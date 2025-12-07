أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية عودة 55 إيرانيا مرحلين من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلى طهران خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة، في ثاني عملية ترحيل من نوعها في إطار حملة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على المهاجرين.
وكان مسؤولون أمريكيون، أفادوا في سبتمبر الماضي، بأن الولايات المتحدة حددت هوية نحو 400 إيراني سيتم ترحيلهم. وسبق أن توجهت رحلة أولى تحمل 120 شخصا إلى طهران عبر العاصمة القطرية.
وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، اليوم(الأحد): «في الأيام القادمة، سيعود نحو 55 مواطنا إلى إيران، وهذه هي المجموعة الثانية التي يتم إعادتها إلى إيران في الأشهر القليلة الماضية، معتبرا أن عمليات الترحيل الأمريكية استندت إلى دوافع سياسية وسياسات معادية للمهاجرين تتعارض مع القانون الدولي».
وأضاف بقائي، إن البلدين ليس لديهما خط اتصال مباشر، لافتا إلى أنهما يتواصلان من خلال مكتبي رعاية المصالح الخاصة بكل منهما أو عبر وسطاء.
وانتقد بقائي واشنطن لعدم تسهيلها منح التأشيرات لجميع أعضاء وفد اتحاد كرة القدم الإيراني لحضور قرعة كأس العالم التي أقيمت يوم الجمعة في واشنطن. وقال «لقد عبرنا عن احتجاجنا على قرار الولايات المتحدة عدم منح تأشيرات لفريقنا المرسل لحضور قرعة كأس العالم».
وطلبت إيران تسع تأشيرات لوفدها، لكن نُقل عن المتحدث باسم الاتحاد الإيراني لكرة القدم أمير مهدي علوي قوله: «إن الولايات المتحدة أصدرت أربع تأشيرات فقط».
The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the return of 55 Iranians deported from the United States to Tehran in the coming days, marking the second such deportation operation as part of President Donald Trump's campaign against immigrants.
U.S. officials reported last September that the United States had identified around 400 Iranians who would be deported. A first flight carrying 120 individuals had previously headed to Tehran via the Qatari capital.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei stated today (Sunday): "In the coming days, about 55 citizens will return to Iran, and this is the second group to be returned to Iran in the past few months," considering that the U.S. deportation operations were based on political motives and anti-immigrant policies that contradict international law.
Baqaei added that the two countries do not have a direct line of communication, noting that they communicate through their respective interest offices or via intermediaries.
Baqaei criticized Washington for not facilitating visa issuance for all members of the Iranian football federation delegation to attend the World Cup draw held on Friday in Washington. He said, "We expressed our protest against the U.S. decision not to grant visas to our team sent to attend the World Cup draw."
Iran requested nine visas for its delegation, but the spokesman for the Iranian Football Federation, Amir Mehdi Alavi, was quoted as saying: "The United States issued only four visas."