لم نذهب إلى قطر للمشاركة في مونديال العرب لمجرد المشاركة، بل وصلنا وأمامنا كأس البطولة الذي هو المطمع، ومن يقول غير ذلك لا يرى ما نراه ولا يسمع ما نسمع..


هذه نقطة مهمّة أردت من خلالها التأكيد على أننا نملك الإمكانات التي تجعلنا نحلم ونطمع في كأس تربطنا به علاقة قديمة يجب أن نجددها..!


يقف خلف الأخضر جمهور شغوف ومحب، ويمثل بحسابات التأثير اللاعب الذي تُبنى عليه خطة أي مدرب يدرب المنتخب.


ولكي يكتمل جمال هذا المدرج وتأثيره ينبغي أن نرى بدر تركستاني، حيث يجب أن يكون، فهو اليوم يمثل حالة على المستوى الخليجي والعربي ووجوده مهم جداً.!


بدر.. ظلمٌ للمدرج الأخضر أن يكون بعيداً عنه، ولا أقولها تقليلاً من أحد، بقدر ما أقولها أن غيابه أو تغييبه عن مدرج هو أستاذه المتضرر منه المنتخب..!


تخيل عزيزي المحب للمنتخب لو بدر اليوم في الدوحة سيحدث في الملعب وخارجه رسالة إعجاب إلى كل من حضر هذه البطولة..!


أحترم المتواجدين وأقدّرهم لكن ينبغي أن نعطي القوس باريها، فمدرج المنتخب بحاجة إلى بدر الذي أحدث نقلة نوعية في عالم التشجيع، وقدّم نفسه كأحد ثوابت المرحلة المرتبطة بالتجديد في كل شيء..!


ما زال كأس العرب في بدايته، وينبغي استدعاء بدر من مباراة المغرب القادمة، وحينها سترون قوة التأثير في الملعب وخارجه..!


لا ريب أن التشجيع الرياضي تطور، ومن أخذ بناصية هذا التطوير شاب سعودي جمع بين العلم والمعرفة وطوّعها لمصلحة التشجيع الذي نقله بوعي من (على دلعونه) إلى وعبر الزمان سنمضي معاً..!