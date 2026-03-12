أصدر محامي الفنانة المصرية شيرين عبدالوهاب، بيانًا رسميًا للرد على ما تم تداوله بشأن صدور حكم قضائي لصالح المنتج المصري محمد الشاعر، مؤكدًا أن المعلومات المتداولة غير دقيقة ولا تعكس حقيقة الموقف القانوني.

قرار إجرائي وليس حكمًا في النزاع

وأوضح البيان أن المحكمة لم تفصل في موضوع القضية، بل قضت بعدم قبول الدعوى بسبب وجود شرط التحكيم المتفق عليه في التعاقد بين الطرفين، ما يعني أن النزاع يجب أن يحسم من خلال التحكيم وليس عبر المحاكم.
حقيقة الحكم المتداول ضد شيرين عبدالوهاب.. بيان قانوني يكشف التفاصيل

مستحقات مالية معلقة

وأشار المحامي إلى أن شيرين عبدالوهاب لا تزال لديها مستحقات مالية لم تُسدد منذ نحو ثمانية أشهر، رغم أن دعوى التحكيم الخاصة بالخلاف قائمة منذ يونيو الماضي، مؤكدًا استمرار الإجراءات القانونية بين الطرفين.

خطوة قانونية مرتقبة

واختتم البيان بالتأكيد على أن المكتب سيوجه إنذارًا رسميًا إلى الشركة المعنية للمطالبة بسداد المستحقات المالية المتأخرة، مع اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة في حال عدم الالتزام بالسداد.

جدل حول حكم قضائي ضد شيرين

يذكر أنه انتشرت عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي خلال الساعات الماضية أنباء عن صدور حكم قضائي ضد الفنانة شيرين عبدالوهاب لصالح المنتج محمد الشاعر، ما أثار حالة من الجدل، الأمر الذي دفع محاميها ياسر قنطوش إلى إصدار بيان رسمي نفى فيه دقة هذه المعلومات، موضحًا حقيقة الموقف القانوني للنزاع بين الطرفين.