Iraqi political sources anticipated the collapse of the National Political Council, which includes the Sunni component in Iraq, against the backdrop of the struggle for the presidency of the House of Representatives in its new session.



The sources suggested that the council meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) will witness a state of tension and pull, as 6 leaders from the Sunni alliance intend to run for the position of President of the Iraqi House of Representatives.



Among those heading to run for this position are the leader of the Progress Party, Muhammad al-Halbousi, former Minister of Education Muhammad Tamim, Minister of Defense Thabet Muhammad al-Abbasi, leader of the Azm Alliance, Muthanna al-Samarrai, in addition to Salem al-Essawi and Mahmoud al-Qaisi.



The sources told "Okaz" that the National Political Council, which gathers the Sunni forces that won in the recent legislative elections, will discuss the issue of distributing positions among the council's blocs and parties.



The winning Sunni alliances and parties in the elections announced the establishment of the "National Political Council" during an extensive meeting held at the initiative and invitation of the head of the Sovereignty Alliance, Khamis al-Khanjar, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, with the aim of unifying visions and positions regarding major national issues and enhancing joint work among leaders and political blocs, according to a statement issued at the time.



According to the final election results, the Sunni forces won 77 seats, making the reshaping of alliances a decisive factor in the negotiations to form the new Iraqi government.



On another note, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), which will leave the country at the end of December after a mission lasting more than 20 years, noted a "new chapter" for an Iraq "that possesses its own decision."



At Baghdad's request, the UN Security Council decided in May 2024 to extend the mission of the mission present in Iraq since 2003 following the US-British military intervention and the fall of Saddam Hussein, for a final period until December 31, 2025.



The head of the mission, Muhammad al-Hassan, stated in the last Security Council meeting dedicated to this issue that the beginning of this new year opens a new chapter in the long-standing and solid partnership between Iraq and the United Nations. He added that UNAMI's departure is not the end of this partnership between Iraq and the United Nations; rather, it represents the beginning of a new chapter based on an Iraq that holds its own decision.



He called on Iraqi leaders to strive to build bridges toward trust and friendship, enhance mutual interests with all neighboring countries, and restore the glory of Iraq, the cradle of civilization.