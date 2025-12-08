The masses of the Syrian people commemorate today (Monday) the first anniversary of the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime, and it is expected that the Umayyad Square in Damascus will witness official celebrations, after it has filled with crowds in preparation for the festivities, which are anticipated to spread across Syria.

عرض عسكري على «أتوستراد المزة» في دمشق .



Military parade and aerial display



The official celebrations began with a military parade on the "Mazzeh Highway" in Damascus, accompanied by helicopter flyovers, coinciding with a paragliding display, as paraglider pilots from 35 countries arrived to participate in the celebration. Meanwhile, the "Liberation March" of bicycles, which started a few days ago from Idlib province, is expected to arrive in Damascus at noon, in a unique event involving many Syrian activists.



Unifying the efforts of the nation's sons



President Ahmad al-Shara performed the dawn prayer at the Great Umayyad Mosque and placed a piece of the Kaaba's cloth within the mosque, a gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).



In a speech following the prayer, he expressed "the feelings of pride that Syrians experienced in the first moments of the defeat of oppression and the end of a difficult phase that the country went through."



He praised the sacrifices and heroism displayed by the fighters upon their victorious entry into Damascus, affirming that preserving this victory and building upon it constitutes the greatest duty now placed on all Syrians.



He emphasized that the current phase requires unifying the efforts of all the sons of the nation to build a strong Syria, establish its stability, preserve its sovereignty, and achieve a future worthy of the sacrifices of its people.

احتفالات أبناء الجالية السورية في ماليزيا.



Thousands of Syrians took to the streets in various Syrian provinces to celebrate, and in some areas from Damascus to its countryside, the celebrations continued until dawn on Monday. Residents of the city of Baniyas in Tartus celebrated the anniversary of victory and liberation.



Thousands participated in the "Victory of Horan" festival held at the ancient Busrasham amphitheater in the city of Daraa on Sunday evening, marking the anniversary of liberation.



Members of the Syrian community in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur celebrated on Monday the one-year anniversary of Syria's liberation, according to the agency.



Some areas of Syria have been witnessing celebrations for several days, as the streets of Hama were filled with thousands on Friday, waving the new Syrian flag in commemoration of the day when armed groups led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham took control of the city during their rapid advance towards Damascus.



Shared national responsibility



The Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, congratulated "the sons of the Syrian people on this anniversary, which affirms the will of Syrians to build a future based on justice, stability, partnership, and the protection of the rights of all components."



In a statement published on the SDF's Facebook account, he stated that "the current phase imposes a shared national responsibility on everyone and a comprehensive dialogue that places the interests of Syrians above all considerations."



He reaffirmed his steadfast commitment to the March 10 agreement as a basis for building a democratic, decentralized Syria, shaped by the will of its people and fortified by the values of freedom, justice, and equality.



Bashar flees to Russia



On this day, December 8 of last year, Bashar al-Assad fled Syria to Russia when the opposition, led by al-Shara, took control of Damascus, overthrowing him after a war that lasted more than 13 years, which erupted following an uprising against his rule. The Assad family ruled Syria for 54 years.



The Syrian war has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands and displaced millions since it broke out in 2011, with about 5 million fleeing to neighboring countries.



For his part, the Governor of the Central Bank of Syria, Abdul Qadir Hasria, said during the "Reuters Next" conference last week that the return of about 1.5 million Syrians to the country contributes to economic growth.



The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has stated that there is an urgent need for humanitarian aid in Syria, as around 16.5 million people will need support in 2025.