عاقبت الحكومة البريطانية 4 من قادة قوات الدعم السريع في السودان بسبب جرائم ارتكبت في الفاشر. وطالت العقوبات: نائب قائد قوات الدعم عبد الرحيم دقلو، قائد قطاع شمال دارفور اللواء جدو حمدان، القائد تيجاني إبراهيم موسى، والفاتح عبدالله إدريس المعروف بـ«أبو لولو».

9 ملايين يواجهون انعدام الغذاء

من جانبه، أعلن مدير العمليات في منظمة أطباء بلا حدود كينيث لافيل، انهيار كل الأنظمة التي تحفظ الحياة في السودان، محذراً من أن نحو 9 ملايين يواجهون انعدام الأمن الغذائي في السودان. وكان وزير الصحة السوداني هيثم محمد إبر اهيم، أفاد بأن السودان يسجل أكثر من 3 ملايين إصابة سنوياً بالملاريا مع معدلات وفيات عالية، وفقاً للإحصاءات الرسمية المسجلة في المستشفيات، مبيناً أن الملاريا مرض متوطن بالبلاد. وأفاد شهود عيان بأن ولاية شمال كردفان باتت تحتضن العدد الأكبر من النازحين، وتؤوي حالياً نحو 864 ألف شخص.

ووفق مفوضية العون الإنساني في الولاية فإن قرابة 82 ألف نازح يقيمون داخل مراكز الإيواء، بينما تتوزع البقية بين مجتمعات مضيفة والأقارب.

دعم مقاتلين من كولومبيا

وكانت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، أعلنت الثلاثاء الماضي، أن قوات الدعم السريع سيطرت على الفاشر حاضرة ولاية شمال دارفور بدعم من مقاتلين من كولومبيا. وأفادت في بيانها، بأن العقوبات على الشبكة التي تجند عسكريين كولومبيين وأطفالاً للقتال في صفوف قوات الدعم السريع تُعطل مصدراً مهماً للدعم الخارجي لقوات الدعم، ما يُضعف قدرتها على استخدام مقاتلين كولومبيين مهرة ضد المدنيين. واتُهمت قوات الدعم السريع باستهداف المدنيين وقتل الرجال وحتى الرضع، كما استهدفت النساء والفتيات عمداً ومارست بحقهن الاغتصاب. وأكدت الوزارة في بيانها أنها ستعمل بالتنسيق مع دول المنطقة لإنهاء هذه الفظائع وتحقيق الاستقرار في السودان.

دعوة لقبول الهدنة

من جانبه، أكد مبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي إلى أفريقيا مسعد بولس، أن واشنطن تحاسب مرتكبي الفظائع بالسودان، داعياً الأطراف السودانية إلى قبول الهدنة لوقف العنف في البلاد. وكتب عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، «تُحمّل الولايات المتحدة المسؤولية لأولئك الذين يرتكبون الفظائع في السودان».

وأضاف «يجب على الأطراف القبول بهدنة إنسانية لوقف العنف وإنهاء الدعم العسكري الخارجي من الشبكات العابرة للحدود التي تضم قتلة، مثل الكولومبيين الذين فُرضت عليهم العقوبات اليوم»، مضيفاً «تعكس هذه الإجراءات التزامنا بدعم السلام ومساندة الشعب السوداني».

وفرضت الولايات المتحدة، الثلاثاء عقوبات على شبكة عابرة للحدود تُجند عسكريين كولومبيين سابقين وتدرب جنوداً بينهم أطفال للقتال في صفوف قوات الدعم السريع. وذكرت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية في بيان، أنها فرضت عقوبات على 4 أفراد و 4 كيانات ضمن الشبكة، التي قالت إنها تتألف في معظمها من مواطنين وشركات كولومبية.