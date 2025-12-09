فرضت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية اليوم (الثلاثاء) عقوبات على 4 أفراد و4 جهات تتنمي لشبكة دولية تُجنّد كولومبيين للقتال في الحرب الأهلية في السودان.


وقالت الخزانة الأمريكية في بيان على موقعها الإلكتروني: فرض مكتب مراقبة الأصول الأجنبية التابع لوزارة الخزانة الأمريكية اليوم عقوبات على 4 أفراد و 4 جهات بسبب دورهم في تأجيج الحرب الأهلية في السودان، موضحة أن هذا الشبكة العابرة للحدود، المكوّنة بشكل رئيسي من مواطنين وشركات كولومبية، قامت بتجنيد عسكريين كولومبيين سابقين وتدريب مقاتلين، بمن فيهم أطفال، للقتال إلى جانب قوات الدعم السريع.


جرائم فظيعة في السودان


وقال وكيل وزارة الخزانة لشؤون الإرهاب والاستخبارات المالية جون ك هيرلي: «تستهدف الخزانة شبكة تقوم بتجنيد مقاتلين لصالح قوات الدعم السريع»، مضيفاً: لقد أثبتت قوات الدعم السريع مراراً استعدادها لاستهداف المدنيين بما في ذلك الرضع والأطفال الصغار.


وأشار إلى أن وحشية الدعم السريع زادت من تعقيد الصراع وزعزعت استقرار المنطقة، وخلقت بيئة خصبة لنمو الجماعات الإرهابية.


وذكر البيان: أنه ومنذ سبتمبر 2024، توجه مئات العسكريين الكولومبيين السابقين إلى السودان للقتال إلى جانب قوات الدعم السريع، موضحاً أن الكولومبيين يقدمون خبرات تكتيكية وتقنية للقوات، بما في ذلك عملهم كمشاة ومدفعية، وطياري طائرات مسيّرة، وسائقي مركبات، ومدربين، إضافة إلى تدريب بعضهم للأطفال على القتال في صفوف قوات الدعم السريع.


ولفت البيان إلى أن المقاتلين الكولومبيين شاركوا في معارك متعددة في أنحاء السودان، بما في ذلك الخرطوم وأم درمان وكردفان والفاشر، ولم يكن وجودهم ممكناً دون شبكة من الأفراد والشركات التي سهّلت تجنيدهم وتمويلهم.


الدعم السريع يقتل الاطفال


واتهم البيان قوات الدعم السريع بقتل الأطفال بينهم رضع ورجال بشكل ممنهج، والاعتداء على النساء والفتيات، ومنعت وصول المساعدات الإنسانية المنقذة للحياة إليهم، وعلى الرغم من محاولات قوات الدعم تخفيف صورتها أخيراً، فإنها تواصل ارتكاب الفظائع، وآخرها في مدينة الفاشر، عاصمة شمال دارفور، التي سيطرت عليها قوات الدعم السريع في 26 أكتوبر 2025 بعد حصار دام 18 شهراً، لتشن بعدها عمليات قتل جماعي وتعذيب على أساس عرقي.


وذكر البيان أن من بين المعاقبين ألفارو أندريس كيخانو بيسيرا، وهو مواطن كولومبي إيطالي مزدوج الجنسية وضابط سابق في الجيش الكولومبي ويلعب دوراً محورياً في تجنيد ونشر العسكريين الكولومبيين السابقين في السودان، مبيناً أن كيخانو مرتبط سابقاً بـ"كارتل نورتي ديل فايله" في كولومبيا، ويدعمه شبكة من شركائه، وشركات تعمل على تجنيد المقاتلين وتحويل الأموال للجهات المرتبطة بنشرهم.


تجميد الأموال والممتلكات


وتشمل العقوبات تُجميد جميع الممتلكات والمصالح العائدة للأفراد والجهات المصنفة داخل الولايات المتحدة أو لدى أشخاص أمريكيين، ويُحظر على الأمريكيين إجراء أي معاملات اقتصادية معهم، كما تُحظر أي مساهمات مالية أو خدمات تقدم للجهات المصنفة أو تُستقبل منها.


وكانت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية قد اتهمت أعضاء من قوات الدعم السريع بارتكاب جرائم إبادة جماعية.