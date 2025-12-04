حذر مفوض الأمم المتحدة لحقوق الإنسان فولكر تورك اليوم (الخميس) من موجة جديدة من الفظائع في كردفان بعد مجازر الفاشر، داعياً أطراف النزاع في السودان إلى وقف القتال فورا في المناطق الجنوبية.


وقال تورك في بيان: «لا يمكننا أن نبقى صامتين أمام هذه الكارثة الجديدة، ينبغي أن تتوقف هذه المعارك فورا، وأن تصل المساعدات الضرورية للأشخاص المهددين بالجوع، متهماً أطراف النزاع في البلاد بعرقلة وصول المساعدات».


وأضاف: «إنه أمر صادم حقا أن نرى التاريخ يتكرر في كردفان بعد وقت قليل من الأحداث المروّعة التي جرت في الفاشر، مشدداً على ضرورة عدم السماح بتكرار ما جرى في الفاشر».


واتهمت منظمات حقوقية قوات الدعم السريع في السودان بارتكاب أعمال مروّعة خلال شهر أكتوبر الماضي بعد سيطرتها على مدينة الفاشر.


وذكرت مفوضية الأمم المتحدة أن 269 مدنيا على الأقل قتلوا بسبب الغارات الجويّة والقصف والإعدامات الميدانية.


وكان مسؤول محلي بولاية جنوب كردفان ذكر أن طائرة مسيرة استهدفت اليوم مدينة كَلوقي الواقعة في الأجزاء الشرقية من ولاية جنوب كردفان جنوب البلاد.