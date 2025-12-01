أصدر حاكم إقليم دارفور، مني أركو مناوي، اليوم (الإثنين)، قراراً بتشكيل اللجنة العليا للاستنفار والمقاومة الشعبية بإقليم دارفور، مشدداً على أن القرار يأتي في ظرف استثنائي.


وأوضح مناوي في قراره أن انتهاكات قوات الدعم السريع ضد المدنيين العزل في ولايات دارفور هو ما دفع حكومة الإقليم إلى إعلان التعبئة العامة والاستنفار الشامل، موجهاً الجهات المختصة باتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لتنفيذ القرار فوراً.


وشدد على ضرورة فتح معسكرات التدريب واستقبال كل أبناء دارفور القادرين على حمل السلاح، استعداداً لمرحلة جديدة لتحرير مدن الإقليم من قبضة «الدعم السريع».


ولفت إلى أن التشكيل الجديد يهدف إلى توحيد الجهود الشعبية والعسكرية تحت قيادة واحدة، وتعزيز قدرات الإقليم الدفاعية في مواجهة الانتهاكات والتمدد العسكري لقوات الدعم السريع، لافتاً إلى أنه يسعى إلى تنظيم عمليات التدريب والتسليح ضمن إطار رسمي يخضع لإشراف حكومة الإقليم.


ويواجه السودان أزمة إنسانية كبيرة في ظل الحرب الصراع بين الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع التي ارتكبت جرائم فضيعة في دارفور بحسب تقارير حقوقية.