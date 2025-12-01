أصدر حاكم إقليم دارفور، مني أركو مناوي، اليوم (الإثنين)، قراراً بتشكيل اللجنة العليا للاستنفار والمقاومة الشعبية بإقليم دارفور، مشدداً على أن القرار يأتي في ظرف استثنائي.
وأوضح مناوي في قراره أن انتهاكات قوات الدعم السريع ضد المدنيين العزل في ولايات دارفور هو ما دفع حكومة الإقليم إلى إعلان التعبئة العامة والاستنفار الشامل، موجهاً الجهات المختصة باتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لتنفيذ القرار فوراً.
وشدد على ضرورة فتح معسكرات التدريب واستقبال كل أبناء دارفور القادرين على حمل السلاح، استعداداً لمرحلة جديدة لتحرير مدن الإقليم من قبضة «الدعم السريع».
ولفت إلى أن التشكيل الجديد يهدف إلى توحيد الجهود الشعبية والعسكرية تحت قيادة واحدة، وتعزيز قدرات الإقليم الدفاعية في مواجهة الانتهاكات والتمدد العسكري لقوات الدعم السريع، لافتاً إلى أنه يسعى إلى تنظيم عمليات التدريب والتسليح ضمن إطار رسمي يخضع لإشراف حكومة الإقليم.
ويواجه السودان أزمة إنسانية كبيرة في ظل الحرب الصراع بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع التي ارتكبت جرائم فضيعة في دارفور بحسب تقارير حقوقية.
The Governor of Darfur, Mini Arko Minawi, issued a decision today (Monday) to form the Supreme Committee for Mobilization and Popular Resistance in the Darfur region, emphasizing that the decision comes in an exceptional circumstance.
Minawi clarified in his decision that the violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces against unarmed civilians in the Darfur states are what prompted the regional government to declare a state of general mobilization and comprehensive alert, directing the relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to implement the decision immediately.
He stressed the necessity of opening training camps and welcoming all capable sons of Darfur to bear arms, in preparation for a new phase to liberate the region's cities from the grip of the "Rapid Support Forces."
He pointed out that the new formation aims to unify popular and military efforts under a single leadership and enhance the region's defensive capabilities in the face of violations and the military expansion of the Rapid Support Forces, noting that he seeks to organize training and arming operations within an official framework subject to the oversight of the regional government.
Sudan is facing a major humanitarian crisis amid the conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, which have committed horrific crimes in Darfur according to human rights reports.