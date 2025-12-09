كشفت صحيفة «الغارديان» البريطانية، أن سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تتجسس على على مركز التنسيق الأمريكي في كريات غات جنوبا.
وأفصحت مصادر مطلعة أن عملاء إسرائيليين ينفذون عمليات مراقبة واسعة النطاق للقوات الأمريكية وحلفائها المتمركزين. ويضم المركز ممثلين عن بريطانيا والإمارات، ومتخصصين أجانب وعربا، ومنظمات إغاثية.
اجتماع أمريكي - إسرائيلي
ونقلت الصحيفة عن المصادر قولها: إن حجم جمع المعلومات الاستخباراتية حول المركز (CMCC) دفع قائد القاعدة الأمريكية الفريق أول باتريك فرانك، إلى استدعاء نظيره الإسرائيلي لاجتماع أبلغه خلاله أن «التسجيل يجب أن يتوقف». فيما أعرب موظفون وزوار من دول أخرى عن مخاوفهم من قيام إسرائيل بالتسجيل داخل المركز، وتم تحذير بعضهم من مشاركة معلومات حساسة، خشية أن يتم جمعها واستغلالها.
ترك مستقبل غزة
وعبر دبلوماسيون وعمال الإغاثة عن قلقهم من التواجد في المركز، خشية انتهاك القانون الدولي، واستبعاد الفلسطينيين من التخطيط لمستقبلهم، خصوصا أن القاعدة تعمل من دون تفويض دولي واضح، وتمزج بين العمل العسكري والإنساني، ولا تضم أي فلسطينيين.
ويخشى هؤلاء أن يؤدي ابتعادهم إلى ترك مستقبل قطاع غزة بالكامل في يد إسرائيل والمخططين العسكريين الأمريكيين، الذين يفتقرون إلى المعرفة بالسياق السياسي للمنطقة.
أمريكا ترفض وإسرائيل تنفي
وفيما رفض الجيش الأمريكي التعليق على قضية التجسس، نفى جيش الاحتلال الأمر. وقال في بيان إنه يقوم بتوثيق وتلخيص الاجتماعات التي يشارك فيها من خلال بروتوكولات محددة، كما تفعل أية جهة مهنية من هذا النوع بطريقة شفافة ومتفق عليها.
واعتبر أن الادعاء بأن الجيش الإسرائيلي يجمع معلومات استخباراتية عن شركائه في اجتماعات يشارك فيها بشكل فعّال أمر سخيف.
يذكر أن المركز يقع في مبنى متعدد الطوابق في المنطقة الصناعية بـ«كريات غات»، على بعد نحو 20 كيلومتراً من حدود غزة. وكان يُستخدم سابقاً من قبل مؤسسة غزة الإنسانية، التي حولت مواقع توزيع الغذاء التابعة لها قبل أشهر إلى مصائد موت لمئات الفلسطينيين.
وأُنشئ في أكتوبر الماضي لمراقبة وقف إطلاق النار، وتنسيق المساعدات، ووضع خطط لمستقبل غزة وفق خطة الأمريكية المكونة من 20 بندا لوقف الحرب.
The British newspaper "The Guardian" revealed that Israeli occupation authorities are spying on the American coordination center in Kiryat Gat to the south.
Informed sources disclosed that Israeli agents are conducting extensive surveillance operations on American forces and their allies stationed there. The center includes representatives from Britain and the UAE, as well as foreign and Arab specialists, and relief organizations.
US-Israeli Meeting
The newspaper quoted sources saying that the volume of intelligence gathering regarding the center (CMCC) prompted the commander of the American base, General Patrick Frank, to summon his Israeli counterpart for a meeting, during which he informed him that "the recording must stop." Meanwhile, employees and visitors from other countries expressed their concerns about Israel recording inside the center, and some were warned against sharing sensitive information, fearing it would be collected and exploited.
Leaving Gaza's Future
Diplomats and relief workers expressed their concerns about being present at the center, fearing violations of international law and the exclusion of Palestinians from planning their future, especially since the base operates without a clear international mandate, blending military and humanitarian work, and does not include any Palestinians.
They fear that their absence will leave Gaza's future entirely in the hands of Israel and American military planners, who lack knowledge of the political context of the region.
America Refuses and Israel Denies
While the US military declined to comment on the spying issue, the occupying army denied the matter. It stated in a statement that it documents and summarizes the meetings it participates in through specific protocols, just as any professional entity of this kind would do in a transparent and agreed-upon manner.
It considered the claim that the Israeli army gathers intelligence about its partners in meetings it actively participates in to be ridiculous.
It is worth noting that the center is located in a multi-story building in the industrial area of "Kiryat Gat," about 20 kilometers from the Gaza border. It was previously used by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which turned its food distribution sites months ago into death traps for hundreds of Palestinians.
It was established last October to monitor the ceasefire, coordinate aid, and develop plans for Gaza's future according to the American plan consisting of 20 points to end the war.