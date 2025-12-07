تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
لم نذهب إلى قطر للمشاركة في مونديال العرب لمجرد المشاركة، بل وصلنا وأمامنا كأس البطولة الذي هو المطمع، ومن يقول غير ذلك لا يرى ما نراه ولا يسمع ما نسمع..
هذه نقطة مهمّة أردت من خلالها التأكيد على أننا نملك الإمكانات التي تجعلنا نحلم ونطمع في كأس تربطنا به علاقة قديمة يجب أن نجددها..!
يقف خلف الأخضر جمهور شغوف ومحب، ويمثل بحسابات التأثير اللاعب الذي تُبنى عليه خطة أي مدرب يدرب المنتخب.
ولكي يكتمل جمال هذا المدرج وتأثيره ينبغي أن نرى بدر تركستاني، حيث يجب أن يكون، فهو اليوم يمثل حالة على المستوى الخليجي والعربي ووجوده مهم جداً.!
بدر.. ظلمٌ للمدرج الأخضر أن يكون بعيداً عنه، ولا أقولها تقليلاً من أحد، بقدر ما أقولها أن غيابه أو تغييبه عن مدرج هو أستاذه المتضرر منه المنتخب..!
تخيل عزيزي المحب للمنتخب لو بدر اليوم في الدوحة سيحدث في الملعب وخارجه رسالة إعجاب إلى كل من حضر هذه البطولة..!
أحترم المتواجدين وأقدّرهم لكن ينبغي أن نعطي القوس باريها، فمدرج المنتخب بحاجة إلى بدر الذي أحدث نقلة نوعية في عالم التشجيع، وقدّم نفسه كأحد ثوابت المرحلة المرتبطة بالتجديد في كل شيء..!
ما زال كأس العرب في بدايته، وينبغي استدعاء بدر من مباراة المغرب القادمة، وحينها سترون قوة التأثير في الملعب وخارجه..!
لا ريب أن التشجيع الرياضي تطور، ومن أخذ بناصية هذا التطوير شاب سعودي جمع بين العلم والمعرفة وطوّعها لمصلحة التشجيع الذي نقله بوعي من (على دلعونه) إلى وعبر الزمان سنمضي معاً..!
We did not go to Qatar to participate in the Arab World Cup just for the sake of participation; rather, we arrived with the championship cup ahead of us, which is our aspiration. Those who say otherwise do not see what we see or hear what we hear.
This is an important point I wanted to emphasize: we have the capabilities that allow us to dream and aspire to a cup that has a long-standing relationship with us, which we must renew!
Behind the green team stands a passionate and loving audience, representing, in terms of impact, the player on whom any coach builds their strategy for the national team.
To complete the beauty and impact of this stand, we need to see Badr Turkistani, where he should be. Today, he represents a significant presence at the Gulf and Arab levels, and his presence is very important!
Badr... it is a disservice to the green stand for him to be away from it. I do not say this to belittle anyone, but rather to highlight that his absence or exclusion from a stand that is his mentor harms the team!
Imagine, dear fan of the national team, if Badr were in Doha today; he would create a message of admiration both on and off the field to everyone attending this tournament!
I respect those present and appreciate them, but we must give credit where it is due. The national team's stand needs Badr, who has made a qualitative leap in the world of cheering and has established himself as one of the constants of this era associated with renewal in everything!
The Arab Cup is still in its early stages, and Badr should be called upon starting from the upcoming Morocco match. Then you will see the power of influence both on and off the field!
There is no doubt that sports cheering has evolved, and at the forefront of this development is a Saudi youth who has combined knowledge and understanding, harnessing it for the benefit of cheering, which he consciously transformed from (Ala Dal'oonah) to a journey through time that we will embark on together!