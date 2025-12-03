Sudanese media revealed that 25,000 children have been killed since the outbreak of the war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, confirming that around 45 minors were raped while fleeing from El Fasher in North Darfur.



From El Fasher to Talodi



It was reported by specialist in internal medicine and epidemics, Adiba Ibrahim, that the number of children who have died from newborns up to the age of 16 has reached 25,000. She noted that about 566 children have sustained serious injuries.



She confirmed that 45 children were subjected to sexual assault and rape by elements of the Rapid Support Forces during their escape from El Fasher to Talodi, and spoke about the arrival of 800 children separated from their families from El Fasher to Talodi, some of whom are suffering from malnutrition and psychological trauma due to witnessing atrocities. Cases of physical violence received treatment from the organization "Doctors Without Borders" in the Talodi area.



Deliberate Killing of Civilians



For its part, Amnesty International announced shocking details from the Zamzam IDP camp on the outskirts of El Fasher in Darfur, confirming that the Rapid Support Forces deliberately killed civilians, took hostages, looted mosques and schools, and destroyed medical centers.



The organization strongly condemned the horrific violations and officially classified these acts as war crimes. In its report, it called for an immediate investigation into these actions as war crimes under international law.



The Largest Humanitarian Crisis



For his part, the Deputy Executive Director of the World Food Programme, Carl Skau, called for exploring all available means to assist those stranded in El Fasher due to the war, describing what is happening in Sudan as the largest humanitarian crisis currently facing the world.



He urged countries to contribute to ending the war in Sudan or to attempt to reach a humanitarian ceasefire to save lives. Eyewitnesses confirmed the arrival of about a thousand displaced families from El Fasher in the city of Al-Dabba in northern Sudan.



They reported that most of the displaced are suffering from critical humanitarian conditions and serious injuries due to shelling, blockades, and the outbreak of battles.



Unity and Sustainable Peace



The Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Malik Agar, confirmed that Sudan is facing significant challenges that require unifying national will and achieving a clear vision that leads to sustainable peace, national unity, and a just state.



He emphasized during his speech at the South Darfur Forum on Peace and Peaceful Coexistence that social peace is the foundation of any political transformation, and that accepting others and rejecting hate speech is a prerequisite for the success of any national project.