With the release of the Kingdom's general budget for the year 2026, the Saudi news channel aired a historic video of a Cabinet session chaired by King Faisal bin Abdulaziz - may he rest in peace - regarding the general budget at that time (1973), which amounted to 22 billion riyals, the largest in the Kingdom's history at that time. The channel and its team are to be thanked for broadcasting this important historical material, which has profound implications for our country's journey under this wise leadership. Broadcasting such documented history is important for the new generations in our homeland to understand its journey and its great leaders. This material and its broadcast coincided with the release of this year's budget in a special session chaired by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, may God protect him, which reflects multiple indications, the most important of which are the stable political, economic, and social aspects, along with an ambitious vision that aligns with the new reality, not only domestically but globally. We all remember how life in our homeland continued and was productive during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we witnessed many tragedies and victims due to that disaster in advanced countries. The state - may God protect it - had its primary goal focused on the Saudi citizen who was stranded in countries and airports around the world, followed by the precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom domestically that preserved lives and properties, while respecting the privacy of all citizens and residents on its land.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince affirmed during that session to approve the state's general budget that the citizen is at the forefront of government service priorities in all fields. His Highness recommended that ministers and officials implement what the state budget included in terms of developmental and social projects, placing citizens and their service at the top of the priorities. In this expansive budget, and as His Royal Highness emphasized that the citizen should be a priority in development, we find this clearly reflected in the specific allocations that touch the Saudi citizen and resident. The health and social services sector received significant attention, with 259 billion allocated to this vital sector in society, which has a direct impact on citizens and reflects on them. The Minister of Health mentioned in a press conference regarding this that the results of this support and attention from the leadership have been reflected in the outputs of the Ministry of Health and its specific programs outlined in the Kingdom's Vision 2030. The minister noted that the average life expectancy of Saudi citizens has increased from 74 years in 2016 to 79.7 years in 2025, and he mentioned important indicators in this regard, including a 60% decrease in road mortality rates in 2025 compared to 2016. Unemployment rates are continuously declining, reaching 6.8%, which requires ongoing programs and efforts in light of comprehensive development in the private sector, especially with the presence of hundreds of foreign companies that have offices and investments in the Kingdom. The education sector received 202 billion riyals in this budget, which is a sector that directly concerns individuals and represents real investment, whether in improving the quality of education domestically or in our qualitative scholarships.