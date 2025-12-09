كشفت صحيفة «الغارديان» البريطانية، أن سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تتجسس على على مركز التنسيق الأمريكي في كريات غات جنوبا.


وأفصحت مصادر مطلعة أن عملاء إسرائيليين ينفذون عمليات مراقبة واسعة النطاق للقوات الأمريكية وحلفائها المتمركزين. ويضم المركز ممثلين عن بريطانيا والإمارات، ومتخصصين أجانب وعربا، ومنظمات إغاثية.


اجتماع أمريكي - إسرائيلي


ونقلت الصحيفة عن المصادر قولها: إن حجم جمع المعلومات الاستخباراتية حول المركز (CMCC) دفع قائد القاعدة الأمريكية الفريق أول باتريك فرانك، إلى استدعاء نظيره الإسرائيلي لاجتماع أبلغه خلاله أن «التسجيل يجب أن يتوقف». فيما أعرب موظفون وزوار من دول أخرى عن مخاوفهم من قيام إسرائيل بالتسجيل داخل المركز، وتم تحذير بعضهم من مشاركة معلومات حساسة، خشية أن يتم جمعها واستغلالها.


ترك مستقبل غزة


وعبر دبلوماسيون وعمال الإغاثة عن قلقهم من التواجد في المركز، خشية انتهاك القانون الدولي، واستبعاد الفلسطينيين من التخطيط لمستقبلهم، خصوصا أن القاعدة تعمل من دون تفويض دولي واضح، وتمزج بين العمل العسكري والإنساني، ولا تضم أي فلسطينيين.


ويخشى هؤلاء أن يؤدي ابتعادهم إلى ترك مستقبل قطاع غزة بالكامل في يد إسرائيل والمخططين العسكريين الأمريكيين، الذين يفتقرون إلى المعرفة بالسياق السياسي للمنطقة.


أمريكا ترفض وإسرائيل تنفي


وفيما رفض الجيش الأمريكي التعليق على قضية التجسس، نفى جيش الاحتلال الأمر. وقال في بيان إنه يقوم بتوثيق وتلخيص الاجتماعات التي يشارك فيها من خلال بروتوكولات محددة، كما تفعل أية جهة مهنية من هذا النوع بطريقة شفافة ومتفق عليها.


واعتبر أن الادعاء بأن الجيش الإسرائيلي يجمع معلومات استخباراتية عن شركائه في اجتماعات يشارك فيها بشكل فعّال أمر سخيف.


يذكر أن المركز يقع في مبنى متعدد الطوابق في المنطقة الصناعية بـ«كريات غات»، على بعد نحو 20 كيلومتراً من حدود غزة. وكان يُستخدم سابقاً من قبل مؤسسة غزة الإنسانية، التي حولت مواقع توزيع الغذاء التابعة لها قبل أشهر إلى مصائد موت لمئات الفلسطينيين.


وأُنشئ في أكتوبر الماضي لمراقبة وقف إطلاق النار، وتنسيق المساعدات، ووضع خطط لمستقبل غزة وفق خطة الأمريكية المكونة من 20 بندا لوقف الحرب.