We did not go to Qatar to participate in the Arab World Cup just for the sake of participation; rather, we arrived with the championship cup ahead of us, which is our aspiration. Those who say otherwise do not see what we see or hear what we hear.



This is an important point I wanted to emphasize: we have the capabilities that allow us to dream and aspire to a cup that has a long-standing relationship with us, which we must renew!



Behind the green team stands a passionate and loving audience, representing, in terms of impact, the player on whom any coach builds their strategy for the national team.



To complete the beauty and impact of this stand, we need to see Badr Turkistani, where he should be. Today, he represents a significant presence at the Gulf and Arab levels, and his presence is very important!



Badr... it is a disservice to the green stand for him to be away from it. I do not say this to belittle anyone, but rather to highlight that his absence or exclusion from a stand that is his mentor harms the team!



Imagine, dear fan of the national team, if Badr were in Doha today; he would create a message of admiration both on and off the field to everyone attending this tournament!



I respect those present and appreciate them, but we must give credit where it is due. The national team's stand needs Badr, who has made a qualitative leap in the world of cheering and has established himself as one of the constants of this era associated with renewal in everything!



The Arab Cup is still in its early stages, and Badr should be called upon starting from the upcoming Morocco match. Then you will see the power of influence both on and off the field!



There is no doubt that sports cheering has evolved, and at the forefront of this development is a Saudi youth who has combined knowledge and understanding, harnessing it for the benefit of cheering, which he consciously transformed from (Ala Dal'oonah) to a journey through time that we will embark on together!