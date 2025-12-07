هناك فئة في مدارسنا تُظلَم كل يوم، لا لأنها ضعيفة، بل لأن النظام لا يفهمها؟ فئة اضطراب فرط الحركة وتشتّت الانتباه ADHD التي يتعامل معها بعض العاملين في الميدان على أنها «فوضى»، بينما الطبّ العصبي يقول بوضوح:

دماغ طفل الـADHD يعمل بنمط مختلف.. لا أقل ولا أكثر.

الأرقام في السعودية صريحة وصادمة، فالدراسات السلوكية تقدّر أن 8% – 11% من طلاب المملكة يعانون من هذا الاضطراب؛ أي ما يقارب نصف مليون طالب! نصف مليون عقلٍ يُحاسَب بمعايير لا تخصّه.. تُعاق حركة أجسادهم بدل أن تُحتوى، ويُسجَّل اندفاعهم كخطأ سلوكي بدل أن يُفهم كاختلاف عصبي.

ورغم كل ذلك، ما زالت الوزارة تحشرهم في زاوية «الاحتياجات الخاصة»، وكأنهم عاجزون وهم ليسوا ذوي إعاقة، بل ذوو نمط عصبي مختلف يحتاج إلى تقويم مستقل، ومعلمين يفهمون أن الحركة ليست تمرداً، وأن الشرود ليس قلة احترام، وأن التململ ليس سوء تربية.

العالم تجاوز هذه النظرة منذ سنوات.. فالتربية الحديثة تعتمد على Executive Function Profile، حيث يُقوَّم الطالب بحسب قدرته على التنظيم الذهني، والذاكرة العاملة، والتحكم التنفيذي.. لا وفق قدرته على الجلوس ثابتاً 45 دقيقة.. بينما في مدارسنا.. لا يزال الطالب يُصنَّف «سيئ سلوك» إذا تحرك قليلاً، و«ضعيف تحصيل» إذا احتاج وقتاً أطول.

والنتيجة؟

نرفع الإحباط، نضاعف القلق، وندفع 30% من هذه الفئة إلى كراهية المدرسة قبل الصف الرابع، وفق بيانات العيادات النفسية المحلية.

والأخطر أن تجاهل ADHD يصنع كرة ثلج خطيرة من سلوكيات مرتبكة في الابتدائي، لتراجع دراسي في المتوسط، ثم ارتفاع احتمالات التسرّب بنسبة 22% في الثانوية.. هذا نزيف وطني.. لا مشكلة فردية!

لكن المفارقة العالمية مدهشة، فمن عباقرة وادي السيليكون إلى كبار القادة وروّاد الأعمال.. هذه الفئة تركت بصمة استثنائية في التاريخ.

سادتي، إن دراسات جامعة هارفارد تشير إلى أن أصحاب ADHD يملكون قدرات ابتكارية أعلى بـ60% من المتوسط العام، وأن 34% من روّاد الأعمال الناجحين عالمياً ينتمون إلى هذه الفئة..

وإيلون ماسك، مايكل فيلبس، سيمون بايلز، وريتشارد برانسون.. كلّهم نماذج حيّة لعقولٍ تحوّلت من «فرط حركة» إلى «فرط إنجاز».

وفي المقابل، حين يُهمل هؤلاء، تتضاعف مخاطر الإدمان بنسبة 3 أضعاف، وتزداد احتمالات الاكتئاب بنسبة 50% في سن المراهقة.

الفرق بين عبقري ورائد أعمال.. ومدمن يضيع في الهامش، هو كيف تعاملت المدرسة مع دماغه في السنوات الأولى.

يا وزير التعليم..

المدرسة التي لا تفهم عقل الطفل المختلف، لن تفهم 11% من أطفال الوطن.. وملف ADHD ليس شأناً تربوياً ثانوياً؛ بل واجب وطني يُقاس به ضمير التعليم.. لا أوراقه.