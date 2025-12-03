توقعت مصادر سياسية عراقية انهيار المجلس السياسي الوطني الذي يضم المكون السني في العراق، على خلفية الصراع على رئاسة مجلس النواب في دورته الجديدة.


ورجحت المصادر أن يشهد اجتماع المجلس المقرر غداً (الخميس)، حالة من الجذب والتوتر، إذ يعتزم الترشح لموقع رئاسة مجلس النواب العراقي 6 قادة من التحالف السني.


ويتجه إلى الترشح لهذا المنصب كل من زعيم حزب تقدم محمد الحلبوسي، ووزير التربية السابق محمد تميم، ووزير الدفاع ثابت محمد العباسي، وزعيم تحالف العزم مثنى السامرائي، إلى جانب سالم العيساوي، ومحمود القيسي.


وذكرت المصادر لـ«عكاظ»، أن المجلس السياسي الوطني، الجامع للقوى السنية الفائزة في الانتخابات التشريعية الأخيرة سيبحث ملف توزيع المناصب ما بين كتل وأحزاب المجلس.


وأعلنت قوى التحالفات والأحزاب السنية الفائزة في الانتخابات، تأسيس «المجلس السياسي الوطني»، خلال اجتماع موسع عقد بمبادرة ودعوة من رئيس تحالف السيادة خميس الخنجر في العاصمة العراقية بغداد، بهدف توحيد الرؤى والمواقف إزاء الملفات الوطنية الكبرى وتعزيز العمل المشترك بين القيادات والكتل السياسية، وفق بيان صدر في وقتها.


ووفق النتائج النهائية للانتخابات، حصدت القوى السنية 77 مقعداً، ما يجعل إعادة تشكيل التحالفات عاملاً حاسماً في مفاوضات تشكيل الحكومة العراقية الجديدة.


من جهة أخرى، نوه رئيس بعثة الأمم المتحدة لمساعدة العراق (يونامي)، التي ستُغادر البلاد نهاية ديسمبر الجاري بعد مهمة دامت أكثر من 20 عاماً، بـ «فصل جديد» لعراق «يمتلك قراره».


وبناءً على طلب بغداد، قرر مجلس الأمن الدولي في مايو 2024 تمديد مهمة البعثة الموجودة في العراق منذ العام 2003 إثر التدخل العسكري الأمريكي البريطاني وسقوط صدام حسين، لفترة أخيرة حتى 31 ديسمبر 2025.


وقال رئيس البعثة محمد الحسان، في آخر اجتماع لمجلس الأمن مُخصص لهذه القضية إن بداية هذا العام الجديد تفتح فصلاً جديداً في الشراكة الطويلة والراسخة بين العراق والأمم المتحدة. وأضاف أن مغادرة يونامي ليست نهاية هذه الشراكة بين العراق والأمم المتحدة، بل على العكس، إنها تُمثل بداية فصل جديد يرتكز على عراق يمتلك قراره بيده.


ودعا القادة العراقيين إلى السعي لبناء جسور نحو الثقة والصداقة، وتعزيز مصالح مشتركة مع كل دول الجوار، واستعادة مجد العراق، مهد الحضارة.