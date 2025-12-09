توقع مسؤول في الخارجية الأمريكية أن يعلن البيت الأبيض سلسلة من «القرارات المهمة» في الأسابيع القادمة، تتعلق بتنفيذ خطة غزة، في وقت تكثف فيه حركة حماس جهودها لانتشال رفات آخر جثمان إسرائيلي داخل القطاع المنكوب. واشترط قيادي في حركة حماس وقف الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية لبدء المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق.


نموذج حكومة مؤقتة


ونقل موقع «والا» الإسرائيلي، عن المسؤول الأمريكي قوله: إن إدارة ترمب مصممة على التوصل إلى نموذج حكومة مؤقتة في قطاع غزة، قائم على تشكيل لجنة فلسطينية تكنوقراط بلا انتماء سياسي، ستكون مسؤولة عن التشغيل اليومي للخدمات العامة والأنشطة البلدية لسكان غزة.


في غضون ذلك، تواصل عناصر كتائب القسام الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس، برفقة فريق من اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر، وطاقم من اللجنة الفنية المصرية، عمليات البحث في المنطقة الشرقية الجنوبية من حي الزيتون جنوب شرقي مدينة غزة، لانتشال رفات آخر جثمان إسرائيلي في غزة.


وأفادت مصادر حماس، بأن عملية البحث تجري بتنسيق عبر الصليب الأحمر مع الجانب الإسرائيلي، إذ تخضع المنطقة التي تجري فيها عمليات البحث لسيطرة الجيش الإسرائيلي.


وأكدت المصادر عزم الحركة على إنهاء ملف الجثامين بالكامل في أقرب وقت، ولفتت إلى أنها طلبت من الوسطاء بدء المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق


وتعالج المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق، الوقف الدائم والشامل لإطلاق النار، واستكمال الانسحاب التدريجي من قطاع غزة، ومستقبل القطاع بما في ذلك استلام لجنة مستقلة لإدارة القطاع، ومعالجة ملف سلاح حماس والفصائل، وإعمار القطاع.


من جانبها، جددت كتائب سرايا القدس الجناح العسكري لحركة الجهاد، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إعلان التزامها والفصائل الفلسطينية بكل بنود المرحلة الأولى من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، داعية الوسطاء إلى الضغط على إسرائيل لتنفيذ التزاماتها المتعلقة بالاتفاق.


ووفق المتحدث العسكري باسم سرايا القدس، فإن الحركة أغلقت ملف الأسرى الإسرائيليين لديها بعد أن سلمت جثة آخر محتجز يوم الأربعاء الماضي في شمال القطاع.


وأفاد بأن سرايا القدس وفصائل المقاومة التزمت بكافة بنود الاتفاق المنصوص عليه للمرحلة الأولى من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، داعياً الوسطاء والضامنين للضغط على إسرائيل لتنفيذ التزاماتها المتعلقة بالاتفاق ووقف خروقاتها الإجرامية المتكررة.