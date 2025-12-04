نفى رئيس مجلس السيادة قائد الجيش السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان اليوم (الخميس)، أن يكون هناك وجود للإخوان في الجيش السوداني.
وقال البرهان في تصريحات لقناتي (العربية والحدث): «الادعاءات بوجود عناصر من الإخوان ضمن الجيش أو الحكومة، كاذبة وغير صحيحة»، مضيفاً: «لا علاقة للإخوان بالجيش أو الحكومة».
وأكد قائد الجيش السوداني أنه لا هدنة قبل استسلام الدعم السريع وتسليم سلاحها، موضحاً أن «الحل للحرب في البلاد عسكري بالدرجة الأولى، ومن ثم تأتي الحلول الأخرى».
وأشار إلى أنه لن يجلس مع الدعم السريع إلا في حالة ترك السلاح، مشدداً بالقول: «انسحاب التمرد وتسليم سلاحه شرط أساسي لنجاح أي هدنة».
وتتواصل المعارك بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع في إقليم كردفان.
وقالت مصادر عسكرية سودانية إنه جرى قصف مواقع قوات الدعم السريع في مدينة نيالا بجنوب دارفور غربي خلال الـ12 ساعة الماضية، مبينة أن القصف استهدف مخزنا للذخيرة بنيالا، ومواقع أخرى كانت تنتشر بها قوات الدعم السريع.
وتشهد مدينة هجليج النفطية قصفاً مستمراً بالمسيرات، كما تدور اشتباكات في تخوم مدينة الخوي، في حين تحاصر قوات الدعم السريع بالتحالف مع الحركة الشعبية مدينتَي الدلنج وكادوقلي في ولاية جنوب كردفان.
ويتصدى الجيش السوداني لهجمات قوات الدعم السريع عن محور إستراتيجي يصل دارفور بالعاصمة الخرطوم.
The Chairman of the Sovereign Council and Commander of the Sudanese Army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, denied today (Thursday) that there are any members of the Brotherhood in the Sudanese army.
Al-Burhan stated in remarks to the channels (Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath): "The claims of the presence of Brotherhood elements within the army or the government are false and untrue," adding: "The Brotherhood has no connection to the army or the government."
The Commander of the Sudanese Army confirmed that there would be no truce before the Rapid Support Forces surrender and hand over their weapons, explaining that "the solution to the war in the country is primarily military, and then other solutions will follow."
He indicated that he would not sit with the Rapid Support Forces unless they lay down their arms, emphasizing: "The withdrawal of the rebellion and the surrender of its weapons is a fundamental condition for the success of any truce."
Fighting continues between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in the Kordofan region.
Sudanese military sources reported that there was shelling of Rapid Support Forces positions in the city of Nyala in South Darfur over the past 12 hours, indicating that the shelling targeted an ammunition depot in Nyala and other locations where the Rapid Support Forces were deployed.
The oil city of Heglig is experiencing continuous shelling from drones, while clashes are taking place on the outskirts of the city of Al-Hawiyah, as the Rapid Support Forces, in alliance with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement, are besieging the cities of Dalang and Kadugli in South Kordofan state.
The Sudanese army is repelling attacks from the Rapid Support Forces along a strategic axis connecting Darfur to the capital, Khartoum.