حقيقة الحكم المتداول ضد شيرين عبدالوهاب.. بيان قانوني يكشف التفاصيل

The lawyer of the Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab issued an official statement in response to the circulated news regarding a court ruling in favor of the Egyptian producer Mohamed Al-Sha'ar, confirming that the information being circulated is inaccurate and does not reflect the true legal situation.

Procedural Decision and Not a Ruling on the Dispute

The statement clarified that the court did not rule on the subject of the case, but rather dismissed the lawsuit due to the existence of an arbitration clause agreed upon in the contract between the two parties, which means that the dispute should be resolved through arbitration and not through the courts.



Outstanding Financial Dues

The lawyer pointed out that Sherine Abdel Wahab still has outstanding financial dues that have not been paid for about eight months, despite the fact that the arbitration lawsuit regarding the dispute has been ongoing since last June, confirming the continuation of legal proceedings between the two parties.

Expected Legal Action

The statement concluded by emphasizing that the office will issue an official warning to the concerned company to demand the payment of the overdue financial dues, along with taking the necessary legal actions in case of non-compliance with the payment.

Controversy Over Court Ruling Against Sherine

It is noteworthy that news circulated on social media platforms in recent hours about a court ruling against the artist Sherine Abdel Wahab in favor of producer Mohamed Al-Sha'ar, which sparked a controversy, prompting her lawyer Yasser Qantosh to issue an official statement denying the accuracy of this information, clarifying the true legal situation of the dispute between the two parties.