فيما عبّر البيت الأبيض عن تفاؤل كبير بإمكان التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا، يبحث الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الخطة الأمريكية للسلام، مع المبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، فيما أبدى الاتحاد الأوروبي مخاوفه من أن تؤدي المحادثات لمزيد من الضغط على كييف.
الخطوط الحمراء
وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف، إن بوتين سيجتمع مع ويتكوف (الثلاثاء)، إلا أنه رفض الإفصاح عن «الخطوط الحمراء» الروسية، مكتفياً بالقول: إن الدبلوماسية عبر مكبّرات الصوت «غير مفيدة».
وأعربت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس، عن قلقها من أن تؤدي المحادثات الأمريكية الروسية إلى ضغوط على أوكرانيا لتقديم المزيد من التنازلات، بما فيها التخلي عن أراض.
وقالت من بروكسل، أمس (الاثنين): «أخشى أن يكون الضغط موجهاً بالكامل نحو الضحية» في إشارة إلى كييف، وفق ما أوردت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».
ووصف مبعوث بوتين الخاص لشؤون الاستثمار والتعاون الاقتصادي، كيريل دميترييف، الاجتماع بأنه «يوم مهم من أجل السلام»، مضيفاً في منشور على منصة «إكس»، أن «الفريق الذي أنجز اتفاق ترمب للسلام في غزة، سيكون في موسكو لدفع أجندة ترمب للسلام في أوكرانيا».
ما مطالب روسيا؟
وتتمحورمطالب روسيا الأساسية للسلام مع أوكرانيا في: تعهّد بعدم الانضمام إلى «الناتو» إطلاقاً، ووضع سقف لحجم الجيش الأوكراني، والاعتراف بسيطرة روسيا على القرم ودونباس وزاباروجيا وخيرسون، وتوفير حماية للناطقين بالروسية ولأتباع الكنيسة الأرثوذكسية الروسية في أوكرانيا.
وتقول أوكرانيا إن هذه المطالب تعادل الاستسلام الكامل، وستجعلها عرضة لغزو روسي جديد في المستقبل، رغم أن الولايات المتحدة طرحت أيضاً ضماناً أمنياً لمدّة 10 سنوات لكييف.
تفاؤل أوكراني حذر
وتحدث زيلينسكي بنبرة تفاؤل، (الاثنين)، بشأن التقدم في مراجعة خطة السلام التي طرحتها إدارة ترمب، قائلاً إن الخطة «تبدو أفضل الآن»، وإن العمل سيستمر خلال المحادثات.
وجاءت تصريحات زيلينسكي بعد لقاء بالرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، في أحدث الجهود الرامية للتوصل إلى شروط محتملة لوقف إطلاق النار.
ووصف زيلينسكي السيطرة على الأراضي الأوكرانية بأنها «المسألة الأكثر تعقيداً» في المناقشات حول الخطة.
نقطة تحول لمستقبل السلام
من جانبه، قال ماكرون إن المحادثات ما تزال في «مرحلة أولية»، لكنه وصف الزخم الدبلوماسي الحالي بأنه «لحظة قد تكون نقطة تحول» لمستقبل السلام في أوكرانيا ولأمن أوروبا.
ودعا ماكرون الحلفاء الغربيين إلى تقديم ضمانات أمنية ثابتة لأوكرانيا في حال تم التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار أو اتفاق سلام. وقد أيد نشر «قوة طمأنة» برية وبحرية وجوية للمساعدة في ضمان أمن أوكرانيا.
تقدم روسي في أوكرانيا
ميدانياً، تواصل القوات الروسية التقدم، وأعلن الكرملين السيطرة على مدينة باكروفسك الاستراتيجية في منطقة دونيتسك شرقي أوكرانيا، إلا أن زيلينسكي قال إن القتال ما يزال مستمراً في باكروفسك.
وقال بوتين خلال اجتماع عسكري، إن القوات الروسية تتقدم على كافة محاور القتال مع أوكرانيا، ودعا قادة القوات الروسية إلى مواصلة تنفيذ المهام في منطقة العمليات وفقاً للخطة الموضوعة بدقة، وهاجم القيادة السياسية الأوكرانية، معتبراً أنها تدفع بجنودها «إلى المذبحة».
وذكر أن القوات الروسية تواصل «بشكل منهجي» تدمير القوات الأوكرانية على الضفة الشرقية لنهر أوسكول، في منطقة خاركيف، شرق أوكرانيا.
While the White House expressed great optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is discussing the American peace plan today (Tuesday) with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while the European Union has expressed concerns that the talks could lead to increased pressure on Kyiv.
Red Lines
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin will meet with Witkoff (Tuesday), but he refused to disclose the Russian "red lines," merely saying that diplomacy through loudspeakers is "not useful."
EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas expressed her concern that the US-Russian talks could pressure Ukraine into making further concessions, including giving up territory.
She said from Brussels yesterday (Monday): "I fear that the pressure is directed entirely at the victim," referring to Kyiv, according to the Associated Press.
Putin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, described the meeting as "an important day for peace," adding in a post on the platform "X" that "the team that completed Trump's peace agreement for Gaza will be in Moscow to advance Trump's peace agenda for Ukraine."
What are Russia's demands?
Russia's main demands for peace with Ukraine revolve around: a commitment not to join NATO at all, setting a cap on the size of the Ukrainian army, recognizing Russia's control over Crimea, Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, and providing protection for Russian speakers and followers of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.
Ukraine says these demands amount to complete surrender and would leave it vulnerable to a new Russian invasion in the future, although the United States has also proposed a 10-year security guarantee for Kyiv.
Cautious Ukrainian optimism
On Monday, Zelensky spoke with optimism about progress in reviewing the peace plan proposed by the Trump administration, stating that the plan "looks better now," and that work will continue during the talks.
Zelensky's remarks came after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, in the latest efforts to reach potential terms for a ceasefire.
Zelensky described the control of Ukrainian territories as "the most complicated issue" in discussions about the plan.
A Turning Point for the Future of Peace
For his part, Macron stated that the talks are still in the "initial stage," but he described the current diplomatic momentum as "a moment that could be a turning point" for the future of peace in Ukraine and for Europe's security.
Macron called on Western allies to provide solid security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire or peace agreement. He supported the deployment of a ground, maritime, and aerial "assurance force" to help ensure Ukraine's security.
Russian Advances in Ukraine
On the ground, Russian forces continue to advance, and the Kremlin announced the capture of the strategic city of Bakhrovsk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, although Zelensky stated that fighting is still ongoing in Bakhrovsk.
During a military meeting, Putin said that Russian forces are advancing on all fronts against Ukraine, urging Russian military leaders to continue executing tasks in the operational area according to the established plan, and he criticized the Ukrainian political leadership, claiming they are sending their soldiers "to the slaughter."
He noted that Russian forces continue to "systematically" destroy Ukrainian troops on the eastern bank of the Oskol River in the Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine.