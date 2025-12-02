أكد الكرملين اليوم (الثلاثاء)، استقبال الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين للمبعوثَيْن الأمريكيَيْن ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر في موسكو، موضحاً بأنه جرى بحث خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للسلام في أوكرانيا.


وأوضح الكرملين، في بيان، أن الاجتماع شهد مشاركة مساعد الرئيس الروسي يوري أوشاكوف، والممثل الرئاسي الخاص للاستثمار والتعاون الاقتصادي مع الدول الأجنبية، الرئيس التنفيذي لصندوق الاستثمار المباشر الروسي كيريل دميترييف.


تسوية الأزمة في أوكرانيا


وذكرت وسائل إعلام روسية أن الاجتماع ناقش تسوية الأزمة الأوكرانية، بما في ذلك مقترحات الولايات المتحدة.


ويأتي استقبال بوتين لويتكوف، بعد محادثات أمريكية أوكرانية جرت (الاحد) في ميامي، شارك فيها ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر، صهر ترمب، ووزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، ووصفت بـ«المثمرة».


وكان المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديميتري بيسكوف، قد وصف لقاء الكرملين بـ«خطوة مهمة نحو الحل السلمي للصراع الأوكراني»، منتقداً عدم وجود حوار مع الجانب الأوروبي بشأن تسوية الصراع.


وأعرب بيسكوف، عن تقدير روسيا العميق لجهود إدارة ترمب لحل النزاع في أوكرانيا، مبدياً انفتاح روسيا لتسوية النزاع من خلال محادثات السلام، ولكن ليس على حساب المصالح الروسية، وتحقيق الأهداف المحددة في إطار عمليتها العسكرية.


رفض روسي لنشر قوات أوروبية في أوكرانيا


وأكد بيسكوف على معارضة بلاده لـ«رغبة كييف بنشر قوات تابعة لحلف شمال الأطلسي على أراضيها»، معتبراً أن ذلك من شأنه أن يشكل خطراً على روسيا.


وشدد بيسكوف على أهمية ضمان نظام أمني أوروبي شامل، موضحاً أنه ليس لدى بلاده حوار مع أوروبا.


وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين: «الاتفاق بشأن أوكرانيا يجب أن يقضي على الأسباب الجذرية للصراع، إذ أن البحث عن حل سلمي في أوكرانيا قضية معقدة للغاية».


وعقب اللقاء الذي جمع بوتين بالمبعوثين الأمريكيين، ذكر موقع«أكسيوس» أن ويتكوف وكوشنر قد يلتقيان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في دولة أوروبية للاطلاع على نتائج مباحثاتهما مع بوتين.