هناك فئة في مدارسنا تُظلَم كل يوم، لا لأنها ضعيفة، بل لأن النظام لا يفهمها؟ فئة اضطراب فرط الحركة وتشتّت الانتباه ADHD التي يتعامل معها بعض العاملين في الميدان على أنها «فوضى»، بينما الطبّ العصبي يقول بوضوح:
دماغ طفل الـADHD يعمل بنمط مختلف.. لا أقل ولا أكثر.
الأرقام في السعودية صريحة وصادمة، فالدراسات السلوكية تقدّر أن 8% – 11% من طلاب المملكة يعانون من هذا الاضطراب؛ أي ما يقارب نصف مليون طالب! نصف مليون عقلٍ يُحاسَب بمعايير لا تخصّه.. تُعاق حركة أجسادهم بدل أن تُحتوى، ويُسجَّل اندفاعهم كخطأ سلوكي بدل أن يُفهم كاختلاف عصبي.
ورغم كل ذلك، ما زالت الوزارة تحشرهم في زاوية «الاحتياجات الخاصة»، وكأنهم عاجزون وهم ليسوا ذوي إعاقة، بل ذوو نمط عصبي مختلف يحتاج إلى تقويم مستقل، ومعلمين يفهمون أن الحركة ليست تمرداً، وأن الشرود ليس قلة احترام، وأن التململ ليس سوء تربية.
العالم تجاوز هذه النظرة منذ سنوات.. فالتربية الحديثة تعتمد على Executive Function Profile، حيث يُقوَّم الطالب بحسب قدرته على التنظيم الذهني، والذاكرة العاملة، والتحكم التنفيذي.. لا وفق قدرته على الجلوس ثابتاً 45 دقيقة.. بينما في مدارسنا.. لا يزال الطالب يُصنَّف «سيئ سلوك» إذا تحرك قليلاً، و«ضعيف تحصيل» إذا احتاج وقتاً أطول.
والنتيجة؟
نرفع الإحباط، نضاعف القلق، وندفع 30% من هذه الفئة إلى كراهية المدرسة قبل الصف الرابع، وفق بيانات العيادات النفسية المحلية.
والأخطر أن تجاهل ADHD يصنع كرة ثلج خطيرة من سلوكيات مرتبكة في الابتدائي، لتراجع دراسي في المتوسط، ثم ارتفاع احتمالات التسرّب بنسبة 22% في الثانوية.. هذا نزيف وطني.. لا مشكلة فردية!
لكن المفارقة العالمية مدهشة، فمن عباقرة وادي السيليكون إلى كبار القادة وروّاد الأعمال.. هذه الفئة تركت بصمة استثنائية في التاريخ.
سادتي، إن دراسات جامعة هارفارد تشير إلى أن أصحاب ADHD يملكون قدرات ابتكارية أعلى بـ60% من المتوسط العام، وأن 34% من روّاد الأعمال الناجحين عالمياً ينتمون إلى هذه الفئة..
وإيلون ماسك، مايكل فيلبس، سيمون بايلز، وريتشارد برانسون.. كلّهم نماذج حيّة لعقولٍ تحوّلت من «فرط حركة» إلى «فرط إنجاز».
وفي المقابل، حين يُهمل هؤلاء، تتضاعف مخاطر الإدمان بنسبة 3 أضعاف، وتزداد احتمالات الاكتئاب بنسبة 50% في سن المراهقة.
الفرق بين عبقري ورائد أعمال.. ومدمن يضيع في الهامش، هو كيف تعاملت المدرسة مع دماغه في السنوات الأولى.
يا وزير التعليم..
المدرسة التي لا تفهم عقل الطفل المختلف، لن تفهم 11% من أطفال الوطن.. وملف ADHD ليس شأناً تربوياً ثانوياً؛ بل واجب وطني يُقاس به ضمير التعليم.. لا أوراقه.
There is a category in our schools that is oppressed every day, not because they are weak, but because the system does not understand them. This category is children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), who are treated by some field workers as if they are "chaos," while neurology clearly states:
The brain of a child with ADHD operates in a different pattern... neither less nor more.
The numbers in Saudi Arabia are explicit and shocking, as behavioral studies estimate that 8% – 11% of students in the Kingdom suffer from this disorder; that is nearly half a million students! Half a million minds are judged by standards that do not apply to them... their physical movements are restricted instead of being accommodated, and their impulsiveness is recorded as a behavioral mistake rather than being understood as a neurological difference.
Despite all this, the ministry still corners them into the "special needs" category, as if they are disabled when they are not, but rather have a different neurological pattern that requires independent assessment and teachers who understand that movement is not rebellion, that daydreaming is not disrespect, and that fidgeting is not poor upbringing.
The world has moved beyond this perspective for years... modern education relies on the Executive Function Profile, where students are assessed based on their ability to organize mentally, their working memory, and executive control... not based on their ability to sit still for 45 minutes... while in our schools... a student is still classified as "bad behavior" if they move a little, and "poor achievement" if they need more time.
And the result?
We raise frustration, double anxiety, and push 30% of this category to hate school before the fourth grade, according to data from local psychological clinics.
What’s more dangerous is that ignoring ADHD creates a dangerous snowball effect of confused behaviors in elementary school, leading to academic decline in middle school, and then a 22% increase in dropout rates in high school... this is a national hemorrhage... not an individual problem!
But the global paradox is astonishing, as from the geniuses of Silicon Valley to top leaders and entrepreneurs... this category has left an exceptional mark in history.
Gentlemen, studies from Harvard University indicate that individuals with ADHD possess 60% higher innovative capabilities than the general average, and that 34% of successful global entrepreneurs belong to this category...
And Elon Musk, Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, and Richard Branson... all are living examples of minds that transformed from "hyperactivity" to "hyper-achievement."
Conversely, when these individuals are neglected, the risks of addiction triple, and the likelihood of depression increases by 50% during adolescence.
The difference between a genius and an entrepreneur... and an addict who gets lost in the margins, is how the school dealt with their brain in the early years.
Oh Minister of Education...
The school that does not understand the mind of the different child will not understand 11% of the children of the nation... and the ADHD file is not a secondary educational issue; rather, it is a national duty that reflects the conscience of education... not its paperwork.