قالت النائبة الديمقراطية الأمريكية إلهان عمر في مقابلة حديثة مع شبكة CNN إنها «ليست مصدومة» من الهجوم الحاد الذي شنه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ضدها وضد الجالية الصومالية في ولاية مينيسوتا، واصفة خطاب ترمب بأنه «متعصب ومعادٍ للأجانب، ومليء بالإسلاموفوبيا والعنصرية»، ويُستخدم دائمًا كوسيلة للتهرب من إخفاقاته الفعلية.

وأضافت عمر في برنامج «ذا ليد» مع المراسل جيك تابر أن تصريحات ترمب الأخيرة قد تشجع البعض على مهاجمة وإيذاء الصوماليين، محذرة من أن العملية الأمنية الجديدة التي تستهدف المهاجرين الصوماليين غير المسجلين «لا علاقة لها بالحفاظ على أمن المجتمع، بل تُروِّع السكان وتثير الخوف».

تصريحات عمر جاءت في أعقاب سلسلة هجمات كلامية شديدة من الرئيس ترمب، الذي وصف في الأيام الماضية الجالية الصومالية في مينيسوتا بـ«الحثالة» الذين يجب أن «يعودوا إلى ديارهم»، وهاجم عمر شخصيًا قائلاً: «إلهان عمر قمامة. هي قمامة. وأصدقاؤها قمامة. هؤلاء ليسوا أشخاصاً يعملون.. كل ما يفعلونه هو الشكوى»، وأضاف: «بلادنا عند نقطة تحول خطيرة.. سنسلك الطريق الخطأ إذا استمررنا في إدخال القمامة إلى بلدنا».

وفي تصريحات أخرى خلال اجتماع لمجلس الوزراء، شدد ترمب على أن المهاجرين «عندما يأتون من الجحيم يشتكون ولا يفعلون شيئًا سوى التذمر»، مضيفًا: «لا نريدهم في بلدنا. فليعودوا إلى المكان الذي جاءوا منه وليصلحوا الأمور هناك». وتطرق إلى الصومال بالقول: «يُعتبر الصومال في نظر الكثيرين أسوأ بلد على وجه الأرض. لم أزره قط، ولن أزوره قريبًا».

تشديد أمريكي على إجراءات الهجرة

ويأتي هذا الخطاب التصعيدي في وقت تتجه فيه إدارة ترمب لتشديد إجراءات الهجرة بشكل غير مسبوق، إذ جرى تعليق معالجة جميع طلبات الهجرة والتجنيس واللجوء لمواطني 19 دولة مدرجة ضمن ما وصفته الإدارة بـ«الدول المثيرة للقلق»، مع تأكيد أن رفع هذا التعليق لن يتم إلا بقرار جديد من مدير وكالة خدمات الهجرة والجنسية الأمريكية.

ويأتي الهجوم على عمر والجالية الصومالية بعد حادثة إطلاق نار في واشنطن استهدفت الحرس الوطني، نفذها لاجئ أفغاني، لكن ترمب ربط الحادثة بالصوماليين وأثار موجة من الغضب والاستنكار بين النائبة عمر والأمريكيين من أصول صومالية، معتبرًا أن هؤلاء المهاجرين يهددون أمن البلاد ويقوضون استقرار المجتمع.

في المقابل، جاء رد عمر حاسمًا، مؤكدة أن خطاب ترمب يعتمد على «التحريض والتمييز العرقي والديني» وأن الهجوم الشخصي عليها وعلى صوماليي مينيسوتا يهدف إلى صرف الأنظار عن إخفاقات الرئيس الحقيقية، محذرة من العواقب الاجتماعية لهذا النوع من الخطاب على السلامة العامة والتعايش المجتمعي.

ويعكس هذا التصعيد تصاعد التوتر السياسي والاجتماعي في الولايات المتحدة بين خطاب ترمب المتشدد تجاه المهاجرين وأعضاء الكونغرس الديمقراطيين من أصول مهاجرة، ويثير جدلاً واسعًا حول الهجرة والتنوع العرقي والديني في البلاد، خصوصًا مع قرب الانتخابات القادمة وتصاعد الخطاب الشعبوي.