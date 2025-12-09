U.S. President Donald Trump criticized his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, today (Tuesday), urging Ukrainians to hold elections.



Trump was quoted by Politico saying, “I think it’s time for elections,” accusing Kyiv of exploiting the war to avoid them, adding: Ukrainian leaders talk about democracy, but we have reached a point where there is no longer democracy.



Severe Criticism of Zelensky



He emphasized by saying, “The Ukrainian people should have this choice... I don’t know who will win.”



Trump reiterated his criticisms of the Ukrainian president that he made on Sunday, believing that Zelensky has not read his plan to end the war in Ukraine.



U.S. President said, “Many people are dying, so it would really be good for him to read it,” adding: Russia has military superiority, and it always has; it is much larger than its opponent.



He considered Russia's negotiating position to be strong, stating: There is no doubt that Russia is in a strong negotiating position, expressing regret for the millions of people killed in a war that should not have happened.



Putin and Zelensky are the Problem



He pointed out that part of the problem lies in the fact that Zelensky and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, strongly dislike each other, making it very difficult for them to reach an agreement.



In response to a question about whether he thinks Ukraine has lost the war, he answered: “It has already lost a lot of territory.”



The Russian Stance on Zelensky



It is worth noting that Russia describes the Ukrainian president as an “illegitimate” leader because his six-year presidential term expires in 2024, but the state of emergency in Ukraine since the war began in 2022 prevents elections from being held.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said earlier today that his country would soon send a modified version of the American peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump to end the war to Washington.