U.S. President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on European Union leaders, describing them as "weak." During an interview with Politico today (Tuesday), he downplayed the failure of the United States' traditional allies to control immigration and end the war between Russia and Ukraine.



The American president revealed that he would support European political candidates who align with his vision for the continent. He warned that "several European countries will not be sustainable if they continue their immigration policies."



Europe doesn't know what to do!



In an unprecedented attack on European leaders, Trump said: "I think they are weak... but I also see that they want to be very politically correct," adding: "I think they don't know what they are doing... Europe doesn't know what to do."



The American president considered that EU countries are not doing enough to end the Russia-Ukraine war.



He emphasized that Russia is clearly in a stronger position than Ukraine, stressing that "the time has come for presidential elections in Ukraine," a demand he has hinted at repeatedly in the past.



Trump's aggressive remarks come less than 24 hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with three European leaders in London on Monday to discuss preparing peace proposals intended to be presented to the United States, after he refused to concede any territory to Russia.



The ongoing negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine come at a critical moment, as European leaders have expressed increasing concern that the American president might abandon Kyiv and its allies.