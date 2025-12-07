تكشف التسجيلات المنسوبة لبشار الأسد ولونا الشبل طبقة حساسة في هندسة السلطة داخل دمشق، وتعيد فتح ملف الخطاب الداخلي في مرحلة كانت تعيش أعلى مستويات التوتر. المقاطع التي ظهرت تعطي تصوراً مغايراً للصورة التي رُسمت لسنوات عبر الإعلام الرسمي، إذ جاءت محمّلة بقراءات شخصية للوضع العسكري والسياسي، وتقديرات تعكس رواية مغلقة عن سورية بعد الحرب.

لغة الأسد في التسجيلات تقوم على مركزية الدولة كفاعل وحيد، مع تقليل واضح من أدوار القادة الميدانيين. هذا الطرح يقدم تفسيراً لبنية القرار التي اعتمدت على الاحتكار، ويمنح الباحثين مؤشراً على جذور التباينات داخل المؤسسة الأمنية والعسكرية. كما يكشف اتجاهاً ذهنياً يقرأ الصراع من منظور التفوق الرمزي للنظام على أي طرف، حتى الحلفاء.

في المقابل، تقدم لونا الشبل خطاباً يعيد ترتيب النفوذ داخل التحالفات. حديثها حول دور الحلفاء يكشف محاولة لرسم حدود جديدة للقوة الإقليمية في الملف السوري، الأمر الذي يفسّر تصاعد توترات صامتة ظهرت لاحقاً في مواقف سياسية وإعلامية في لبنان والعراق.

التسجيلات أثارت موجة تفاعل واسعة، وفتحت باباً لتحليل تغير المزاج السياسي في البيئة المحيطة بالنظام. فالمقاطع صدمت شرائح كبيرة من السوريين، خصوصاً أنها جاءت من قلب الدائرة التي قادت سنوات الحرب، وقدّمت صورة متعالية تجاه مناطق دفعت أثماناً بشرية واقتصادية كبيرة.

كما أعادت التسجيلات ترتيب أسئلة حول مستقبل العلاقة بين دمشق والقوى التي ارتبطت بها عسكرياً، ما يضع النظام السابق أمام مراجعة داخلية متعلقة بمستوى الاعتماد على الشركاء، وآليات إدارة مرحلة جديدة تعتمد على حسابات مختلفة.

ويمثل التسريب ضربة موجعة للخلايا النائمة، ولشبكات النفوذ التي حاولت تعطيل التحول السياسي. فالمقاطع كشفت للعامة العقلية التي حكمت البلاد، وفتحت المجال أمام الإدارة الجديدة لتثبيت خطاب يقوم على الشفافية والتواصل مع المجتمع.

كما يمنح التسريب دفعة للشخصيات الصاعدة، وفي مقدمتها أحمد الشرع، الذي بات يمثل ركيزة أساسية في «سورية الجديدة» مع اتساع نفوذه الاجتماعي وقدرته على التموقع داخل معادلة النفوذ القادمة.