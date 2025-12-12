The British government has sanctioned four leaders of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan due to crimes committed in El Fasher.

The sanctions targeted: Deputy Commander of the Rapid Support Forces Abdul Rahim Daglo, Commander of the North Darfur Sector Major General Jedo Hamdan, Commander Tijani Ibrahim Musa, and Al-Fatih Abdullah Idris known as "Abu Lulu".



9 million face food insecurity



For his part, Kenneth Laville, the operations director at Médecins Sans Frontières, announced the collapse of all life-saving systems in Sudan, warning that about 9 million people are facing food insecurity in the country.



Sudanese Health Minister Haitham Muhammad Ibrahim reported that Sudan records more than three million cases of malaria annually with high mortality rates, according to official statistics recorded in hospitals, indicating that malaria is an endemic disease in the country.



Eyewitnesses reported that North Kordofan State now hosts the largest number of displaced persons, currently sheltering around 864,000 people.



According to the Humanitarian Aid Commission in the state, nearly 82,000 displaced persons are residing in shelters, while the rest are distributed among host communities and relatives.



Support for fighters from Colombia



The U.S. State Department announced last Tuesday that the Rapid Support Forces have taken control of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, with support from fighters from Colombia.



In its statement, it noted that sanctions on the network recruiting Colombian military personnel and children to fight alongside the Rapid Support Forces disrupt an important source of external support for the forces, weakening their ability to use skilled Colombian fighters against civilians.



The Rapid Support Forces have been accused of targeting civilians and killing men, even infants, as well as deliberately targeting women and girls and committing acts of rape against them.



The department confirmed in its statement that it will work in coordination with regional countries to end these atrocities and achieve stability in Sudan.



Call for acceptance of the ceasefire



For his part, U.S. President's Special Envoy for Africa, Mike Hammer, affirmed that Washington holds accountable those who commit atrocities in Sudan, calling on the Sudanese parties to accept a ceasefire to stop the violence in the country. He wrote on his account on the platform "X", "The United States holds accountable those who commit atrocities in Sudan."



He also added, "The parties must accept a humanitarian ceasefire to stop the violence and end external military support from cross-border networks that include killers, such as the Colombians who were sanctioned today," adding, "These actions reflect our commitment to supporting peace and assisting the Sudanese people."



The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on a cross-border network that recruits former Colombian military personnel and trains soldiers, including children, to fight in the ranks of the Rapid Support Forces.



The U.S. Treasury Department stated in a statement that it imposed sanctions on four individuals and four entities within the network, which it said is mostly composed of Colombian citizens and companies.