U.S. Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar said in a recent interview with CNN that she is "not shocked" by the sharp attack launched by President Donald Trump against her and the Somali community in Minnesota, describing Trump's rhetoric as "bigoted and xenophobic, filled with Islamophobia and racism," and always used as a means to evade his actual failures.

Omar added on "The Lead" with correspondent Jake Tapper that Trump's recent statements could encourage some to attack and harm Somalis, warning that the new security operation targeting undocumented Somali immigrants "has nothing to do with maintaining community safety, but rather terrorizes residents and incites fear."

Omar's statements came in the wake of a series of severe verbal attacks from President Trump, who in recent days described the Somali community in Minnesota as "scum" that should "go back to their homes," and personally attacked Omar by saying: "Ilhan Omar is garbage. She is garbage. And her friends are garbage. They are not people who work.. all they do is complain," adding: "Our country is at a dangerous turning point.. we will take the wrong path if we continue to let garbage into our country."

In other remarks during a cabinet meeting, Trump emphasized that immigrants "when they come from hell, they complain and do nothing but whine," adding: "We don't want them in our country. They should go back to where they came from and fix things there." He referred to Somalia by saying: "Somalia is considered by many to be the worst country on earth. I have never visited it, and I will not visit it anytime soon."

U.S. Emphasis on Immigration Measures

This escalating rhetoric comes at a time when the Trump administration is moving to tighten immigration measures unprecedentedly, as the processing of all immigration, naturalization, and asylum applications for citizens of 19 countries listed as "countries of concern" has been suspended, with confirmation that lifting this suspension will only occur by a new decision from the Director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The attack on Omar and the Somali community follows a shooting incident in Washington that targeted the National Guard, carried out by an Afghan refugee, but Trump linked the incident to Somalis and sparked a wave of anger and condemnation among Representative Omar and Americans of Somali descent, asserting that these immigrants threaten the country's security and undermine community stability.

In response, Omar's reply was decisive, emphasizing that Trump's rhetoric relies on "incitement and racial and religious discrimination" and that the personal attack against her and Minnesota Somalis aims to divert attention from the president's real failures, warning of the social consequences of this type of rhetoric on public safety and community coexistence.

This escalation reflects the rising political and social tensions in the United States between Trump's hardline rhetoric towards immigrants and Democratic congressional members of immigrant descent, sparking widespread debate about immigration and ethnic and religious diversity in the country, especially with the upcoming elections and the rise of populist rhetoric.