نفى رئيس مجلس السيادة قائد الجيش السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان اليوم (الخميس)، أن يكون هناك وجود للإخوان في الجيش السوداني.


وقال البرهان في تصريحات لقناتي (العربية والحدث): «الادعاءات بوجود عناصر من الإخوان ضمن الجيش أو الحكومة، كاذبة وغير صحيحة»، مضيفاً: «لا علاقة للإخوان بالجيش أو الحكومة».


وأكد قائد الجيش السوداني أنه لا هدنة قبل استسلام الدعم السريع وتسليم سلاحها، موضحاً أن «الحل للحرب في البلاد عسكري بالدرجة الأولى، ومن ثم تأتي الحلول الأخرى».


وأشار إلى أنه لن يجلس مع الدعم السريع إلا في حالة ترك السلاح، مشدداً بالقول: «انسحاب التمرد وتسليم سلاحه شرط أساسي لنجاح أي هدنة».


وتتواصل المعارك بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع في إقليم كردفان.


وقالت مصادر عسكرية سودانية إنه جرى قصف مواقع قوات الدعم السريع في مدينة نيالا بجنوب دارفور غربي خلال الـ12 ساعة الماضية، مبينة أن القصف استهدف مخزنا للذخيرة بنيالا، ومواقع أخرى كانت تنتشر بها قوات الدعم السريع.


وتشهد مدينة هجليج النفطية قصفاً مستمراً بالمسيرات، كما تدور اشتباكات في تخوم مدينة الخوي، في حين تحاصر قوات الدعم السريع بالتحالف مع الحركة الشعبية مدينتَي الدلنج وكادوقلي في ولاية جنوب كردفان.


ويتصدى الجيش السوداني لهجمات قوات الدعم السريع عن محور إستراتيجي يصل دارفور بالعاصمة الخرطوم.