فيما عبّر البيت الأبيض عن تفاؤل كبير بإمكان التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا، يبحث الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الخطة الأمريكية للسلام، مع المبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، فيما أبدى الاتحاد الأوروبي مخاوفه من أن تؤدي المحادثات لمزيد من الضغط على كييف.

متحدثة البيت الأبيض.
الخطوط الحمراء


وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف، إن بوتين سيجتمع مع ويتكوف (الثلاثاء)، إلا أنه رفض الإفصاح عن «الخطوط الحمراء» الروسية، مكتفياً بالقول: إن الدبلوماسية عبر مكبّرات الصوت «غير مفيدة».


وأعربت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس، عن قلقها من أن تؤدي المحادثات الأمريكية الروسية إلى ضغوط على أوكرانيا لتقديم المزيد من التنازلات، بما فيها التخلي عن أراض.


وقالت من بروكسل، أمس (الاثنين): «أخشى أن يكون الضغط موجهاً بالكامل نحو الضحية» في إشارة إلى كييف، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».


ووصف مبعوث بوتين الخاص لشؤون الاستثمار والتعاون الاقتصادي، كيريل دميترييف، الاجتماع بأنه «يوم مهم من أجل السلام»، مضيفاً في منشور على منصة «إكس»، أن «الفريق الذي أنجز اتفاق ترمب للسلام في غزة، سيكون في موسكو لدفع أجندة ترمب للسلام في أوكرانيا».

بوتين بالزي العسكري على جبهات القتال.


ما مطالب روسيا؟


وتتمحورمطالب روسيا الأساسية للسلام مع أوكرانيا في: تعهّد بعدم الانضمام إلى «الناتو» إطلاقاً، ووضع سقف لحجم الجيش الأوكراني، والاعتراف بسيطرة روسيا على القرم ودونباس وزاباروجيا وخيرسون، وتوفير حماية للناطقين بالروسية ولأتباع الكنيسة الأرثوذكسية الروسية في أوكرانيا.


وتقول أوكرانيا إن هذه المطالب تعادل الاستسلام الكامل، وستجعلها عرضة لغزو روسي جديد في المستقبل، رغم أن الولايات المتحدة طرحت أيضاً ضماناً أمنياً لمدّة 10 سنوات لكييف.


تفاؤل أوكراني حذر


وتحدث زيلينسكي بنبرة تفاؤل، (الاثنين)، بشأن التقدم في مراجعة خطة السلام التي طرحتها إدارة ترمب، قائلاً إن الخطة «تبدو أفضل الآن»، وإن العمل سيستمر خلال المحادثات.


وجاءت تصريحات زيلينسكي بعد لقاء بالرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، في أحدث الجهود الرامية للتوصل إلى شروط محتملة لوقف إطلاق النار.


ووصف زيلينسكي السيطرة على الأراضي الأوكرانية بأنها «المسألة الأكثر تعقيداً» في المناقشات حول الخطة.

ماكرون مستقبلاً زيلينسكي في باريس.


نقطة تحول لمستقبل السلام


من جانبه، قال ماكرون إن المحادثات ما تزال في «مرحلة أولية»، لكنه وصف الزخم الدبلوماسي الحالي بأنه «لحظة قد تكون نقطة تحول» لمستقبل السلام في أوكرانيا ولأمن أوروبا.


ودعا ماكرون الحلفاء الغربيين إلى تقديم ضمانات أمنية ثابتة لأوكرانيا في حال تم التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار أو اتفاق سلام. وقد أيد نشر «قوة طمأنة» برية وبحرية وجوية للمساعدة في ضمان أمن أوكرانيا.


تقدم روسي في أوكرانيا


ميدانياً، تواصل القوات الروسية التقدم، وأعلن الكرملين السيطرة على مدينة باكروفسك الاستراتيجية في منطقة دونيتسك شرقي أوكرانيا، إلا أن زيلينسكي قال إن القتال ما يزال مستمراً في باكروفسك.


وقال بوتين خلال اجتماع عسكري، إن القوات الروسية تتقدم على كافة محاور القتال مع أوكرانيا، ودعا قادة القوات الروسية إلى مواصلة تنفيذ المهام في منطقة العمليات وفقاً للخطة الموضوعة بدقة، وهاجم القيادة السياسية الأوكرانية، معتبراً أنها تدفع بجنودها «إلى المذبحة».


وذكر أن القوات الروسية تواصل «بشكل منهجي» تدمير القوات الأوكرانية على الضفة الشرقية لنهر أوسكول، في منطقة خاركيف، شرق أوكرانيا.