الوضع يمثل مهمة كبيرة بالنسبة لنا.
British military leaders have warned that the specter of war is approaching Europe, calling for the necessity of preparing for a war on its doorstep, emphasizing the unprecedented level of threats facing the British armed forces.
NATO must prepare
The magazine "Politico" reported yesterday (Friday) that British Deputy Defense Minister Alister Carnes stated in a speech during the launch of the new British military intelligence agency that the specter of war is knocking on Europe's doors, urging NATO to be prepared to respond.
Carnes considered that Europe is no longer facing optional wars, but necessary ones that will come at a high human cost, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Following a report issued by the Defense Committee in the British House of Commons regarding Britain's readiness for war, Carnes stated that restructuring military intelligence will help ensure that our deterrence is completely robust.
He emphasized the need to convince the British public of the seriousness of the threats posed by hostile nations, urging ministers to ensure that the public understands that these external threats have direct impacts on their way of life, living costs, food prices, fuel prices, and overall government spending.
Increase in hostile intelligence activities
Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said in a speech delivered in Berlin on Thursday that Russia has brought war back to Europe, and we must be prepared for the scale of war that our ancestors and forefathers suffered.
For his part, Head of Defense Intelligence Adrian Bird revealed during the same launch event at the Royal Air Force base in Waddington that hostile intelligence activities against British military personnel and property have increased by more than 50% over the past year, primarily coming from Iran, China, and Russia.
The Royal Air Force base in Cambridgeshire, East England, houses the new unified intelligence agency, which is already the headquarters of "Pathfinder," the largest intelligence center for the "Five Eyes" alliance in the world.
The military intelligence agency will bring together units from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force, aiming to accelerate information sharing, according to the recommendations of this year's strategic defense review.
The agency is set to host the new "Defensive Counterintelligence Unit," designed to protect the armed forces and their equipment and systems from foreign interference.
Senior officials overseeing the launch of the British operation acknowledge a shortfall in recruiting individuals for intelligence roles.
Veterans Affairs Minister Louise Sanderson-Jones stated, "We know that over the past few years, recruitment has not gone in the direction we wanted, and certainly changing this situation represents a significant task for us."