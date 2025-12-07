There is a category in our schools that is oppressed every day, not because they are weak, but because the system does not understand them. This category is children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), who are treated by some field workers as if they are "chaos," while neurology clearly states:

The brain of a child with ADHD operates in a different pattern... neither less nor more.

The numbers in Saudi Arabia are explicit and shocking, as behavioral studies estimate that 8% – 11% of students in the Kingdom suffer from this disorder; that is nearly half a million students! Half a million minds are judged by standards that do not apply to them... their physical movements are restricted instead of being accommodated, and their impulsiveness is recorded as a behavioral mistake rather than being understood as a neurological difference.

Despite all this, the ministry still corners them into the "special needs" category, as if they are disabled when they are not, but rather have a different neurological pattern that requires independent assessment and teachers who understand that movement is not rebellion, that daydreaming is not disrespect, and that fidgeting is not poor upbringing.

The world has moved beyond this perspective for years... modern education relies on the Executive Function Profile, where students are assessed based on their ability to organize mentally, their working memory, and executive control... not based on their ability to sit still for 45 minutes... while in our schools... a student is still classified as "bad behavior" if they move a little, and "poor achievement" if they need more time.

And the result?

We raise frustration, double anxiety, and push 30% of this category to hate school before the fourth grade, according to data from local psychological clinics.

What’s more dangerous is that ignoring ADHD creates a dangerous snowball effect of confused behaviors in elementary school, leading to academic decline in middle school, and then a 22% increase in dropout rates in high school... this is a national hemorrhage... not an individual problem!

But the global paradox is astonishing, as from the geniuses of Silicon Valley to top leaders and entrepreneurs... this category has left an exceptional mark in history.

Gentlemen, studies from Harvard University indicate that individuals with ADHD possess 60% higher innovative capabilities than the general average, and that 34% of successful global entrepreneurs belong to this category...

And Elon Musk, Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, and Richard Branson... all are living examples of minds that transformed from "hyperactivity" to "hyper-achievement."

Conversely, when these individuals are neglected, the risks of addiction triple, and the likelihood of depression increases by 50% during adolescence.

The difference between a genius and an entrepreneur... and an addict who gets lost in the margins, is how the school dealt with their brain in the early years.

Oh Minister of Education...

The school that does not understand the mind of the different child will not understand 11% of the children of the nation... and the ADHD file is not a secondary educational issue; rather, it is a national duty that reflects the conscience of education... not its paperwork.