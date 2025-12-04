The Chairman of the Sovereign Council and Commander of the Sudanese Army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, denied today (Thursday) that there are any members of the Brotherhood in the Sudanese army.



Al-Burhan stated in remarks to the channels (Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath): "The claims of the presence of Brotherhood elements within the army or the government are false and untrue," adding: "The Brotherhood has no connection to the army or the government."



The Commander of the Sudanese Army confirmed that there would be no truce before the Rapid Support Forces surrender and hand over their weapons, explaining that "the solution to the war in the country is primarily military, and then other solutions will follow."



He indicated that he would not sit with the Rapid Support Forces unless they lay down their arms, emphasizing: "The withdrawal of the rebellion and the surrender of its weapons is a fundamental condition for the success of any truce."



Fighting continues between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in the Kordofan region.



Sudanese military sources reported that there was shelling of Rapid Support Forces positions in the city of Nyala in South Darfur over the past 12 hours, indicating that the shelling targeted an ammunition depot in Nyala and other locations where the Rapid Support Forces were deployed.



The oil city of Heglig is experiencing continuous shelling from drones, while clashes are taking place on the outskirts of the city of Al-Hawiyah, as the Rapid Support Forces, in alliance with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement, are besieging the cities of Dalang and Kadugli in South Kordofan state.



The Sudanese army is repelling attacks from the Rapid Support Forces along a strategic axis connecting Darfur to the capital, Khartoum.