في خطوة دبلوماسية وُصفت بأنها «غير عادية»، وجّه السفير الإسرائيلي لدى الولايات المتحدة، يحيئيل ليتر، رسالة مصوّرة مباشرة إلى الشعب اللبناني، عبّر فيها عن رغبة إسرائيل في التوصل إلى سلام مع لبنان بحلول 2026، عبر مقطع فيديو حصري بثته منصة «This Is Beirut» باللغة الإنجليزية.
رسالة غير مسبوقة
الإعلام الإسرائيلي وصف الخطوة بأنها محاولة نادرة لكسر الجمود السياسي بين البلدين بعد عقود من العداء، خصوصاً في ظل وقف إطلاق النار الهش بين إسرائيل و«حزب الله» منذ نوفمبر 2025.
مخاطبة اللبنانيين
استهل ليتر رسالته بتقديم نفسه قائلاً: «أنا سفير إسرائيل لدى الولايات المتحدة، ومن المهم جداً بالنسبة لي أن أتواصل مع شعب لبنان وأخبركم أننا نرغب بشدة في السعي لتحقيق السلام معكم»، في خطاب مباشر وغير تقليدي من واشنطن إلى بيروت.
الأمن قبل الأرض
وأكد ليتر أن إسرائيل «لا تطمع في أرض لبنان بل تسعى فقط إلى أمنها» – على حد تعبيره – محمّلاً «حزب الله» مسؤولية التوتر، ومتهماً إيران بدعم الجماعة وضخ الأموال فيها، بما وصفه بأنه «سلب لبنان السلام والازدهار».
رهان على نزع السلاح
وشدد السفير الإسرائيلي، المعروف بقربه من رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو، على أن نزع سلاح «حزب الله» وفصل لبنان عن النفوذ الإيراني قد يفتح الباب أمام «السلام والنمو الاقتصادي والفرص المشتركة».
أمل في 2026
واختتم ليتر رسالته بالدعاء لأن يكون عام 2026 عاماً للسلام الشامل بين الجانبين، وأن يعيش الشعبان في أجواء من الاستقرار والانسجام، بعد أيام من اجتماع عُقد في الناقورة جنوب لبنان بين ممثلين إسرائيليين ولبنانيين برعاية أمريكية.
قراءة إسرائيلية
ووصفت صحيفة «يسرائيل هيوم» العبرية الرسالة بأنها «غير مسبوقة»، معتبرة أن ليتر، الذي تولّى منصبه مطلع 2025، يسعى إلى تعزيز صورة إسرائيل كشريك محتمل للسلام في المنطقة.
In a diplomatic move described as "extraordinary," the Israeli ambassador to the United States, Yair Lapid, directed a video message directly to the Lebanese people, expressing Israel's desire to achieve peace with Lebanon by 2026, through an exclusive video broadcast by the platform "This Is Beirut" in English.
Unprecedented Message
Israeli media described the step as a rare attempt to break the political deadlock between the two countries after decades of hostility, especially in light of the fragile ceasefire between Israel and "Hezbollah" since November 2025.
Addressing the Lebanese
Lapid began his message by introducing himself, saying: "I am the Israeli ambassador to the United States, and it is very important for me to communicate with the people of Lebanon and tell you that we are very eager to seek peace with you," in a direct and unconventional speech from Washington to Beirut.
Security Before Land
Lapid emphasized that Israel "does not covet Lebanese land but only seeks its security" – as he put it – holding "Hezbollah" responsible for the tension, and accusing Iran of supporting the group and funneling money into it, which he described as "robbing Lebanon of peace and prosperity."
Betting on Disarmament
The Israeli ambassador, known for his closeness to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressed that disarming "Hezbollah" and separating Lebanon from Iranian influence could open the door to "peace, economic growth, and mutual opportunities."
Hope for 2026
Lapid concluded his message by praying that 2026 would be a year of comprehensive peace between the two sides, and that both peoples would live in an atmosphere of stability and harmony, following days after a meeting held in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, between Israeli and Lebanese representatives under American sponsorship.
Israeli Perspective
The Hebrew newspaper "Israel Hayom" described the message as "unprecedented," considering that Lapid, who took office in early 2025, is seeking to enhance Israel's image as a potential partner for peace in the region.