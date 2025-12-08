تحيي جموع الشعب السوري، اليوم (الإثنين)، الذكرى الأولى للإطاحة بنظام بشار الأسد، وينتظر أن تشهد ساحة الأمويين في دمشق احتفالات رسمية، بعد أن امتلأت بالحشود استعداداً للاحتفالات، التي يتوقع أن تعم أنحاء سورية.

عرض عسكري على «أتوستراد المزة» في دمشق .

عرض عسكري وتحليق للطيران


بدأت الاحتفالات الرسمية، بعرض عسكري على «أتوستراد المزة» في دمشق، تخلله تحليق للطيران المروحي، بالتزامن مع عرض للطيران الشراعي، إذ وصل طيارون شراعيون من 35 دولة للمشاركة في الاحتفال، فيما يصل إلى دمشق ظهراً، «مسير التحرير» للدراجات، الذي انطلق قبل أيام من محافظة إدلب، في فعالية مختلفة من نوعها بمشاركة العديد من النشطاء السوريين.


توحيد جهود أبناء الوطن


وأدى الرئيس أحمد الشرع، صلاة الفجر في المسجد الأموي الكبير، ووضع قطعة من ثوب الكعبة المشرفة في رحاب المسجد، وهي هدية مقدّمة من ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بحسب وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا).


وأعرب في كلمة له عقب الصلاة عن «مشاعر الفخر التي عاشها السوريون في اللحظات الأولى لاندحار الظلم وانتهاء مرحلة صعبة مرّت بها البلاد».


وأشاد بالتضحيات والبطولات التي قدّمها المقاتلون عند دخولهم دمشق منتصرين، مؤكداً أنّ صون هذا النصر والبناء عليه يشكل اليوم الواجب الأكبر الملقى على عاتق السوريين جميعاً.


وشدّد على أنّ المرحلة الراهنة تتطلب توحيد جهود أبناء الوطن كافة، لبناء سورية قوية، وترسيخ استقرارها، وصون سيادتها، وتحقيق مستقبل يليق بتضحيات شعبها.

احتفالات أبناء الجالية السورية في ماليزيا.

خروج الآلاف للشوارع


وخرج آلاف السوريين في مختلف المحافظات السورية إلى الشوارع للاحتفال، وفي بعض المناطق من دمشق إلى ريفها استمرت حتى فجر الاثنين. واحتفل أهالي مدينة بانياس في طرطوس، بذكرى النصر والتحرير.


وشارك الآلاف في مهرجان «نصر حوران» الذي أقيم في مدرج بصرى الشام الأثري بمدينة درعا، مساء الأحد، بمناسبة ذكرى التحرير.


واحتفل أبناء الجالية السورية في العاصمة الماليزية كوالالمبور، الإثنين، بمناسبة مرور عام على تحرير سورية، وفق الوكالة.


وتشهد بعض مناطق سورية احتفالات منذ أيام عدة، إذ امتلأت شوارع حماة بالآلاف، الجمعة، ملوحين بالعلم السوري الجديد إحياء لذكرى اليوم الذي سيطر فيه مسلحون بقيادة جماعة هيئة تحرير الشام على المدينة خلال تقدمهم السريع صوب دمشق.


مسؤولية وطنية مشتركة


وهنأ القائد العام لقوّات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد)، مظلوم عبدي «أبناء الشعب السوري بهذه الذكرى التي تؤكد إرادة السوريين في بناء مستقبل يقوم على العدالة والاستقرار والشراكة وصون حقوق كل المكوّنات».


وقال، في بيان نشره حساب «قسد» على «فيسبوك»، إن «المرحلة الراهنة تفرض على الجميع مسؤولية وطنية مشتركة، وحواراً جامعاً يضع مصلحة السوريين فوق كل اعتبار».


وأكد التزامه الثابت باتفاقية 10 مارس، بوصفها أساساً لبناء سورية ديمقراطية، لا مركزية، بإرادة أبنائها، ومحصّنة بقيم الحرية والعدالة والمساواة.


بشار يهرب إلى روسيا


وفي مثل هذا اليوم الموافق الـ8 من ديسمبر الماضي، فر بشار الأسد من سورية إلى روسيا عندما سيطرت المعارضة بقيادة الشرع على دمشق، وأطاحت به بعد حرب دامت أكثر من 13 عاماً اندلعت عقب انتفاضة ضد حكمه. وحكمت عائلة الأسد سورية لمدة 54 عاماً.


وحصدت الحرب السورية أرواح مئات الآلاف، وشرّدت الملايين بعد اندلاعها عام 2011، ولجأ نحو 5 ملايين إلى البلدان المجاورة.


من جانبه، قال حاكم مصرف سورية المركزي عبدالقادر حصرية، خلال مؤتمر «رويترز نكست»، الأسبوع الماضي، إن عودة نحو 1.5 مليون سوري للبلاد تسهم في نمو الاقتصاد.


واعتبر مكتب الأمم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية، أن هناك حاجة ملحة للمساعدات الإنسانية في سورية، إذ احتاج نحو 16.5 مليون إلى الدعم في 2025.