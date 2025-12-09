A U.S. State Department official expects the White House to announce a series of "important decisions" in the coming weeks regarding the implementation of the Gaza plan, at a time when Hamas is intensifying its efforts to recover the remains of the last Israeli body within the devastated sector. A Hamas leader conditioned the cessation of Israeli violations to begin the second phase of the agreement.



Model of a Temporary Government



The Israeli website "Walla" reported that the U.S. official stated that the Trump administration is determined to reach a model of a temporary government in the Gaza Strip, based on the formation of a Palestinian technocratic committee without political affiliation, which will be responsible for the daily operation of public services and municipal activities for the residents of Gaza.



Meanwhile, members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, along with a team from the International Committee of the Red Cross and a crew from the Egyptian technical committee, continue search operations in the southeastern area of the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, to recover the remains of the last Israeli body in Gaza.



Hamas sources reported that the search operation is being coordinated through the Red Cross with the Israeli side, as the area where the search operations are taking place is under the control of the Israeli army.



The sources confirmed the movement's determination to completely resolve the issue of the bodies as soon as possible, noting that they have requested the mediators to begin the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.



The Second Phase of the Agreement



The second phase of the agreement addresses the permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, the completion of the gradual withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the future of the sector including the establishment of an independent committee to manage the sector, addressing the issue of Hamas and factions' weapons, and the reconstruction of the sector.



For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, renewed today (Tuesday) its commitment, along with Palestinian factions, to all the terms of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, calling on mediators to pressure Israel to fulfill its commitments related to the agreement.



According to the military spokesperson for the Al-Quds Brigades, the movement has closed the file of Israeli prisoners in its possession after handing over the body of the last detainee last Wednesday in the northern sector.



He stated that the Al-Quds Brigades and the resistance factions have adhered to all the terms of the agreement stipulated for the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, urging the mediators and guarantors to pressure Israel to fulfill its commitments related to the agreement and to stop its repeated criminal violations.