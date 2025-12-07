عندما تناولت صحيفة فاينانشيال تايمز البريطانية مشروع ذا لاين في نيوم بقراءة متسرعة تشير إلى نهايته أو تعثره، فإنها وقفت عند لحظة عابرة في مسار مشروع حضاري يتجاوز حدود الزمن والأُطر التقليدية للتخطيط العمراني. فالمشروعات التي تُعيد صياغة شكل الحياة لا تُقاس ببداية التنفيذ، بل تُقاس بمدى قدرتها على تغيير مفهوم الممكن ذاته.

ذا لاين ليس مبنى ولا طريقاً ولا مخططاً هندسياً، إنّه تجربة إنسانية جديدة في كيفية العيش والعمل والتفاعل.

مدينة بلا شوارع، بلا ضوضاء، بلا ازدحام، بلا عوادم. محور حضري واحد يتوسط الطبيعة دون أن يلتهمها ويضع الإنسان في المركز لا كعنصر تابع بل كقيمة وغاية.

قد يسأل البعض: لماذا يحتاج المشروع إلى مراجعات؟

والجواب بسيط: لأنه الأول من نوعه في العالم.

ولأن الابتكار لا يولد كاملاً. كل اختراعٍ عظيم بدأ فكرة، ثم تجربة، ثم تعديلاً، ثم إصراراً، حتى غيّر التاريخ.

من أولى محاولات الطيران التي واجهت قوانين الجاذبية بقوانين الرياضيات والفيزياء إلى الثورة الرقمية التي دمجت الآلة بالعقل، إلى ما نعيشه اليوم من تزاوج الذكاء الاصطناعي مع البيئة العمرانية.

نيوم ليست مشروعاً عمرانياً بقدر ما هي مختبر مستقبلي، بيئة تولّد تقنيات جديدة بدلاً من استخدام الموجود، وتعيد هندسة علاقة الإنسان بالمدينة وتحوّل الأرض إلى مسرح للبحث لا إلى مساحة للبناء فقط.

إنها مدينة تُصنَع فيها الأفكار قبل أن تُصنَع المباني.

وربما نحتاج أن نسترجع درس التاريخ:

مدينة البندقية في إيطاليا تلك الأعجوبة المبنية على الماء كانت ذات يوم حلماً غريباً يخالف الواقع.

احتاجت قروناً من المحاولة والتطوير واختراع أدوات وتقنيات لم تكن موجودة. واليوم تُعد من أعظم الشواهد على انتصار الخيال على حدود الطبيعة.

وكذلك الحي المالي في لندن الذي ما يزال يتشكل منذ أكثر من ثلاثة عقود ولا يزال يتطور حتى اليوم لأن المدن الحية لا تعرف خط النهاية.

لماذا يبدو غريباً أن يخضع ذا لاين لمراجعات وتعديلات؟

لأن العالم اعتاد أن يرى البناء أولاً ثم يفهم الفكرة لاحقاً.

أما هنا، فإن الفكرة تُبنى قبل الخرسانة.

والحلم يرسم الطريق قبل أن يلامس التراب.

إن تقييم مشروع بهذه الضخامة في بدايته أشبه بمحاولة قراءة رواية كاملة من فصلها الأول.

وما جرى ليس إعلان نهاية بل إعلان بدء مرحلة جديدة من البحث والتطوير والتجريب، المرحلة التي تسبق بصمتٍ كل إنجاز يصنع التاريخ.

ذا لاين لم ينتهِ.

إنه فقط بدأ يكتب سطوره الأولى.

والتاريخ العظيم لا يبدأ بصوته عالياً بل يبدأ بهدوء يشبه ولادة فكرة تغير العالم.