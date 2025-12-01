The Governor of Darfur, Mini Arko Minawi, issued a decision today (Monday) to form the Supreme Committee for Mobilization and Popular Resistance in the Darfur region, emphasizing that the decision comes in an exceptional circumstance.



Minawi clarified in his decision that the violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces against unarmed civilians in the Darfur states are what prompted the regional government to declare a state of general mobilization and comprehensive alert, directing the relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to implement the decision immediately.



He stressed the necessity of opening training camps and welcoming all capable sons of Darfur to bear arms, in preparation for a new phase to liberate the region's cities from the grip of the "Rapid Support Forces."



He pointed out that the new formation aims to unify popular and military efforts under a single leadership and enhance the region's defensive capabilities in the face of violations and the military expansion of the Rapid Support Forces, noting that he seeks to organize training and arming operations within an official framework subject to the oversight of the regional government.



Sudan is facing a major humanitarian crisis amid the conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, which have committed horrific crimes in Darfur according to human rights reports.