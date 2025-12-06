In a diplomatic move described as "extraordinary," the Israeli ambassador to the United States, Yair Lapid, directed a video message directly to the Lebanese people, expressing Israel's desire to achieve peace with Lebanon by 2026, through an exclusive video broadcast by the platform "This Is Beirut" in English.

Unprecedented Message

Israeli media described the step as a rare attempt to break the political deadlock between the two countries after decades of hostility, especially in light of the fragile ceasefire between Israel and "Hezbollah" since November 2025.

Addressing the Lebanese

Lapid began his message by introducing himself, saying: "I am the Israeli ambassador to the United States, and it is very important for me to communicate with the people of Lebanon and tell you that we are very eager to seek peace with you," in a direct and unconventional speech from Washington to Beirut.

Security Before Land

Lapid emphasized that Israel "does not covet Lebanese land but only seeks its security" – as he put it – holding "Hezbollah" responsible for the tension, and accusing Iran of supporting the group and funneling money into it, which he described as "robbing Lebanon of peace and prosperity."

Betting on Disarmament

The Israeli ambassador, known for his closeness to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stressed that disarming "Hezbollah" and separating Lebanon from Iranian influence could open the door to "peace, economic growth, and mutual opportunities."

Hope for 2026

Lapid concluded his message by praying that 2026 would be a year of comprehensive peace between the two sides, and that both peoples would live in an atmosphere of stability and harmony, following days after a meeting held in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, between Israeli and Lebanese representatives under American sponsorship.

Israeli Perspective

The Hebrew newspaper "Israel Hayom" described the message as "unprecedented," considering that Lapid, who took office in early 2025, is seeking to enhance Israel's image as a potential partner for peace in the region.