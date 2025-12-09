The U.S. Department of the Treasury today (Tuesday) imposed sanctions on 4 individuals and 4 entities belonging to an international network that recruits Colombians to fight in the civil war in Sudan.



The U.S. Treasury said in a statement on its website: The Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury today imposed sanctions on 4 individuals and 4 entities for their role in fueling the civil war in Sudan, explaining that this cross-border network, primarily composed of Colombian citizens and companies, has recruited former Colombian military personnel and trained fighters, including children, to fight alongside the Rapid Support Forces.



Horrific Crimes in Sudan



John K. Hurley, the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, stated: “The Treasury is targeting a network that recruits fighters for the Rapid Support Forces,” adding: The Rapid Support Forces have repeatedly demonstrated their willingness to target civilians, including infants and young children.



He noted that the brutality of the Rapid Support Forces has complicated the conflict, destabilized the region, and created a fertile environment for the growth of terrorist groups.



The statement mentioned that since September 2024, hundreds of former Colombian military personnel have traveled to Sudan to fight alongside the Rapid Support Forces, explaining that Colombians provide tactical and technical expertise to the forces, including serving as infantry, artillery, drone pilots, vehicle drivers, and trainers, with some even training children to fight in the ranks of the Rapid Support Forces.



The statement highlighted that Colombian fighters have participated in multiple battles across Sudan, including in Khartoum, Omdurman, Kordofan, and El Fasher, and their presence would not have been possible without a network of individuals and companies that facilitated their recruitment and funding.



The Rapid Support Forces Kill Children



The statement accused the Rapid Support Forces of systematically killing children, including infants and men, assaulting women and girls, and blocking access to life-saving humanitarian aid. Despite the Rapid Support Forces' recent attempts to soften their image, they continue to commit atrocities, the latest being in the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, which was seized by the Rapid Support Forces on October 26, 2025, after an 18-month siege, after which they launched mass killings and torture based on ethnicity.



The statement noted that among those sanctioned is Álvaro Andrés Quijano Becerra, a dual Colombian-Italian citizen and former Colombian army officer who plays a pivotal role in recruiting and deploying former Colombian military personnel in Sudan, indicating that Quijano was previously linked to the "Norte del Valle Cartel" in Colombia and is supported by a network of partners and companies that recruit fighters and transfer funds to entities associated with their deployment.



Freezing Assets and Properties



The sanctions include freezing all properties and interests belonging to the designated individuals and entities within the United States or held by U.S. persons, and Americans are prohibited from engaging in any economic transactions with them. Any financial contributions or services provided to or received from the designated entities are also prohibited.



The U.S. Department of State had previously accused members of the Rapid Support Forces of committing genocide.