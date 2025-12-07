أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية عودة 55 إيرانيا مرحلين من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلى طهران خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة، في ثاني عملية ترحيل من نوعها في إطار حملة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على المهاجرين.


وكان مسؤولون أمريكيون، أفادوا في سبتمبر الماضي، بأن الولايات المتحدة حددت هوية نحو 400 إيراني سيتم ترحيلهم. وسبق أن توجهت رحلة أولى تحمل 120 شخصا إلى طهران عبر العاصمة القطرية.


وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، اليوم(الأحد): «في الأيام القادمة، سيعود نحو 55 مواطنا إلى إيران، وهذه هي المجموعة الثانية التي يتم إعادتها إلى إيران في الأشهر القليلة الماضية، معتبرا أن عمليات الترحيل الأمريكية استندت إلى دوافع سياسية وسياسات معادية للمهاجرين تتعارض مع القانون الدولي».


وأضاف بقائي، إن البلدين ليس لديهما خط اتصال مباشر، لافتا إلى أنهما يتواصلان من خلال مكتبي رعاية المصالح الخاصة بكل منهما أو عبر وسطاء.


وانتقد بقائي واشنطن لعدم تسهيلها منح التأشيرات لجميع أعضاء وفد اتحاد كرة القدم الإيراني لحضور قرعة كأس العالم التي أقيمت يوم الجمعة في واشنطن. وقال «لقد عبرنا عن احتجاجنا على قرار الولايات المتحدة عدم منح تأشيرات لفريقنا المرسل لحضور قرعة كأس العالم».


وطلبت إيران تسع تأشيرات لوفدها، لكن نُقل عن المتحدث باسم الاتحاد الإيراني لكرة القدم أمير مهدي علوي قوله: «إن الولايات المتحدة أصدرت أربع تأشيرات فقط».