The Kremlin confirmed today (Tuesday) that Russian President Vladimir Putin received American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow, stating that the discussion focused on U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for Ukraine.



The Kremlin explained in a statement that the meeting included participation from Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and the presidential special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev.



Resolution of the Crisis in Ukraine



Russian media reported that the meeting discussed the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, including proposals from the United States.



The reception of Witkoff by Putin follows U.S.-Ukrainian talks that took place (on Sunday) in Miami, which included Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and were described as "productive."



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the Kremlin meeting as "an important step towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict," criticizing the lack of dialogue with the European side regarding the settlement of the conflict.



Peskov expressed Russia's deep appreciation for the Trump administration's efforts to resolve the dispute in Ukraine, indicating Russia's openness to settling the conflict through peace talks, but not at the expense of Russian interests and achieving the objectives set within the framework of its military operation.



Russian Rejection of Deploying European Forces in Ukraine



Peskov emphasized his country's opposition to "Kyiv's desire to deploy NATO forces on its territory," considering that this would pose a threat to Russia.



He stressed the importance of ensuring a comprehensive European security system, clarifying that his country has no dialogue with Europe.



The Kremlin spokesman stated, "The agreement regarding Ukraine must eliminate the root causes of the conflict, as seeking a peaceful solution in Ukraine is an extremely complex issue."



Following the meeting between Putin and the American envoys, the website "Axios" reported that Witkoff and Kushner may meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a European country to discuss the results of their talks with Putin.