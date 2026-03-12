نقابة المهن الموسيقية تعلن سفر هاني شاكر إلى فرنسا لاستكمال الفحوصات الطبية

The Egyptian artist Mustafa Kamel, the head of the Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt, announced the travel of the Egyptian artist Hani Shaker in the coming hours to France, in order to undergo a number of medical tests and to fully ensure his health condition, according to the recommendations of the treating medical team.

Improvement and Stability of Health Condition

Mustafa Kamel clarified in a press statement that Hani Shaker's health condition is stable and has shown noticeable improvement over the past few days, thanks to the medical care he is receiving and the close monitoring by specialized doctors.



Appreciation for Public and Artist Support

The head of the Musicians' Syndicate also expressed his gratitude to everyone who took the time to inquire about the health of the great artist, whether from his fellow artists or from his audience and fans in Egypt and the Arab world, affirming that this love reflects the great status he holds among his audience.

Prayers for Recovery

The Musicians' Syndicate concluded its statement by praying for artist Hani Shaker to enjoy continued health and wellness, and to return soon to his family, audience, and fans in the best of health.

Rumors of His Death

Earlier, the Egyptian artist Nadia Mustafa, a member of the Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt, came out to deny the rumors circulating on social media regarding the death of artist Hani Shaker, confirming that these reports are unfounded and that his health condition is stable, with gradual improvement under medical supervision.