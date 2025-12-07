The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the return of 55 Iranians deported from the United States to Tehran in the coming days, marking the second such deportation operation as part of President Donald Trump's campaign against immigrants.



U.S. officials reported last September that the United States had identified around 400 Iranians who would be deported. A first flight carrying 120 individuals had previously headed to Tehran via the Qatari capital.



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei stated today (Sunday): "In the coming days, about 55 citizens will return to Iran, and this is the second group to be returned to Iran in the past few months," considering that the U.S. deportation operations were based on political motives and anti-immigrant policies that contradict international law.



Baqaei added that the two countries do not have a direct line of communication, noting that they communicate through their respective interest offices or via intermediaries.



Baqaei criticized Washington for not facilitating visa issuance for all members of the Iranian football federation delegation to attend the World Cup draw held on Friday in Washington. He said, "We expressed our protest against the U.S. decision not to grant visas to our team sent to attend the World Cup draw."



Iran requested nine visas for its delegation, but the spokesman for the Iranian Football Federation, Amir Mehdi Alavi, was quoted as saying: "The United States issued only four visas."