أعلن الفنان المصري مصطفى كامل، نقيب المهن الموسيقية في مصر، سفر الفنان المصري هاني شاكر خلال الساعات القادمة إلى فرنسا، من أجل إجراء عدد من الفحوصات الطبية والاطمئنان بشكل كامل على حالته الصحية، وذلك وفقًا لتوصيات الفريق الطبي المعالج.

تحسن واستقرار الحالة الصحية

وأوضح مصطفى كامل في بيان صحفي أن الحالة الصحية لهاني شاكر مستقرة وتشهد تحسنًا ملحوظًا خلال الأيام الماضية، بفضل الرعاية الطبية التي يتلقاها والمتابعة الدقيقة من الأطباء المختصين.
نقابة المهن الموسيقية تعلن سفر هاني شاكر إلى فرنسا لاستكمال الفحوصات الطبية

تقدير لدعم الجمهور والفنانين

كما أعرب نقيب المهن الموسيقية عن امتنانه لكل من حرص على الاطمئنان على صحة الفنان الكبير، سواء من زملائه الفنانين أو من جمهوره ومحبيه في مصر والوطن العربي، مؤكدًا أن هذه المحبة تعكس المكانة الكبيرة التي يحظى بها لدى جمهوره.

دعوات بالشفاء

واختتمت نقابة المهن الموسيقية بيانها بالدعاء للفنان هاني شاكر بدوام الصحة والعافية، وأن يعود قريبًا إلى أسرته وجمهوره ومحبيه وهو في أفضل حال.

شائعة وفاته

وفي وقت سابق، خرجت الفنانة المصرية نادية مصطفى، عضو بنقابة المهن الموسيقية في مصر، لتنفي ما تم تداوله عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن وفاة الفنان هاني شاكر، مؤكدة أن تلك الأنباء لا أساس لها من الصحة، وأن حالته الصحية مستقرة ويخضع لمتابعة طبية مع تحسن تدريجي.