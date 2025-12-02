While the White House expressed great optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is discussing the American peace plan today (Tuesday) with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while the European Union has expressed concerns that the talks could lead to increased pressure on Kyiv.



Red Lines



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin will meet with Witkoff (Tuesday), but he refused to disclose the Russian "red lines," merely saying that diplomacy through loudspeakers is "not useful."



EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas expressed her concern that the US-Russian talks could pressure Ukraine into making further concessions, including giving up territory.



She said from Brussels yesterday (Monday): "I fear that the pressure is directed entirely at the victim," referring to Kyiv, according to the Associated Press.



Putin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, described the meeting as "an important day for peace," adding in a post on the platform "X" that "the team that completed Trump's peace agreement for Gaza will be in Moscow to advance Trump's peace agenda for Ukraine."



What are Russia's demands?



Russia's main demands for peace with Ukraine revolve around: a commitment not to join NATO at all, setting a cap on the size of the Ukrainian army, recognizing Russia's control over Crimea, Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, and providing protection for Russian speakers and followers of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.



Ukraine says these demands amount to complete surrender and would leave it vulnerable to a new Russian invasion in the future, although the United States has also proposed a 10-year security guarantee for Kyiv.



Cautious Ukrainian optimism



On Monday, Zelensky spoke with optimism about progress in reviewing the peace plan proposed by the Trump administration, stating that the plan "looks better now," and that work will continue during the talks.



Zelensky's remarks came after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, in the latest efforts to reach potential terms for a ceasefire.



Zelensky described the control of Ukrainian territories as "the most complicated issue" in discussions about the plan.



A Turning Point for the Future of Peace



For his part, Macron stated that the talks are still in the "initial stage," but he described the current diplomatic momentum as "a moment that could be a turning point" for the future of peace in Ukraine and for Europe's security.



Macron called on Western allies to provide solid security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire or peace agreement. He supported the deployment of a ground, maritime, and aerial "assurance force" to help ensure Ukraine's security.



Russian Advances in Ukraine



On the ground, Russian forces continue to advance, and the Kremlin announced the capture of the strategic city of Bakhrovsk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, although Zelensky stated that fighting is still ongoing in Bakhrovsk.



During a military meeting, Putin said that Russian forces are advancing on all fronts against Ukraine, urging Russian military leaders to continue executing tasks in the operational area according to the established plan, and he criticized the Ukrainian political leadership, claiming they are sending their soldiers "to the slaughter."



He noted that Russian forces continue to "systematically" destroy Ukrainian troops on the eastern bank of the Oskol River in the Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine.