شن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هجوماً حاداً على قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي، واصفاً إياهم بـ«الضعفاء». وقلل خلال مقابلة مع موقع «بوليتيكو»، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، من شأن حلفاء الولايات المتحدة التقليديين لفشلهم في السيطرة على الهجرة، وإنهاء الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا.


وكشف الرئيس الأمريكي أنه سيؤيد المرشحين السياسيين الأوروبيين الذين يتماشون مع رؤيته الخاصة للقارة. وحذر من أن «دولاً أوروبية عدة لن تكون قابلة للاستمرار إذا واصلت سياستها بشأن الهجرة».


أوروبا لاتعرف ماذا تفعل!


وفي هجوم غير مسبوق على القادة الأوروبيين، قال ترمب: «أعتقد أنهم ضعفاء... لكنني أرى أيضاً أنهم يريدون أن يكونوا على قدر عالٍ من الصوابية السياسية، مضيفاً: أعتقد أنهم لا يعرفون ماذا يفعلون.. أوروبا لا تعرف ماذا تفعل».


واعتبر الرئيس الأمريكي أن دول الاتحاد الأوروبي لا تقوم بما يكفي من أجل إنهاء الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية.


وأكد أن روسيا في وضع أقوى من أوكرانيا بشكل واضح، مشدداً على أن «الوقت قد حان من أجل إجراء انتخابات رئاسية في أوكرانيا»، في مطلب ألمح إليه مراراً في السابق.


وتجيء تصريحات ترمب الهجومية بعد أقل من 24 ساعة على لقاء الرئيس الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي ثلاثة من القادة الأوروبيين في لندن، أمس الإثنين، لبحث إعداد مقترحات سلام يُعتزم عرضها على الولايات المتحدة، بعد رفضه التنازل عن أي أراضٍ لروسيا.


وتمت المفاوضات الجارية من أجل إنهاء الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا بلحظة حرجة، بعد أن أعرب القادة الأوروبيون عن قلقهم المتزايد من أن يتخلى الرئيس الأمريكي عن كييف وحلفائها.