شن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هجوماً حاداً على قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي، واصفاً إياهم بـ«الضعفاء». وقلل خلال مقابلة مع موقع «بوليتيكو»، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، من شأن حلفاء الولايات المتحدة التقليديين لفشلهم في السيطرة على الهجرة، وإنهاء الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا.
وكشف الرئيس الأمريكي أنه سيؤيد المرشحين السياسيين الأوروبيين الذين يتماشون مع رؤيته الخاصة للقارة. وحذر من أن «دولاً أوروبية عدة لن تكون قابلة للاستمرار إذا واصلت سياستها بشأن الهجرة».
أوروبا لاتعرف ماذا تفعل!
وفي هجوم غير مسبوق على القادة الأوروبيين، قال ترمب: «أعتقد أنهم ضعفاء... لكنني أرى أيضاً أنهم يريدون أن يكونوا على قدر عالٍ من الصوابية السياسية، مضيفاً: أعتقد أنهم لا يعرفون ماذا يفعلون.. أوروبا لا تعرف ماذا تفعل».
واعتبر الرئيس الأمريكي أن دول الاتحاد الأوروبي لا تقوم بما يكفي من أجل إنهاء الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية.
وأكد أن روسيا في وضع أقوى من أوكرانيا بشكل واضح، مشدداً على أن «الوقت قد حان من أجل إجراء انتخابات رئاسية في أوكرانيا»، في مطلب ألمح إليه مراراً في السابق.
وتجيء تصريحات ترمب الهجومية بعد أقل من 24 ساعة على لقاء الرئيس الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي ثلاثة من القادة الأوروبيين في لندن، أمس الإثنين، لبحث إعداد مقترحات سلام يُعتزم عرضها على الولايات المتحدة، بعد رفضه التنازل عن أي أراضٍ لروسيا.
وتمت المفاوضات الجارية من أجل إنهاء الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا بلحظة حرجة، بعد أن أعرب القادة الأوروبيون عن قلقهم المتزايد من أن يتخلى الرئيس الأمريكي عن كييف وحلفائها.
U.S. President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on European Union leaders, describing them as "weak." During an interview with Politico today (Tuesday), he downplayed the failure of the United States' traditional allies to control immigration and end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The American president revealed that he would support European political candidates who align with his vision for the continent. He warned that "several European countries will not be sustainable if they continue their immigration policies."
Europe doesn't know what to do!
In an unprecedented attack on European leaders, Trump said: "I think they are weak... but I also see that they want to be very politically correct," adding: "I think they don't know what they are doing... Europe doesn't know what to do."
The American president considered that EU countries are not doing enough to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
He emphasized that Russia is clearly in a stronger position than Ukraine, stressing that "the time has come for presidential elections in Ukraine," a demand he has hinted at repeatedly in the past.
Trump's aggressive remarks come less than 24 hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with three European leaders in London on Monday to discuss preparing peace proposals intended to be presented to the United States, after he refused to concede any territory to Russia.
The ongoing negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine come at a critical moment, as European leaders have expressed increasing concern that the American president might abandon Kyiv and its allies.