When the British Financial Times hastily discussed the Line project in Neom, suggesting its end or failure, it paused at a fleeting moment in the trajectory of a civilizational project that transcends the boundaries of time and traditional urban planning frameworks. Projects that reshape the form of life are not measured by the start of execution, but by their ability to change the very concept of what is possible.

The Line is neither a building nor a road nor an engineering plan; it is a new human experience in how to live, work, and interact.

A city without streets, without noise, without congestion, without emissions. A single urban axis at the heart of nature that does not consume it, placing humans at the center not as a subordinate element but as a value and purpose.

Some may ask: Why does the project need reviews?

The answer is simple: because it is the first of its kind in the world.

And because innovation is not born complete. Every great invention started as an idea, then an experiment, then a modification, then persistence, until it changed history.

From the first attempts at flight that faced the laws of gravity with the laws of mathematics and physics, to the digital revolution that merged machine with mind, to what we live today with the marriage of artificial intelligence and the built environment.

Neom is not just an urban project; it is a future laboratory, an environment that generates new technologies instead of using what exists, and re-engineers the relationship between humans and the city, transforming the land into a stage for research rather than just a space for construction.

It is a city where ideas are made before buildings are constructed.

And perhaps we need to recall a lesson from history:

The city of Venice in Italy, that marvel built on water, was once a strange dream that defied reality.

It took centuries of attempts, development, and the invention of tools and technologies that did not exist. Today, it stands as one of the greatest testimonies to the triumph of imagination over the limits of nature.

Similarly, the financial district in London has been forming for over three decades and continues to evolve today because living cities do not recognize a finish line.

Why does it seem strange for the Line to undergo reviews and modifications?

Because the world is used to seeing the building first and then understanding the idea later.

Here, however, the idea is built before the concrete.

And the dream paves the way before it touches the ground.

Evaluating a project of this magnitude at its beginning is akin to trying to read an entire novel from its first chapter.

What has occurred is not an announcement of an end but an announcement of the beginning of a new phase of research, development, and experimentation, the phase that silently precedes every achievement that makes history.

The Line has not ended.

It has only just begun to write its first lines.

And great history does not start with a loud voice but begins quietly, like the birth of an idea that changes the world.