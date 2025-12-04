أقر مكتب المفتش العام الأمريكي الخاص لإعادة إعمار أفغانستان «سيجار»، بفشل الولايات المتحدة في بناء دولة في كابل.


وأوضح أن بلاده أنفقت أكثر من 148 مليار دولار خلال 20 عاماً في البلاد انتهى معظمها إلى الهدر والفساد، بينما تحوّل جزء كبير من المعدات والمنشآت المموّلة أمريكياً إلى ركيزة أساسية للجهاز الأمني لحكومة طالبان.


فشل بناء ديمقراطية مستقرة


وقال المفتش العام الأمريكي الخاص لإعادة إعمار أفغانستان جين ألويس، في تقريره النهائي، أمس: «إن مهمة بناء دولة ديمقراطية مستقرة في أفغانستان كانت محكومة بالفشل بسبب الفساد الواسع في الإدارة»، لافتاً إلى أن الحكومة التي أنشأتها الولايات المتحدة تحوّلت عملياً إلى مؤسسة للجرائم المالية البيضاء.


وأضاف: أن هذا الفساد أضعف كل ما حاولت واشنطن بناءه، وقلب الرأي العام ضد الحكومة التي كانت تدعمها.


وأفاد التقرير أن الولايات المتحدة خصصت منذ عام 2002 حتى منتصف 2021 نحو 144.7 مليار دولار لإعادة الإعمار، مقدراً أن ما بين 26 و29 مليار دولار منها تبخّرت بسبب الهدر والاحتيال، بعد أن وثّق المكتب 1327 حالة تتعلق بإساءة استخدام أموال المساعدات، شكّل الهدر منها 93%.


إدانة 171 متهماً في أفغانستان وأمريكا


ولفت إلى أن تحقيقاته أدت إلى إدانة 171 شخصاً في الولايات المتحدة وأفغانستان، مع غرامات ومصادرات وتسويات بلغت نحو 1.7 مليار دولار.


واشار التقرير إلى أن نحو 60% من إجمالي الإنفاق، أي نحو 31.2 مليار دولار، ذهبت إلى البرامج الأمنية، بما في ذلك تسليح وتجهيز القوات الدفاعية والأمنية الأفغانية السابقة، وشمل ذلك شراء 96 ألف مركبة أرضية، وأكثر من 51 ألف مركبة تكتيكية خفيفة، ونحو 23 ألف مركبة من نوع «هامفي» العسكرية متعددة الاستخدامات، ونحو 900 آلية مدرعة قتالية، إضافة إلى أكثر من 427 ألف قطعة سلاح، و17 ألفاً و400 منظار رؤية ليلية، وما لا يقل عن 162 طائرة.


وأكد «سيجار» أن وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية تركت نحو 7.1 مليار دولار من المعدات والتجهيزات التي مُنحت سابقاً للقوات الأفغانية عند الانسحاب من أفغانستان في أغسطس 2021، مرجحاً أن تكون هذه المعدات والمنشآت، إلى جانب ما لم يُدمّر من البنى التحتية الأمنية، أصبحت اليوم تحت سيطرة حكومة طالبان وتشكل نواة الجهاز الأمني الذي تديره.


وأضاف التقرير إلى أن الولايات المتحدة أنفقت أيضاً 7.4 مليار دولار على مشاريع البنية التحتية المدنية، مثل خطوط الكهرباء والطرق والجسور والمدارس والمستشفيات، مؤكداً أن جزءاً من هذه المشاريع لم يستخدم كما خطط له، أو توقف عن العمل بسبب غياب المتابعة والصيانة.


وأوضح مكتب المفتش العام الأمريكي الخاص لإعادة إعمار أفغانستان إلى أن الولايات المتحدة واصلت تقديم المساعدات لأفغانستان حتى بعد عودة طالبان إلى الحكم، إذ خصصت نحو 3.5 مليار دولار بين أكتوبر 2021 ويونيو 2025، ذهب أكثر من 72% منها للمساعدات الإنسانية، بينها 120 مليون دولار خلال الأشهر الثلاثة الأولى من العام الحالي.


إعادة توطين اللاجئين الأفغان


وخصصت واشنطن 14.2 مليار دولار لإعادة توطين اللاجئين الأفغان داخل الولايات المتحدة، ونقلت 3.5 مليار دولار من الأصول المجمّدة للبنك المركزي الأفغاني إلى «صندوق أفغانستان الائتماني».


وحذّر «سيجار» من أن التجربة الأفغانية يجب أن تكون درساً محورياً لأية مهمة إعادة إعمار مستقبلية، داعياً صانعي القرار الأمريكيين إلى الاعتراف بهذا الفشل، وتجنّب تكرار الاستراتيجيات التي أثبتت عدم فعاليتها خلال 20 عاماً من الحرب وبناء الدولة.