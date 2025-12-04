The U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) acknowledged the failure of the United States to build a state in Kabul.



It clarified that the country spent more than $148 billion over 20 years in the country, most of which ended up being wasted and corrupt, while a large part of the U.S.-funded equipment and facilities became a cornerstone of the security apparatus for the Taliban government.



Failure to Build a Stable Democracy



The U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, John Sopko, stated in his final report yesterday: "The mission to build a stable democratic state in Afghanistan was doomed to fail due to widespread corruption in the administration," pointing out that the government established by the United States practically turned into an institution for white-collar crime.



He added that this corruption undermined everything Washington tried to build and turned public opinion against the government it supported.



The report indicated that the United States allocated approximately $144.7 billion for reconstruction from 2002 until mid-2021, estimating that between $26 billion and $29 billion of that evaporated due to waste and fraud, after the office documented 1,327 cases related to the misuse of aid funds, of which waste accounted for 93%.



Conviction of 171 Defendants in Afghanistan and the U.S.



It noted that its investigations led to the conviction of 171 individuals in the United States and Afghanistan, with fines, forfeitures, and settlements amounting to approximately $1.7 billion.



The report indicated that about 60% of total spending, or approximately $31.2 billion, went to security programs, including arming and equipping the former Afghan defense and security forces. This included the purchase of 96,000 ground vehicles, over 51,000 light tactical vehicles, approximately 23,000 military multipurpose "Humvee" vehicles, around 900 combat armored vehicles, in addition to more than 427,000 pieces of weaponry, 17,400 night vision goggles, and at least 162 aircraft.



SIGAR confirmed that the U.S. Department of Defense left approximately $7.1 billion worth of equipment and supplies that were previously granted to Afghan forces upon withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, suggesting that this equipment and facilities, along with what was not destroyed of the security infrastructure, are now under the control of the Taliban government and form the nucleus of the security apparatus it manages.



The report added that the United States also spent $7.4 billion on civil infrastructure projects, such as power lines, roads, bridges, schools, and hospitals, confirming that part of these projects was not used as planned or ceased to operate due to a lack of follow-up and maintenance.



The U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction clarified that the United States continued to provide aid to Afghanistan even after the Taliban returned to power, allocating approximately $3.5 billion between October 2021 and June 2025, of which more than 72% went to humanitarian assistance, including $120 million during the first three months of this year.



Resettlement of Afghan Refugees



Washington allocated $14.2 billion for the resettlement of Afghan refugees within the United States and transferred $3.5 billion from the frozen assets of the Afghan central bank to the "Afghanistan Fund."



SIGAR warned that the Afghan experience should be a pivotal lesson for any future reconstruction mission, urging U.S. policymakers to acknowledge this failure and avoid repeating the strategies that proved ineffective during 20 years of war and state-building.