مع تزامن صدور ميزانية المملكة العامة لعام ٢٠٢٦، بثّت قناة الإخبارية السعودية مقطع فيديو تاريخياً لجلسة مجلس الوزراء برئاسة الملك فيصل بن عبدالعزيز -يرحمه الله- للميزانية العامة في حينه (١٩٧٣) والبالغة ٢٢ مليار ريال، والتي كانت الأكبر في تاريخ المملكة في تلك الفترة، تُشكر القناة والقائمون عليها في بث هذه المادة التاريخية المهمة، التي لها انعكاسات عميقة لمسيرة بلادنا تحت هذه القيادة الرشيدة، وبثّ مثل هذا التاريخ المصور مهم للأجيال الجديدة في وطننا ومعرفة مسيرته وقادته العظماء، هذه المادة وبثها أتت متزامنة مع صدور ميزانية هذا العام في جلسة خاصة برئاسة سمو ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان حفظه الله، التي تعكس دلالات متعددة من أهمها الجوانب السياسية والاقتصادية والاجتماعية المستقرة ورؤية طموحة متواكبة مع الواقع الجديد ليس في الداخل فقط بل بالعالم كله، وكلنا يتذكر كيف كانت الحياة في وطننا مستمرة ومنتجة في ظل جائحة كورونا، وشهدنا العديد من المآسي والضحايا جراء تلك الكارثة في دول العالم المتقدمة، الدولة -رعاها الله- كان هدفها الأساسي هو المواطن السعودي الذي علق في دول ومطارات العالم، ومن ثم الإجراءات الاحترازية التي اتخذتها المملكة في الداخل والتي حفظت الأرواح والممتلكات، واحترام الخصوصيات لجميع المواطنين والمقيمين على أرضها.

سمو ولي العهد أكد أثناء تلك الجلسة لإقرار الميزانية العامة للدولة أن المواطن يتصدر أولويات خدمات الحكومة في كافة المجالات، وأوصى سموه الوزراء والمسؤولين بتنفيذ ما تضمنته ميزانية الدولة من مشاريع تنموية واجتماعية، ووضع المواطنين وخدمتهم في أولويات الصدارة. في هذه الميزانية التوسعية، وكما أكد سمو ولي العهد على أن يكون المواطن في أولويات التنمية، نجد ذلك واضحاً في المخصصات المحددة التي تلامس الإنسان السعودي والمقيم، فنجد قطاع الصحة والخدمات الاجتماعية قد حظي باهتمام من حيث تخصص ٢٥٩ ملياراً لهذا القطاع الحيوي في المجتمع، وماله من تماسٍ مباشر مع المواطن وانعكاسه عليه. وقد ذكر وزير الصحة في مؤتمر صحفي بهذا الخصوص أن نتائج هذا الدعم والاهتمام من القيادة قد انعكس على مخرجات وزارة الصحة وبرامجها المحددة في رؤية المملكة ٢٠٣٠، وذكر الوزير أن متوسط عمر المواطن السعودي قد ارتفع من ٧٤ عاماً في ٢٠١٦ إلى ٧٩.٧ في عام ٢٠٢٥م، وذكر مؤشرات مهمة في هذا الخصوص منها انخفاض معدلات وفاة الطرق بنسة ٦٠٪؜ في ٢٠٢٥ مقارنة بـ٢٠١٦م، معدلات البطالة في انخفاض متواصل وصلت إلى نسبة ٦.٨٪؜ وتحتاج إلى برامج وعمل متواصل في ظل وجود تنمية شاملة في القطاع الخاص خاصة مع وجود المئات من الشركات الأجنبية التي لها مكاتب واستثمارات في المملكة، قطاع التعليم حظي بـ٢٠٢ مليار ريال في هذه الميزانية، وهو قطاع يُعنى بالإنسان مباشرة وهو الاستثمار الحقيقي سواءً في تحسين جودة التعليم بالداخل والابتعاث النوعي لدينا.