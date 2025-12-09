انتقد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء) نظيره، الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، داعياً الأوكرانيين لإجراء انتخابات.


ونقل موقع «بوليتيكو» عن ترمب قوله: «أعتقد أن الوقت حان لإجراء انتخابات»، متهماً كييف باستغلال الحرب لتجنبها، مضيفاً: القادة الأوكرانيون يتحدثون عن الديموقراطية، لكننا وصلنا إلى مرحلة لم تعد فيها ديموقراطية.


انتقاد لاذع لزيلينسكي


وشدد بالقول: «يجب أن يكون للشعب الأوكراني هذا الخيار... لا أعرف من سيفوز».


وكرر ترمب انتقاداته للرئيس الأوكراني التي أطلقها الأحد، ورأى أن زيلينسكي لم يقرأ خطته لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا.


وقال الرئيس الأمريكي: «الكثير من الناس يموتون، لذا سيكون من الجيد حقا أن يقرأها»، مضيفاً: روسيا تتمتع بالتفوق العسكري، ودائماً ما كانت كذلك، إنها أكبر بكثير من خصمها.


واعتبر أن موقف روسيا التفاوضي قوي قائلاً: لا شك أن روسيا في موقف تفاوضي قوي، معرباً عن أسفه لمقتل ملايين الأشخاص في حرب لم يكن ينبغي أن تحدث.


بوتين وزيلينسكي المشكلة


وأشار إلى أن جزءاً من المشكلة يكمن في أن زيلينسكي ونظيره الروسي فلاديمير يكرهان بعضهما بشدة، ما يجعل من الصعب جداً عليهما التوصل إلى اتفاق.


وفي رده على سؤال حول ما إذا كان يعتقد أن أوكرانيا خسرت الحرب، أجاب: «إنها خسرت بالفعل الكثير من الأراضي».


الموقف الروسي من زيلينسكي


يذكر أن روسيا تصف الرئيس الأوكراني بأنه رئيس «غير شرعي» لأن ولايته الرئاسية الممتدة لستّ سنوات انتهت في العام 2024، لكن الأحكام العرفية السارية في أوكرانيا منذ بدء الحرب عام 2022، تحول دون تنظيم الانتخابات.


وكان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، قد قال في وقت سابق اليوم إن بلاده سترسل نسخة معدلة لخطة السلام الأمريكية المقترحة من الرئيس دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب إلى واشنطن قريباً.