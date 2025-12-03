كشفت وسائل إعلام سودانية مقتل 25 ألف طفل منذ اندلاع الحرب بين قوات الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع، مؤكدة تعرض نحو 45 قاصراً للاغتصاب أثناء فرارهم من الفاشر بولاية شمال دارفور.


من الفاشر إلى طويلة


ونقلت عن أخصائية الباطنية والأوبئة أديبة إبراهيم قولها: إن عدد الأطفال الذين لقوا حتفهم من حديثي الولادة حتى عمر 16 عاماً، بلغ 25 ألفاً. وأشارت إلى إصابة نحو 566 طفلًا بإصابات خطيرة.


وأكدت تعرض 45 طفلًا للاعتداء الجنسي والاغتصاب على يد عناصر الدعم السريع خلال رحلة الفرار من الفاشر إلى طويلة، وتحدثت عن وصول 800 طفل منفصل عن أسرته من الفاشر إلى طويلة، يعاني بعضهم من سوء التغذية والصدمات النفسية بسبب مشاهدة الفظائع. وتلقت حالات العنف الجسدي العلاج من منظمة «أطباء بلا حدود» في منطقة طويلة.


قتل مدنيين عمدا


من جانبها، أعلنت منظمة العفو الدولية تفاصيل صادمة في مخيم زمزم للنازحين على حدود الفاشر بدارفور، مؤكدة أن قوات الدعم السريع قتلت مدنيين عمدًا، واحتجزت رهائن، ونهبت المساجد والمدارس، ودمرت المراكز الطبية.


وأدانت المنظمة بشدة الانتهاكات المروعة، وصنفت هذه الأفعال رسميًا ضمن جرائم الحرب. وطالبت، في تقريرها، بالتحقيق الفوري في هذه الأعمال كجرائم حرب بموجب القانون الدولي.


أكبر أزمة إنسانية


بدوره، دعا نائب المدير التنفيذي لبرنامج الأغذية العالمي كارل سكاو، إلى بحث جميع السبل المتاحة لمساعدة العالقين في الفاشر بسبب الحرب، واصفًا ما يحدث في السودان بأكبر أزمة إنسانية يعيشها العالم حاليًا.


وناشد الدول للمساهمة في إنهاء حرب السودان، أو محاولة التوصل لهدنة إنسانية لإنقاذ الأرواح. وأكد شهود عيان وصول نحو ألف أسرة نازحة من الفاشر بشمال دارفور إلى مدينة الدبة شمال السودان.


وأفادوا بأن أغلب النازحين يعانون من أوضاع إنسانية حرجة وإصابات خطيرة جراء القصف المدفعي والحصار واندلاع المعارك.


الوحدة والسلام المستدام


وأكد نائب رئيس مجلس السيادة مالك عقار، أن السودان يواجه تحديات كبيرة تستوجب توحيد الإرادة الوطنية وتحقيق رؤية واضحة تقود إلى السلام المستدام والوحدة الوطنية والدولة العادلة.


وشدد خلال خطابه أمام ملتقى جنوب دارفور حول السلام والتعايش السلمي، على أن السلم الاجتماعي هو أساس أي تحول سياسي، وأن قبول الآخر ونبذ خطاب الكراهية شرط لنجاح أي مشروع وطني.