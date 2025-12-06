في خطوة دبلوماسية وُصفت بأنها «غير عادية»، وجّه السفير الإسرائيلي لدى الولايات المتحدة، يحيئيل ليتر، رسالة مصوّرة مباشرة إلى الشعب اللبناني، عبّر فيها عن رغبة إسرائيل في التوصل إلى سلام مع لبنان بحلول 2026، عبر مقطع فيديو حصري بثته منصة «This Is Beirut» باللغة الإنجليزية.

رسالة غير مسبوقة

الإعلام الإسرائيلي وصف الخطوة بأنها محاولة نادرة لكسر الجمود السياسي بين البلدين بعد عقود من العداء، خصوصاً في ظل وقف إطلاق النار الهش بين إسرائيل و«حزب الله» منذ نوفمبر 2025.

مخاطبة اللبنانيين

استهل ليتر رسالته بتقديم نفسه قائلاً: «أنا سفير إسرائيل لدى الولايات المتحدة، ومن المهم جداً بالنسبة لي أن أتواصل مع شعب لبنان وأخبركم أننا نرغب بشدة في السعي لتحقيق السلام معكم»، في خطاب مباشر وغير تقليدي من واشنطن إلى بيروت.

الأمن قبل الأرض

وأكد ليتر أن إسرائيل «لا تطمع في أرض لبنان بل تسعى فقط إلى أمنها» – على حد تعبيره – محمّلاً «حزب الله» مسؤولية التوتر، ومتهماً إيران بدعم الجماعة وضخ الأموال فيها، بما وصفه بأنه «سلب لبنان السلام والازدهار».

رهان على نزع السلاح

وشدد السفير الإسرائيلي، المعروف بقربه من رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو، على أن نزع سلاح «حزب الله» وفصل لبنان عن النفوذ الإيراني قد يفتح الباب أمام «السلام والنمو الاقتصادي والفرص المشتركة».

أمل في 2026

واختتم ليتر رسالته بالدعاء لأن يكون عام 2026 عاماً للسلام الشامل بين الجانبين، وأن يعيش الشعبان في أجواء من الاستقرار والانسجام، بعد أيام من اجتماع عُقد في الناقورة جنوب لبنان بين ممثلين إسرائيليين ولبنانيين برعاية أمريكية.

قراءة إسرائيلية

ووصفت صحيفة «يسرائيل هيوم» العبرية الرسالة بأنها «غير مسبوقة»، معتبرة أن ليتر، الذي تولّى منصبه مطلع 2025، يسعى إلى تعزيز صورة إسرائيل كشريك محتمل للسلام في المنطقة.