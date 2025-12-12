عاقبت الحكومة البريطانية 4 من قادة قوات الدعم السريع في السودان بسبب جرائم ارتكبت في الفاشر. وطالت العقوبات: نائب قائد قوات الدعم عبد الرحيم دقلو، قائد قطاع شمال دارفور اللواء جدو حمدان، القائد تيجاني إبراهيم موسى، والفاتح عبدالله إدريس المعروف بـ«أبو لولو».
9 ملايين يواجهون انعدام الغذاء
من جانبه، أعلن مدير العمليات في منظمة أطباء بلا حدود كينيث لافيل، انهيار كل الأنظمة التي تحفظ الحياة في السودان، محذراً من أن نحو 9 ملايين يواجهون انعدام الأمن الغذائي في السودان. وكان وزير الصحة السوداني هيثم محمد إبر اهيم، أفاد بأن السودان يسجل أكثر من 3 ملايين إصابة سنوياً بالملاريا مع معدلات وفيات عالية، وفقاً للإحصاءات الرسمية المسجلة في المستشفيات، مبيناً أن الملاريا مرض متوطن بالبلاد. وأفاد شهود عيان بأن ولاية شمال كردفان باتت تحتضن العدد الأكبر من النازحين، وتؤوي حالياً نحو 864 ألف شخص.
ووفق مفوضية العون الإنساني في الولاية فإن قرابة 82 ألف نازح يقيمون داخل مراكز الإيواء، بينما تتوزع البقية بين مجتمعات مضيفة والأقارب.
دعم مقاتلين من كولومبيا
وكانت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، أعلنت الثلاثاء الماضي، أن قوات الدعم السريع سيطرت على الفاشر حاضرة ولاية شمال دارفور بدعم من مقاتلين من كولومبيا. وأفادت في بيانها، بأن العقوبات على الشبكة التي تجند عسكريين كولومبيين وأطفالاً للقتال في صفوف قوات الدعم السريع تُعطل مصدراً مهماً للدعم الخارجي لقوات الدعم، ما يُضعف قدرتها على استخدام مقاتلين كولومبيين مهرة ضد المدنيين. واتُهمت قوات الدعم السريع باستهداف المدنيين وقتل الرجال وحتى الرضع، كما استهدفت النساء والفتيات عمداً ومارست بحقهن الاغتصاب. وأكدت الوزارة في بيانها أنها ستعمل بالتنسيق مع دول المنطقة لإنهاء هذه الفظائع وتحقيق الاستقرار في السودان.
دعوة لقبول الهدنة
من جانبه، أكد مبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي إلى أفريقيا مسعد بولس، أن واشنطن تحاسب مرتكبي الفظائع بالسودان، داعياً الأطراف السودانية إلى قبول الهدنة لوقف العنف في البلاد. وكتب عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، «تُحمّل الولايات المتحدة المسؤولية لأولئك الذين يرتكبون الفظائع في السودان».
وأضاف «يجب على الأطراف القبول بهدنة إنسانية لوقف العنف وإنهاء الدعم العسكري الخارجي من الشبكات العابرة للحدود التي تضم قتلة، مثل الكولومبيين الذين فُرضت عليهم العقوبات اليوم»، مضيفاً «تعكس هذه الإجراءات التزامنا بدعم السلام ومساندة الشعب السوداني».
وفرضت الولايات المتحدة، الثلاثاء عقوبات على شبكة عابرة للحدود تُجند عسكريين كولومبيين سابقين وتدرب جنوداً بينهم أطفال للقتال في صفوف قوات الدعم السريع. وذكرت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية في بيان، أنها فرضت عقوبات على 4 أفراد و 4 كيانات ضمن الشبكة، التي قالت إنها تتألف في معظمها من مواطنين وشركات كولومبية.
The British government has sanctioned four leaders of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan due to crimes committed in El Fasher.
The sanctions targeted: Deputy Commander of the Rapid Support Forces Abdul Rahim Daglo, Commander of the North Darfur Sector Major General Jedo Hamdan, Commander Tijani Ibrahim Musa, and Al-Fatih Abdullah Idris known as "Abu Lulu".
9 million face food insecurity
For his part, Kenneth Laville, the operations director at Médecins Sans Frontières, announced the collapse of all life-saving systems in Sudan, warning that about 9 million people are facing food insecurity in the country.
Sudanese Health Minister Haitham Muhammad Ibrahim reported that Sudan records more than three million cases of malaria annually with high mortality rates, according to official statistics recorded in hospitals, indicating that malaria is an endemic disease in the country.
Eyewitnesses reported that North Kordofan State now hosts the largest number of displaced persons, currently sheltering around 864,000 people.
According to the Humanitarian Aid Commission in the state, nearly 82,000 displaced persons are residing in shelters, while the rest are distributed among host communities and relatives.
Support for fighters from Colombia
The U.S. State Department announced last Tuesday that the Rapid Support Forces have taken control of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, with support from fighters from Colombia.
In its statement, it noted that sanctions on the network recruiting Colombian military personnel and children to fight alongside the Rapid Support Forces disrupt an important source of external support for the forces, weakening their ability to use skilled Colombian fighters against civilians.
The Rapid Support Forces have been accused of targeting civilians and killing men, even infants, as well as deliberately targeting women and girls and committing acts of rape against them.
The department confirmed in its statement that it will work in coordination with regional countries to end these atrocities and achieve stability in Sudan.
Call for acceptance of the ceasefire
For his part, U.S. President's Special Envoy for Africa, Mike Hammer, affirmed that Washington holds accountable those who commit atrocities in Sudan, calling on the Sudanese parties to accept a ceasefire to stop the violence in the country. He wrote on his account on the platform "X", "The United States holds accountable those who commit atrocities in Sudan."
He also added, "The parties must accept a humanitarian ceasefire to stop the violence and end external military support from cross-border networks that include killers, such as the Colombians who were sanctioned today," adding, "These actions reflect our commitment to supporting peace and assisting the Sudanese people."
The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on a cross-border network that recruits former Colombian military personnel and trains soldiers, including children, to fight in the ranks of the Rapid Support Forces.
The U.S. Treasury Department stated in a statement that it imposed sanctions on four individuals and four entities within the network, which it said is mostly composed of Colombian citizens and companies.