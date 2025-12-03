أكد يوري أوشاكوف، كبير مساعدي الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، أن المحادثات التي استمرت خمس ساعات حتى منتصف ليل الثلاثاء في موسكو، بين الوفد الأمريكي برئاسة المبعوث ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر (صهر الرئيس دونالد ترمب) مع الجانب الروسي برئاسة الرئيس بوتين، لم تحقق أي تقدم ملموس نحو التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام في أوكرانيا.
وقال أوشاكوف لوسائل إعلام روسية إن الطرفين «لم يصبحا أقرب ولا أبعد» من حل الأزمة الأوكرانية، مشددًا على أن «هناك عملًا كثيرًا ما زال يتعين القيام به».
لم تتفق على القضايا الجوهرية
وبحسب تقارير إعلامية عالمية، فإنه رغم وصفه اللقاء بأنه «مفيد جدًا وبنّاء ومعلوماتي»، أقر بأن الجانبين لم يتفقا على القضايا الجوهرية، ولا سيما خطوط السيطرة الإقليمية في أي تسوية محتملة.
اعتراضات روسية على مقترحات السلام الأمريكية
وأوضح المسؤول الروسي أن الجانب الأمريكي قدّم وثائق ومقترحات سلام تمت إعادة صياغتها بمساهمة مسؤول روسي كبير لتصبح أكثر قبولًا لدى كييف، لكن موسكو «توافق على بعض النقاط وتنتقد بشدة نقاطًا أخرى»، مشيرًا إلى أن لقاء قمة جديد بين بوتين وترمب ليس وشيكًا.
من جانبه، قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو إن «بعض التقدم» تم إحرازه في ملف الضمانات الأمنية لأوكرانيا، مؤكدًا أن واشنطن تسعى لصيغة «يمكن للأوكرانيين العيش معها» تتيح لهم إعادة بناء اقتصادهم والازدهار.
بوتين يهاجم أوروبا
وكانت المحادثات قد بدأت بجو مشحون، حيث هاجم بوتين الدول الأوروبية متهمًا إياها بـ«منع الإدارة الأمريكية من تحقيق السلام»، وهدد بأن روسيا «لا تريد خوض حرب مع أوروبا، لكنها جاهزة فورًا إذا بدأت أوروبا».
واعتبر الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أن «المطالب الأوروبية» غير مقبولة على الإطلاق لموسكو.
روسيا تسيطر على بوكروفسك في دونباس
في سياق متصل، احتفل بوتين مساء الإثنين بـ«سيطرة» القوات الروسية على مدينة بوكروفسك الإستراتيجية في دونباس، ووصفها بأنها «انتصار مهم»، رغم أن كييف نفت سقوط المدينة بالكامل.
وأقر محللون عسكريون أوكرانيون بأن روسيا باتت تسيطر على معظم أحياء المدينة بعد أكثر من عام من القتال الشرس والخسائر الباهظة.
زيلينسكي ينتظر إشارات أمريكا
من جهته، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي أنه «ينتظر إشارات» من الوفد الأمريكي بعد لقائه مع بوتين، وأبدى استعداده للقاء الرئيس ترمب شخصيًا.
وأشار زيلينسكي إلى أن النسخة المُعدّلة من خطة السلام الأمريكية المكونة من 28 نقطة «تبدو أفضل»، لكنه رفض بشكل خاص أي تنازل عن الأراضي التي تسيطر عليها كييف حاليًا، أو فرض قيود جذرية على حجم الجيش الأوكراني، وطالب بضمانات أمنية غربية ملزِمة وقابلة للتنفيذ.
وتصر موسكو على أن المقترح الأمريكي الأولي فقط يمكن أن يكون أساسًا لأي مفاوضات، مع ضرورة إجراء تعديلات جذرية عليه.
بوتين يهدد برد عسكري
ويُنظر إلى المطالب الروسية القصوى على أنها تكافئ في جوهرها استسلام أوكرانيا وتجريدها من سيادتها الكاملة.
وفي تصعيد آخر، هدد بوتين برد عسكري على الموانئ الأوكرانية والسفن التي تدخلها، رداً على هجمات كييف الأخيرة على أسطول الظل الروسي في البحر الأسود.
