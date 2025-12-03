Yuri Ushakov, a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirmed that the five-hour talks until midnight Tuesday in Moscow, between the American delegation led by envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner (son-in-law of President Donald Trump) and the Russian side led by President Putin, did not achieve any tangible progress towards reaching a peace agreement in Ukraine.

Ushakov told Russian media that the two sides "did not become closer or further away" from resolving the Ukrainian crisis, emphasizing that "there is still a lot of work to be done."



No agreement on core issues

According to global media reports, although he described the meeting as "very useful, constructive, and informative," he acknowledged that the two sides did not agree on core issues, particularly the lines of territorial control in any potential settlement.

Russian objections to American peace proposals

The Russian official clarified that the American side presented documents and peace proposals that were rephrased with the contribution of a senior Russian official to make them more acceptable to Kyiv, but Moscow "agrees on some points and strongly criticizes others," noting that a new summit meeting between Putin and Trump is not imminent.

For his part, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that "some progress" has been made on the security guarantees for Ukraine, emphasizing that Washington is seeking a formula "that Ukrainians can live with" that allows them to rebuild their economy and thrive.

Putin attacks Europe

The talks began in a charged atmosphere, with Putin attacking European countries, accusing them of "preventing the U.S. administration from achieving peace," and threatening that Russia "does not want to go to war with Europe, but is ready immediately if Europe starts."

Russian President Vladimir Putin considered that the "European demands" are completely unacceptable to Moscow.

Russia controls Pokrovsk in Donbas

In a related context, Putin celebrated on Monday evening the "control" of Russian forces over the strategic city of Pokrovsk in Donbas, describing it as "an important victory," despite Kyiv denying the complete fall of the city.

Ukrainian military analysts acknowledged that Russia now controls most neighborhoods of the city after more than a year of fierce fighting and heavy losses.

Zelensky awaits signals from America

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he is "waiting for signals" from the American delegation after their meeting with Putin, expressing his readiness to meet President Trump in person.

Zelensky indicated that the revised version of the American peace plan consisting of 28 points "looks better," but he specifically rejected any concession of territories currently controlled by Kyiv or imposing radical restrictions on the size of the Ukrainian army, and demanded binding and enforceable Western security guarantees.

Moscow insists that only the initial American proposal can serve as a basis for any negotiations, with the necessity of making radical amendments to it.

Putin threatens military response

The maximum Russian demands are viewed as essentially equivalent to the surrender of Ukraine and stripping it of its full sovereignty.

In another escalation, Putin threatened a military response to Ukrainian ports and the ships entering them, in retaliation for Kyiv's recent attacks on the Russian shadow fleet in the Black Sea.