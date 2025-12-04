The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, warned today (Thursday) of a new wave of atrocities in Kordofan following the massacres in El Fasher, calling on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to immediately cease fighting in the southern regions.



Turk stated in a statement: "We cannot remain silent in the face of this new disaster; these battles must stop immediately, and essential aid must reach those threatened by hunger, accusing the parties to the conflict in the country of obstructing the delivery of assistance."



He added: "It is truly shocking to see history repeating itself in Kordofan shortly after the horrific events that took place in El Fasher, emphasizing the necessity of not allowing a repetition of what happened in El Fasher."



Human rights organizations have accused the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan of committing horrific acts during the past month of October after their takeover of the city of El Fasher.



The United Nations Commission reported that at least 269 civilians have been killed due to airstrikes, shelling, and field executions.



A local official in South Kordofan stated that a drone targeted the city of Kalogi today, located in the eastern parts of South Kordofan in the south of the country.