The British newspaper "The Guardian" revealed that Israeli occupation authorities are spying on the American coordination center in Kiryat Gat to the south.



Informed sources disclosed that Israeli agents are conducting extensive surveillance operations on American forces and their allies stationed there. The center includes representatives from Britain and the UAE, as well as foreign and Arab specialists, and relief organizations.



US-Israeli Meeting



The newspaper quoted sources saying that the volume of intelligence gathering regarding the center (CMCC) prompted the commander of the American base, General Patrick Frank, to summon his Israeli counterpart for a meeting, during which he informed him that "the recording must stop." Meanwhile, employees and visitors from other countries expressed their concerns about Israel recording inside the center, and some were warned against sharing sensitive information, fearing it would be collected and exploited.



Leaving Gaza's Future



Diplomats and relief workers expressed their concerns about being present at the center, fearing violations of international law and the exclusion of Palestinians from planning their future, especially since the base operates without a clear international mandate, blending military and humanitarian work, and does not include any Palestinians.



They fear that their absence will leave Gaza's future entirely in the hands of Israel and American military planners, who lack knowledge of the political context of the region.



America Refuses and Israel Denies



While the US military declined to comment on the spying issue, the occupying army denied the matter. It stated in a statement that it documents and summarizes the meetings it participates in through specific protocols, just as any professional entity of this kind would do in a transparent and agreed-upon manner.



It considered the claim that the Israeli army gathers intelligence about its partners in meetings it actively participates in to be ridiculous.



It is worth noting that the center is located in a multi-story building in the industrial area of "Kiryat Gat," about 20 kilometers from the Gaza border. It was previously used by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which turned its food distribution sites months ago into death traps for hundreds of Palestinians.



It was established last October to monitor the ceasefire, coordinate aid, and develop plans for Gaza's future according to the American plan consisting of 20 points to end the war.